Stran & Company, Inc.: Stran & Company Secures Six-Figure, Multi-Year Contract with a Leading Medical Group Specializing in the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders

Quincy, MA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that it has secured a six-figure annual contract with a leading medical group specializing in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, nutrition, and digestive health. The customer has over two hundred locations throughout the United States with over three thousand employees that provide complete care for the digestive system, including evaluation to treatment, and surgery if necessary.

As part of the contract, Stran will launch a marketing program as well as provide holiday gifts, doctor recruitment gifts, and new hire kits to the customer's employees to support loyalty and incentivize employees. In addition, Stran will launch a custom e-commerce store for the customer where employees can easily access and purchase branded products while providing a seamless experience for both the customer and their employees. The contract is for three years and estimated to provide six figures in annual spending, with the potential to grow over time as the customer increases its presence and locations around the United States.

"We are proud to secure another meaningful contract in the healthcare sector," said Andy Shape, Stran's CEO. "We believe this contract further demonstrates our ability to fully support our customers, as this client consolidated from three promotional product vendors to one, Stran. In addition, they are in a significant growth phase where they intend to increase locations, employees and revenue and we intend to continue to support their needs as their demand increases. We look forward to working closely with the customer to ensure a smooth program launch and leverage our capabilities to support their growth initiatives."

About Stran

Over the past 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company's mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com