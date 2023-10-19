Truxton Trust Company: Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company ("Truxton" or "the Bank") and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.6 million or $1.57 per diluted share compared to $4.3 million or $1.49 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2022. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter both rose by 5% compared to the third quarter of 2022.



"Truxton's earnings reached a new quarterly high in the third quarter despite the challenging environment," said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. "While we did benefit from several non-recurring revenue events in the third quarter, our core businesses of banking and wealth management continue to perform well, driven by the value we provide to our clients."

Key Highlights

Non-interest income grew to $4.9 million in the third quarter, an increase of 3% from the second quarter of 2023 and 16% higher in comparison to the third quarter of 2022. Wealth management services constituted 93% of non-interest income in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 93% in the second quarter of 2023 and 94% in the third quarter of 2022. WMS revenue for the third quarter included one-time fees totaling more than $150 thousand.

Gross loans rose by 2% to $642 million at quarter end compared to $628 million on June 30, 2023 and were up 5% compared to $612 million on September 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased by 0.2% from $779 million at June 30, 2023, to $781 million at September 30, 2023, and were 1% lower in comparison to $790 million at September 30, 2022. Truxton continues to principally fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments remain a fraction of typical peers.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.61%, an increase of 7 basis points from the 2.54% experienced in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and 34 basis points lower than 2.95% in the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Cost of funds was 3.05% in the third quarter of 2023, up from 2.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and up from 1.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets on September 30, 2023. Truxton had $1 thousand of recoveries in the third quarter of 2023 compared to no net charge-offs in the trailing quarter or in the third quarter of 2022.

Truxton adopted the mandated Current Expected Credit Loss accounting methodology for calculating its allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023. The Allowance for Credit Losses was $6.0 million at quarter end September 30, 2023, and at quarter end June 30, 2023, each excluding $0.5 million in allowance for unfunded commitments, compared to Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses of $5.8 million at September 30, 2022. For the same three periods, the Bank's allowance was 0.94%, 0.95%, and 0.94%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.

Truxton Risk Management, Inc., Truxton Corporation's captive insurance company, ceased further operations in the second quarter of 2023 and was substantively, although not completely, dissolved in the third quarter of 2023, which allowed a one-time reserve release of $168 thousand.

The Bank's capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.36% at September 30, 2023, compared to 10.39% at June 30, 2023, and 9.78% at September 30, 2022. Book value per common share was $27.43, $27.01, and $23.84 at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2023, Truxton Corporation repurchased 12,986 shares of its common stock for $774 thousand, an average price of $59.59 per share. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.14 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend.



Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) September 30,

2023* June 30, 2023* September 30,

2022* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,040 $ 7,060 $ 5,101 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 7,589 15,287 3,906 Federal funds sold 956 1,705 - Cash and cash equivalents 13,585 24,052 9,007 Time deposits in other financial institutions 740 1,140 1,830 Securities available for sale 259,543 272,474 263,149 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 641,697 627,567 611,946 Allowance for credit losses** (6,031 ) (5,973 ) (5,750 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans 69 80 111 Net loans 635,735 621,674 606,307 Bank owned life insurance 10,751 10,698 10,541 Restricted equity securities 1,940 2,538 2,688 Premises and equipment, net 129 143 241 Accrued interest receivable 4,310 3,945 3,207 Deferred tax asset, net 7,910 6,793 7,371 Other assets 13,922 12,414 12,417 Total assets $ 948,566 $ 955,870 $ 916,758 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 116,918 $ 141,503 $ 154,049 Interest bearing $ 663,950 637,595 635,503 Total deposits 780,868 779,098 789,552 Federal funds purchased - - 6,517 Swap counterparty cash collateral 4,820 3,780 4,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,500 16,500 25,500 Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances 55,000 55,000 - Subordinated debt 14,291 14,946 14,703 Other liabilities 9,544 7,870 7,619 Total liabilities 869,023 877,193 847,891 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 288 $ 289 $ 284 Additional paid-in capital 31,335 31,743 30,672 Retained earnings 52,780 53,883 43,748 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (18,167 ) (15,989 ) (18,510 ) Net Income $ 13,307 $ 8,743 $ 12,676 Total shareholders' equity 79,543 78,669 68,870 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 948,566 $ 955,863 $ 916,761 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

**2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. The total excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments recorded in Other liabilities in 2023.





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date September

30, 2023* June 30, 2023* September

30, 2022* September

30, 2023* September

30, 2022* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 4,608 $ 4,442 $ 4,014 $ 13,222 $ 12,251 Service charges on deposit accounts 123 139 99 398 304 Securities gains (losses), net 0 0 - 58 (47 ) Bank owned life insurance income 54 54 51 159 151 Other 146 133 103 374 190 Total non-interest income 4,931 4,769 4,267 14,212 12,849 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 9,714 $ 9,107 $ 6,797 $ 27,308 $ 17,108 Taxable securities 2,575 2,267 1,370 6,796 3,627 Tax-exempt securities 216 217 403 666 1,195 Interest bearing deposits 69 55 87 185 165 Federal funds sold 30 18 10 59 14 Other interest income 105 134 34 300 97 Total interest income 12,709 11,798 8,701 35,316 22,206 Interest expense Deposits 5,679 4,938 1,914 14,833 3,307 Short-term borrowings 61 52 6 167 10 Long-term borrowings 716 817 194 1,769 582 Subordinated debentures 195 194 23 583 69 Total interest expense 6,650 6,001 2,137 17,353 3,968 Net interest income 6,059 5,797 6,564 17,963 18,238 Provision for credit losses 6 15 284 81 975 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,053 5,782 6,280 17,882 17,263 Total revenue, net 10,984 10,550 10,547 32,094 30,112 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,819 3,663 3,784 11,247 10,764 Occupancy 313 314 261 913 756 Furniture and equipment 7 20 25 52 87 Data processing 470 455 367 1,352 1,086 Wealth management processing fees 178 176 163 530 487 Advertising and public relations 58 35 30 139 84 Professional services 127 54 271 297 616 FDIC insurance assessments 85 75 77 235 191 Other 256 279 228 932 682 Total non interest expense 5,314 5,070 5,206 15,698 14,753 Income before income taxes 5,670 5,481 5,341 16,396 15,359 Income tax expense 1,109 1,028 1,002 3,089 2,683 Net income $ 4,560 $ 4,453 $ 4,339 $ 13,307 $ 12,676 Earnings per share: Basic $1.57 $1.53 $1.50 $4.58 $4.37 Diluted $1.57 $1.53 $1.49 $4.57 $4.35 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.





Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023* June 30, 2023* September 30, 2022* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $1.57 $1.53 $1.50 Diluted $1.57 $1.53 $1.49 Book value per common share $27.43 $27.01 $23.84 Tangible book value per common share $27.43 $27.01 $23.84 Basic weighted average common shares 2,829,139 2,830,894 2,811,768 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,836,187 2,838,321 2,825,084 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,900,171 2,912,781 2,888,567 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 8.39% 8.23% 7.51% Average Loans $634,179 $629,899 $589,142 Average earning assets (1) $943,585 $932,732 $898,926 Average total assets $949,755 $939,007 $908,753 Average shareholders' equity $80,535 $76,536 $72,918 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0 90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 $0 Total nonperforming loans $0 $0 $0 Total nonperforming assets $0 $0 $0 Net charge offs (recoveries) ($1) $0 $0 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.94% 0.95% 0.94% Net charge offs to average loans -0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 10.36% 10.39% 9.78% Common equity tier 1 14.11% 14.25% 12.64% Total risk-based capital 15.04% 15.18% 13.46% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 47.87% 48.56% 45.85% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.91% 1.89% 1.89% Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 22.48% 23.33% 23.61% Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 22.48% 23.33% 23.61% Net interest margin 2.61% 2.54% 2.95% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. **2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. 2023 ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.





Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September, 30 2023* June 30, 2023* September 30, 2022* Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $634,179 6.01 $9,602 $629,899 5.72 $8,989 $589,142 4.50 $6,680 Loan fees $0 0.07 $112 $0 0.08 $119 $0 0.08 $117 Loans with fees 634,180 6.08 $9,714 $629,899 5.80 $9,107 $589,142 4.58 $6,797 Mortgage loans held for sale $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 Federal funds sold $2,293 5.20 $30 $1,456 4.85 $18 $1,722 2.22 $10 Deposits with banks $13,213 5.34 $178 $15,618 4.95 $193 $14,641 2.35 $87 Investment securities - taxable $255,822 4.03 $2,575 $247,515 3.66 $2,267 $227,715 2.41 $1,370 Investment securities - tax-exempt $38,077 3.38 $216 $38,243 3.39 $217 $65,706 3.31 $402 Total Earning Assets $943,585 5.40 $12,713 $932,732 5.12 $11,802 $898,926 3.89 $8,666 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (5,989) (5,959) (5,592) Cash and due from banks $5,814 $6,092 $7,018 Premises and equipment $134 $164 $236 Accrued interest receivable $3,443 $3,213 $2,526 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $29,298 $28,375 $26,238 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (26,530) (25,610) (20,599) Total Assets $949,755 $939,007 $908,753 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $354,018 3.43 $3,062 $341,780 3.14 $2,673 $358,489 0.20 $18 Savings and money market $132,842 2.67 $895 $139,463 2.62 $912 $133,119 4.36 $1,463 Time deposits - retail $17,334 2.67 $117 $16,758 2.40 $100 $24,663 1.14 $71 Time deposits - wholesale $147,046 4.33 $1,605 $128,795 3.90 $1,254 $107,704 1.34 $363 Total interest bearing deposits $651,240 3.46 $5,679 $626,796 3.16 $4,938 $623,975 1.22 $1,915 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $9,337 3.79 $91 $18,907 4.27 $204 $5,283 1.69 $23 Subordinated debt $15,030 5.09 $195,399 $14,876 5.16 $193,899 $14,943 5.07 $194 Other borrowings $60,606 4.40 $877 $58,342 5.86 $858 $1,213 2.70 $5 Total borrowed funds $84,973 4.46 $968 $92,125 4.56 $1,062 $21,439 4.06 $222 Total interest bearing liabilities $736,213 3.57 $6,647 $718,921 3.34 $6,000 $645,414 1.31 $2,137 Net interest rate spread 1.83 $6,067 1.78 $5,801 2.58 $6,529 Non-interest bearing deposits $127,389 $139,807 $185,567 Other liabilities $5,308 $3,743 $4,854 Shareholder's equity $80,535 $76,536 $72,918 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $949,445 $939,007 $908,753 Cost of funds 3.05 2.80 1.02 Net interest margin 2.61 2.54 2.95 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.



