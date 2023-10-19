Anzeige
Truxton Trust Company: Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company ("Truxton" or "the Bank") and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.6 million or $1.57 per diluted share compared to $4.3 million or $1.49 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2022. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter both rose by 5% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

"Truxton's earnings reached a new quarterly high in the third quarter despite the challenging environment," said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. "While we did benefit from several non-recurring revenue events in the third quarter, our core businesses of banking and wealth management continue to perform well, driven by the value we provide to our clients."

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income grew to $4.9 million in the third quarter, an increase of 3% from the second quarter of 2023 and 16% higher in comparison to the third quarter of 2022. Wealth management services constituted 93% of non-interest income in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 93% in the second quarter of 2023 and 94% in the third quarter of 2022. WMS revenue for the third quarter included one-time fees totaling more than $150 thousand.
  • Gross loans rose by 2% to $642 million at quarter end compared to $628 million on June 30, 2023 and were up 5% compared to $612 million on September 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased by 0.2% from $779 million at June 30, 2023, to $781 million at September 30, 2023, and were 1% lower in comparison to $790 million at September 30, 2022. Truxton continues to principally fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments remain a fraction of typical peers.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.61%, an increase of 7 basis points from the 2.54% experienced in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and 34 basis points lower than 2.95% in the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Cost of funds was 3.05% in the third quarter of 2023, up from 2.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and up from 1.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets on September 30, 2023. Truxton had $1 thousand of recoveries in the third quarter of 2023 compared to no net charge-offs in the trailing quarter or in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Truxton adopted the mandated Current Expected Credit Loss accounting methodology for calculating its allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023. The Allowance for Credit Losses was $6.0 million at quarter end September 30, 2023, and at quarter end June 30, 2023, each excluding $0.5 million in allowance for unfunded commitments, compared to Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses of $5.8 million at September 30, 2022. For the same three periods, the Bank's allowance was 0.94%, 0.95%, and 0.94%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.
  • Truxton Risk Management, Inc., Truxton Corporation's captive insurance company, ceased further operations in the second quarter of 2023 and was substantively, although not completely, dissolved in the third quarter of 2023, which allowed a one-time reserve release of $168 thousand.
  • The Bank's capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.36% at September 30, 2023, compared to 10.39% at June 30, 2023, and 9.78% at September 30, 2022. Book value per common share was $27.43, $27.01, and $23.84 at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.
  • During the third quarter of 2023, Truxton Corporation repurchased 12,986 shares of its common stock for $774 thousand, an average price of $59.59 per share. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.14 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend.

About Truxton
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Austin BranstetterSwan Burrus
615-250-0783615-250-0773
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.comswan.burrus@truxtontrust.com


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2023*		June 30, 2023*September 30,
2022*
ASSETS
Cash and due from financial institutions$5,040 $7,060 $5,101
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 7,589 15,287 3,906
Federal funds sold 956 1,705 -
Cash and cash equivalents 13,585 24,052 9,007
Time deposits in other financial institutions 740 1,140 1,830
Securities available for sale 259,543 272,474 263,149
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 641,697 627,567 611,946
Allowance for credit losses** (6,031) (5,973) (5,750)
Paycheck Protection Program Loans 69 80 111
Net loans 635,735 621,674 606,307
Bank owned life insurance 10,751 10,698 10,541
Restricted equity securities 1,940 2,538 2,688
Premises and equipment, net 129 143 241
Accrued interest receivable 4,310 3,945 3,207
Deferred tax asset, net 7,910 6,793 7,371
Other assets 13,922 12,414 12,417
Total assets$948,566 $955,870 $916,758
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non-interest bearing$116,918 $141,503 $154,049
Interest bearing$663,950 637,595 635,503
Total deposits 780,868 779,098 789,552
Federal funds purchased - - 6,517
Swap counterparty cash collateral 4,820 3,780 4,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,500 16,500 25,500
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances 55,000 55,000 -
Subordinated debt 14,291 14,946 14,703
Other liabilities 9,544 7,870 7,619
Total liabilities 869,023 877,193 847,891
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.10 par value$288 $289 $284
Additional paid-in capital 31,335 31,743 30,672
Retained earnings 52,780 53,883 43,748
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (18,167) (15,989) (18,510)
Net Income$13,307 $8,743 $12,676
Total shareholders' equity 79,543 78,669 68,870
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$948,566 $955,863 $916,761
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. The total excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments recorded in Other liabilities in 2023.


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Year To Date
September
30, 2023*		 June 30, 2023* September
30, 2022*		 September
30, 2023*		 September
30, 2022*
Non-interest income
Wealth management services$4,608 $4,442 $4,014 $13,222 $12,251
Service charges on deposit accounts 123 139 99 398 304
Securities gains (losses), net 0 0 - 58 (47)
Bank owned life insurance income 54 54 51 159 151
Other 146 133 103 374 190
Total non-interest income 4,931 4,769 4,267 14,212 12,849
Interest income
Loans, including fees$9,714 $9,107 $6,797 $27,308 $17,108
Taxable securities 2,575 2,267 1,370 6,796 3,627
Tax-exempt securities 216 217 403 666 1,195
Interest bearing deposits 69 55 87 185 165
Federal funds sold 30 18 10 59 14
Other interest income 105 134 34 300 97
Total interest income 12,709 11,798 8,701 35,316 22,206
Interest expense
Deposits 5,679 4,938 1,914 14,833 3,307
Short-term borrowings 61 52 6 167 10
Long-term borrowings 716 817 194 1,769 582
Subordinated debentures 195 194 23 583 69
Total interest expense 6,650 6,001 2,137 17,353 3,968
Net interest income 6,059 5,797 6,564 17,963 18,238
Provision for credit losses 6 15 284 81 975
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,053 5,782 6,280 17,882 17,263
Total revenue, net 10,984 10,550 10,547 32,094 30,112
Non interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 3,819 3,663 3,784 11,247 10,764
Occupancy 313 314 261 913 756
Furniture and equipment 7 20 25 52 87
Data processing 470 455 367 1,352 1,086
Wealth management processing fees 178 176 163 530 487
Advertising and public relations 58 35 30 139 84
Professional services 127 54 271 297 616
FDIC insurance assessments 85 75 77 235 191
Other 256 279 228 932 682
Total non interest expense 5,314 5,070 5,206 15,698 14,753
Income before income taxes 5,670 5,481 5,341 16,396 15,359
Income tax expense 1,109 1,028 1,002 3,089 2,683
Net income$4,560 $4,453 $4,339 $13,307 $12,676
Earnings per share:
Basic$1.57 $1.53 $1.50 $4.58 $4.37
Diluted$1.57 $1.53 $1.49 $4.57 $4.35
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2023*June 30, 2023*September 30, 2022*
Per Common Share Data
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share
Basic$1.57$1.53$1.50
Diluted$1.57$1.53$1.49
Book value per common share$27.43$27.01$23.84
Tangible book value per common share$27.43$27.01$23.84
Basic weighted average common shares2,829,1392,830,8942,811,768
Diluted weighted average common shares2,836,1872,838,3212,825,084
Common shares outstanding at period end2,900,1712,912,7812,888,567
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio8.39%8.23%7.51%
Average Loans$634,179$629,899$589,142
Average earning assets (1)$943,585$932,732$898,926
Average total assets$949,755$939,007$908,753
Average shareholders' equity$80,535$76,536$72,918
Selected Asset Quality Measures
Nonaccrual loans$0$0$0
90+ days past due still accruing$0$0$0
Total nonperforming loans$0$0$0
Total nonperforming assets$0$0$0
Net charge offs (recoveries)($1)$0$0
Nonperforming loans to assets0.00%0.00%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.00%0.00%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.00%0.00%0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans**0.94%0.95%0.94%
Net charge offs to average loans-0.00%0.00%0.00%
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)
Tier 1 leverage10.36%10.39%9.78%
Common equity tier 114.11%14.25%12.64%
Total risk-based capital15.04%15.18%13.46%
Selected Performance Ratios
Efficiency ratio47.87%48.56%45.85%
Return on average assets (ROA)1.91%1.89%1.89%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE)22.48%23.33%23.61%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)22.48%23.33%23.61%
Net interest margin2.61%2.54%2.95%
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. 2023 ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
September, 30 2023* June 30, 2023* September 30, 2022*
Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
Earning Assets
Loans$634,179 6.01$9,602 $629,899 5.72$8,989 $589,142 4.50$6,680
Loan fees$0 0.07$112 $0 0.08$119 $0 0.08$117
Loans with fees 634,180 6.08$9,714 $629,899 5.80$9,107 $589,142 4.58$6,797
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0
Federal funds sold$2,293 5.20$30 $1,456 4.85$18 $1,722 2.22$10
Deposits with banks$13,213 5.34$178 $15,618 4.95$193 $14,641 2.35$87
Investment securities - taxable$255,822 4.03$2,575 $247,515 3.66$2,267 $227,715 2.41$1,370
Investment securities - tax-exempt$38,077 3.38$216 $38,243 3.39$217 $65,706 3.31$402
Total Earning Assets$943,585 5.40$12,713 $932,732 5.12$11,802 $898,926 3.89$8,666
Non interest earning assets
Allowance for loan losses (5,989) (5,959) (5,592)
Cash and due from banks$5,814 $6,092 $7,018
Premises and equipment$134 $164 $236
Accrued interest receivable$3,443 $3,213 $2,526
Other real estate$0 $0 $0
Other assets$29,298 $28,375 $26,238
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (26,530) (25,610) (20,599)
Total Assets$949,755 $939,007 $908,753
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand$354,018 3.43$3,062 $341,780 3.14$2,673 $358,489 0.20$18
Savings and money market$132,842 2.67$895 $139,463 2.62$912 $133,119 4.36$1,463
Time deposits - retail$17,334 2.67$117 $16,758 2.40$100 $24,663 1.14$71
Time deposits - wholesale$147,046 4.33$1,605 $128,795 3.90$1,254 $107,704 1.34$363
Total interest bearing deposits$651,240 3.46$5,679 $626,796 3.16$4,938 $623,975 1.22$1,915
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$9,337 3.79$91 $18,907 4.27$204 $5,283 1.69$23
Subordinated debt$15,030 5.09$195,399 $14,876 5.16$193,899 $14,943 5.07$194
Other borrowings$60,606 4.40$877 $58,342 5.86$858 $1,213 2.70$5
Total borrowed funds$84,973 4.46$968 $92,125 4.56$1,062 $21,439 4.06$222
Total interest bearing liabilities$736,213 3.57$6,647 $718,921 3.34$6,000 $645,414 1.31$2,137
Net interest rate spread 1.83$6,067 1.78$5,801 2.58$6,529
Non-interest bearing deposits$127,389 $139,807 $185,567
Other liabilities$5,308 $3,743 $4,854
Shareholder's equity$80,535 $76,536 $72,918
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$949,445 $939,007 $908,753
Cost of funds 3.05 2.80 1.02
Net interest margin 2.61 2.54 2.95
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023* September 30, 2022*
Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
Earning Assets
Loans$628,742 5.73$26,967 $544,462 4.07$16,565
Loan fees$0 0.07$342 $0 0.14$551
Loans with fees$628,742 5.81$27,309 $544,462 4.20$17,116
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0 $38 4.12$1
Federal funds sold$1,544 5.08$59 $1,904 0.95$14
Deposits with banks$13,532 4.91$497 $25,553 0.87$165
Investment securities - taxable$247,046 3.67$6,796 $234,000 2.07$3,627
Investment securities - tax-exempt$38,890 3.41$666 $65,961 3.26$1,195
Total Earning Assets$929,754 5.12$35,327 $871,918 3.45$22,118
Non interest earning assets
Allowance for loan losses (6,075) (5,161)
Cash and due from banks$6,148 $8,099
Premises and equipment$167 $260
Accrued interest receivable$3,169 $2,291
Other real estate$0 $0
Other assets$28,760 $23,710
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (26,074) (12,538)
Total Assets$935,849 $888,579
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand$353,974 3.12$8,263 $362,327 0.03$90
Savings and Money Market$133,262 2.35$2,341 $144,003 2.40$2,580
Time deposits - Retail$17,446 2.33$304 $17,317 0.92$119
Time Deposits - Wholesale$136,564 3.84$3,926 $76,873 0.90$518
Total interest bearing deposits$641,247 3.09$14,833 $600,520 0.74$3,307
Federal home Loan Bank advances$15,002 4.1$467 $5,350 1.69$69
Subordinated debt$14,969 5.14$583 $14,861 5.16$582
Other borrowings$43,646 4.44$2,052 $1,112 2.31$10
Total borrowed funds$73,617 4.51$2,519 $21,323 4.09$661
Total interest bearing liabilities$714,864 3.24$17,353 $621,843 0.85$3,968
Net interest rate spread 1.89$17,975 2.60$18,150
Non-interest bearing deposits$139,068 $186,398
Other liabilities$4,251 $4,002
Shareholder's equity$77,561 $76,336
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$935,744 $888,579
Cost of funds 2.71 0.65
Net interest margin 2.63 2.85
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

