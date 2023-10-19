STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $222.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $229.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third quarter 2023 results include $61.6 million pre-tax ($45.1 million after tax), or $0.271 per diluted share, of charges related to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 ("the merger"). Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.551 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
"Our results this quarter illustrate the strength of Webster, both in terms of our earnings power and sound risk and operating profile," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "During the quarter we completed our core systems conversion which marks a significant milestone in the completion of our integration. We continue to be well positioned for the current operating environment."
Highlights for the third quarter of 2023:
- Revenue of $677.5 million.
- Period end loans and leases balance of $50.1 billion, down $1.5 billion or 3.0 percent from prior quarter; 80.4 percent commercial loans and leases, 19.6 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 83.0 percent.
- Period end deposits balance of $60.3 billion, up $1.6 billion or 2.7 percent from prior quarter.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $36.5 million.
- Return on average assets of 1.23 percent; adjusted 1.48 percent1.
- Return on average tangible common equity of 17.51 percent1; adjusted 20.96 percent1.
- Net interest margin of 3.49 percent, up 14 basis points from prior quarter.
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.15 percent.
- Efficiency ratio of 41.75 percent1.
- Tangible common equity ratio of 7.22 percent1.
"During the quarter, we further enhanced our liquidity position, while improving both net interest income and net interest margin," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
1 See reconciliations to GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
Line of Business performance compared to the third quarter of 2022
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through its business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At September 30, 2023, Commercial Banking had $40.3 billion in loans and leases and $19.4 billion in deposits, as well as a combined $2.7 billion in assets under administration and management.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended September 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2023
2022
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$391,399
$333,554
17.3
%
Non-interest income
30,605
40,497
(24.4
)
Operating revenue
422,004
374,051
12.8
Non-interest expense
110,306
102,415
(7.7
)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$311,698
$271,636
14.7
Percent
At September 30,
Increase/
(In millions)
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Loans and leases
$40,261
$38,493
4.6
%
Deposits
19,411
20,828
(6.8
)
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
2,727
2,121
28.5
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $40.1 million, to $311.7 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $57.8 million, to $391.4 million, primarily driven by loan growth and the impact of the higher rate environment. Non-interest income decreased $9.9 million, to $30.6 million, driven by decreases in loan servicing related income, cash management fees, syndication fees, interest rate hedging activities, and prepayment penalties. Non-interest expense increased $7.9 million, to $110.3 million, primarily resulting from continued investments in technology and talent to support balance sheet growth.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At September 30, 2023, HSA Bank had $12.3 billion in total footings comprising $8.2 billion in deposits and $4.1 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended September 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2023
2022
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$77,669
$58,567
32.6
%
Non-interest income
20,799
25,842
(19.5
)
Operating revenue
98,468
84,409
16.7
Non-interest expense
39,870
36,725
(8.6
)
Pre-tax, net revenue
$58,598
$47,684
22.9
Percent
At September 30,
Increase/
(Dollars in millions)
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Number of accounts (thousands)
3,186
3,133
1.7
%
Deposits
$8,230
$7,889
4.3
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
4,095
3,233
26.7
Total footings
$12,325
$11,122
10.8
Pre-tax net revenue increased $10.9 million, to $58.6 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $19.1 million, to $77.7 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income decreased $5.0 million, to $20.8 million, primarily due to lower customer account service fees. Non-interest expense increased $3.1 million, to $39.9 million, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expense, service contract expense related to account growth, and the continued investment in our user experience build out.
Consumer Banking
Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 199 banking centers and 350 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, Webster Investments provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. At September 30, 2023, Consumer Banking had $9.8 billion in loans and $23.6 billion in deposits, as well as $7.6 billion in assets under administration.
Consumer Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended September 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2023
2022
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$195,315
$195,748
(0.2
)%
Non-interest income
26,886
33,842
(20.6
)
Operating revenue
222,201
229,590
(3.2
)
Non-interest expense
105,703
109,588
3.5
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$116,498
$120,002
(2.9
)
At September 30,
Percent
(In millions)
2023
2022
Increase
Loans
$9,808
$9,302
5.4
%
Deposits
23,624
23,859
(1.0
)
AUA (off balance sheet)
7,615
7,369
3.3
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $3.5 million, to $116.5 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $0.4 million, to $195.3 million, primarily driven by a slight decrease in deposits, partially offset by continued loan growth. Non-interest income decreased $7.0 million, to $26.9 million, driven by lower net investment services income, which was attributable to an outsourcing model adopted in the fourth quarter of 2022, and lower deposit and loan servicing related fees, partially offset by other miscellaneous income. Non-interest expense decreased $3.9 million, to $105.7 million, primarily driven by the impact of outsourcing the consumer investment services platform, coupled with lower technology expenses.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2022:
- Net interest income was $587.1 million compared to $551.0 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.49 percent compared to 3.54 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 153 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 169 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $67.1 billion and increased by $5.0 billion, or 8.0 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $50.9 billion and increased by $4.7 billion, or 10.1 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $59.6 billion and increased by $5.6 billion, or 10.4 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses was $36.5 million in the quarter, reflecting a $6.5 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases from prior quarter. The provision also reflects an increase in the reserves on unfunded loan commitments of $0.7 million. The provision for credit losses was $31.5 million in the prior quarter, and $36.5 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs were $29.3 million, compared to $20.3 million in the prior quarter, and $28.5 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases was 0.23 percent, compared to 0.16 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.25 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.27 percent of total loans and leases, compared to 1.22 percent at June 30, 2023, and 1.20 percent at September 30, 2022. The allowance represented 295 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at September 30, 2023, compared to 287 percent at June 30, 2023, and 274 percent at September 30, 2022.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2022:
- Total non-interest income was $90.4 million compared to $113.6 million, a decrease of $23.2 million. The decrease primarily reflects lower prepayment and other loan related servicing fees, lower client deposit fees, the outsourcing of the consumer investment services platform, and lower client hedging activity. Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 includes a net $0.3 million related to a gain on the early termination of repurchase agreements partially offset by a loss on the sale of investment securities.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2022:
- Total non-interest expense was $362.6 million compared to $330.1 million, an increase of $32.5 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $61.6 million of merger charges, compared to a net $26.7 million of merger and strategic initiatives and a $10.5 million donation to the Webster Bank Charitable Foundation a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $8.1 million. The increase reflects general inflationary impacts, including employee compensation and benefits expense, investments in technology, including the HSA and interLINK acquisitions, and higher deposit insurance expense, offset by expense benefits from the merger and outsourcing of the consumer investments services platform.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the third quarter of 2022:
- Income tax expense was $52.0 million compared to $64.1 million, and the effective tax rate was 18.7 percent compared to 21.5 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the current period reflects the impact of higher merger related charges compared to the 2022 period, as well as the recognition of a $3.3 million net discrete benefit during the quarter attributable to 2022 tax return true-up adjustments.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $14.5 billion, compared to $14.7 billion at June 30, 2023, and $14.6 billion at September 30, 2022. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $1.1 billion of net unrealized losses, compared to $883.0 million at June 30, 2023, and $941.8 million at September 30, 2022. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $1.2 billion of net unrealized losses, compared to $877.3 million at June 30, 2023, and $855.9 million at September 30, 2022.
Loans and leases:
- Total loans and leases were $50.1 billion, compared to $51.6 billion at June 30, 2023, and $47.8 billion at September 30, 2022. Compared to June 30, 2023, commercial loans and leases decreased by $1.5 billion, commercial real estate loans decreased by $77.8 million, residential mortgages increased by $88.3 million, and consumer loans decreased by $22.4 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $80.5 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.7 billion, residential mortgages increased by $610.5 million, and consumer loans decreased by $147.4 million.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $1.5 billion, compared to $2.5 billion in the prior quarter, and $5.1 billion a year ago. In addition, $1.5 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $5.7 million in the prior quarter, and $1.5 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans and leases were $215.1 million, or 0.43 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $218.9 million, or 0.42 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2023, and $209.5 million, or 0.44 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2022.
- Past due loans and leases were $70.9 million, compared to $51.4 million at June 30, 2023, and $46.4 million at September 30, 2022.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $60.3 billion, compared to $58.7 billion at June 30, 2023, and $54.0 billion at September 30, 2022. Core deposits to total deposits1 were 87.6 percent at both September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, compared to 95.2 percent at September 30, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio was 83.0 percent, compared to 87.9 percent at June 30, 2023, and 88.5 percent at September 30, 2022.
- Total borrowings were $3.0 billion, compared to $5.6 billion at June 30, 2023, and $5.9 billion at September 30, 2022.
Capital:
- The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity1 were 11.00 percent and 17.51 percent, respectively, compared to 11.78 percent and 18.62 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.
- The tangible equity1 and tangible common equity1 ratios were 7.62 percent and 7.22 percent, respectively, compared to 7.70 percent and 7.27 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2022. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.15 percent, compared to 10.80 percent at September 30, 2022.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $46.00 and $29.48, respectively, compared to $43.32 and $27.69, respectively, at September 30, 2022.
1 See reconciliations to GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $73 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
|Income and performance ratios:
|Net income
|$
226,475
|$
234,968
|$
221,004
|$
244,751
|$
233,968
|Net income available to common stockholders
222,313
230,806
216,841
240,588
229,806
|Earnings per diluted common share
1.28
1.32
1.24
1.38
1.31
|Return on average assets (annualized)
1.23
%
1.23
%
1.22
%
1.40
%
1.38
%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1)
17.51
18.12
17.66
19.93
18.62
|Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized)
11.00
11.38
10.94
12.54
11.78
|Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
13.34
13.28
10.62
14.50
17.10
|Asset quality:
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|$
635,438
|$
628,911
|$
613,914
|$
594,741
|$
574,325
|Nonperforming assets
218,402
222,215
186,551
206,136
211,627
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.27
%
1.22
%
1.21
%
1.20
%
1.20
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.23
0.16
0.20
0.17
0.25
|Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.43
0.42
0.36
0.41
0.44
|Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
0.44
0.43
0.37
0.41
0.44
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
295.48
287.35
331.81
291.84
274.12
|Other ratios:
|Tangible equity (1)
7.62
%
7.62
%
7.55
%
7.79
%
7.70
%
|Tangible common equity (1)
7.22
7.23
7.15
7.38
7.27
|Tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
11.67
11.16
10.93
11.23
11.35
|Total risk-based capital (2)
13.82
13.25
12.99
13.25
13.38
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
11.15
10.65
10.42
10.71
10.80
|Stockholders' equity / total assets
11.21
11.18
11.08
11.30
11.33
|Net interest margin
3.49
3.35
3.66
3.74
3.54
|Efficiency ratio (1)
41.75
42.20
41.64
40.27
41.17
|Equity and share related:
|Common equity
|$
7,915,222
|$
7,995,747
|$
8,010,315
|$
7,772,207
|$
7,542,431
|Book value per common share
46.00
46.15
45.85
44.67
43.32
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
29.48
29.69
29.47
29.07
27.69
|Common stock closing price
40.31
37.75
39.42
47.34
45.20
|Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
|Common shares issued and outstanding
172,056
173,261
174,712
174,008
174,116
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
171,210
172,739
172,766
172,522
173,868
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
171,350
172,803
172,883
172,699
173,944
|(1) See "Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 20.
|(2) Presented as preliminary for September 30, 2023, and actual for the remaining periods.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
September 30,
|June 30,
2023
|September 30,
2022
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
406,300
|$
283,623
|$
286,487
|Interest-bearing deposits
1,766,431
1,077,136
326,638
|Securities:
|Available-for-sale
7,653,391
7,759,341
8,085,044
|Held-to-maturity, net
6,875,772
6,943,784
6,505,838
|Total securities, net
14,529,163
14,703,125
14,590,882
|Loans held for sale
46,267
10,963
898
|Loans and Leases:
|Commercial
19,691,486
21,217,411
19,610,953
|Commercial real estate
20,583,254
20,661,071
18,862,619
|Residential mortgages
8,228,451
8,140,182
7,617,955
|Consumer
1,584,955
1,607,384
1,732,348
|Total loans and leases
50,088,146
51,626,048
47,823,875
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(635,438
)
(628,911
)
(574,325
)
|Loans and leases, net
49,452,708
50,997,137
47,249,550
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
306,085
407,968
373,044
|Premises and equipment, net
431,698
426,310
434,721
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,843,217
2,852,117
2,721,040
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
1,242,648
1,239,077
1,230,641
|Deferred tax asset, net
478,926
377,588
369,737
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
1,627,408
1,663,199
1,468,928
|Total Assets
|$
73,130,851
|$
74,038,243
|$
69,052,566
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
11,410,063
|$
11,157,390
|$
13,849,812
|Health savings accounts
8,229,889
8,206,844
7,889,310
|Interest-bearing checking
8,826,265
8,775,975
9,203,220
|Money market
17,755,198
16,189,678
11,156,579
|Savings
6,622,833
7,131,587
9,340,372
|Certificates of deposit
5,150,139
4,743,204
2,311,484
|Brokered certificates of deposit
2,337,380
2,542,854
258,110
|Total deposits
60,331,767
58,747,532
54,008,887
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
157,491
243,580
1,265,414
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,810,218
4,310,371
3,510,717
|Long-term debt (1)
1,050,539
1,052,258
1,074,844
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,581,635
1,404,776
1,366,294
|Total liabilities
64,931,650
65,758,517
61,226,156
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
7,915,222
7,995,747
7,542,431
|Total stockholders' equity
8,199,201
8,279,726
7,826,410
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
73,130,851
|$
74,038,243
|$
69,052,566
|(1) The classification of debt as long-term is based on the initial terms of greater than one year as of the date of issuance.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
793,626
|$
525,960
|$
2,281,955
|$
1,303,774
|Interest and dividends on securities
137,146
91,569
412,704
237,297
|Loans held for sale
17
40
454
73
|Total interest income
930,789
617,569
2,695,113
1,541,144
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
293,955
37,492
695,625
57,350
|Borrowings
49,698
29,074
233,240
51,883
|Total interest expense
343,653
66,566
928,865
109,233
|Net interest income
587,136
551,003
1,766,248
1,431,911
|Provision for credit losses
36,500
36,531
114,747
237,619
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
550,636
514,472
1,651,501
1,194,292
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
41,005
50,807
131,859
150,019
|Loan and lease related fees
19,966
26,769
63,499
77,355
|Wealth and investment services
7,254
11,419
21,232
33,260
|Mortgage banking activities
42
86
230
616
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,620
7,718
19,641
22,694
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
-
(2,234
)
(16,795
)
(2,234
)
|Other income
15,495
19,071
30,856
56,894
|Total non-interest income
90,382
113,636
250,522
338,604
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
180,333
173,983
526,838
545,641
|Occupancy
18,617
23,517
59,042
93,725
|Technology and equipment
55,261
45,283
151,442
142,182
|Marketing
4,810
3,918
13,446
10,868
|Professional and outside services
26,874
21,618
88,693
91,041
|Intangible assets amortization
8,899
8,511
27,589
23,700
|Loan workout expenses
579
580
1,759
1,992
|Deposit insurance
13,310
8,026
39,356
19,996
|Other expenses
53,895
44,635
130,969
118,938
|Total non-interest expense
362,578
330,071
1,039,134
1,048,083
|Income before income taxes
278,440
298,037
862,889
484,813
|Income tax expense
51,965
64,069
180,442
85,281
|Net income
226,475
233,968
682,447
399,532
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,162
)
(4,162
)
(12,487
)
(11,756
)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
222,313
|$
229,806
|$
669,960
|$
387,776
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
171,350
173,944
172,326
165,813
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.29
|$
1.31
|$
3.85
|$
2.32
|Diluted
1.28
1.31
3.85
2.32
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
793,626
|$
771,973
|$
716,356
|$
642,784
|$
525,960
|Interest and dividends on securities
137,146
161,002
114,556
100,804
91,569
|Loans held for sale
17
421
16
5
40
|Total interest income
930,789
933,396
830,928
743,593
617,569
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
293,955
251,466
150,204
81,202
37,492
|Borrowings
49,698
98,101
85,441
60,016
29,074
|Total interest expense
343,653
349,567
235,645
141,218
66,566
|Net interest income
587,136
583,829
595,283
602,375
551,003
|Provision for credit losses
36,500
31,498
46,749
43,000
36,531
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
550,636
552,331
548,534
559,375
514,472
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
41,005
45,418
45,436
48,453
50,807
|Loan and lease related fees
19,966
20,528
23,005
25,632
26,769
|Wealth and investment services
7,254
7,391
6,587
7,017
11,419
|Mortgage banking activities
42
129
59
89
86
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,620
6,293
6,728
6,543
7,718
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
-
(48
)
(16,747
)
(4,517
)
(2,234
)
|Other income
15,495
9,663
5,698
18,962
19,071
|Total non-interest income
90,382
89,374
70,766
102,179
113,636
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
180,333
173,305
173,200
177,979
173,983
|Occupancy
18,617
20,254
20,171
20,174
23,517
|Technology and equipment
55,261
51,815
44,366
44,202
45,283
|Marketing
4,810
5,160
3,476
5,570
3,918
|Professional and outside services
26,874
29,385
32,434
26,489
21,618
|Intangible assets amortization
8,899
9,193
9,497
8,240
8,511
|Loan workout expenses
579
574
606
606
580
|Deposit insurance
13,310
13,723
12,323
6,578
8,026
|Other expenses
53,895
40,680
36,394
58,552
44,635
|Total non-interest expense
362,578
344,089
332,467
348,390
330,071
|Income before income taxes
278,440
297,616
286,833
313,164
298,037
|Income tax expense
51,965
62,648
65,829
68,413
64,069
|Net income
226,475
234,968
221,004
244,751
233,968
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,162
)
(4,162
)
(4,163
)
(4,163
)
(4,162
)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
222,313
|$
230,806
|$
216,841
|$
240,588
|$
229,806
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
171,350
172,803
172,883
172,699
173,944
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.29
|$
1.32
|$
1.24
|$
1.38
|$
1.31
|Diluted
1.28
1.32
1.24
1.38
1.31
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
|$
50,912,188
|$
804,930
6.20
%
|$
46,229,678
|$
532,062
4.52
%
|Investment securities (1)
14,686,798
119,997
3.09
15,039,510
93,561
2.40
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
355,495
7,619
8.50
326,860
1,875
2.28
|Interest-bearing deposits
1,187,096
16,132
5.32
585,807
3278
2.19
|Loans held for sale
6,756
17
1.03
580
40
n/m
|Total interest-earning assets
67,148,333
|$
948,695
5.49
%
62,182,435
|$
630,816
3.96
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
6,459,493
5,823,755
|Total Assets
|$
73,607,826
|$
68,006,190
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
11,335,734
|$
-
-
%
|$
13,590,667
|$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,235,632
3,126
0.15
7,854,425
1,146
0.06
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
32,673,899
214,891
2.61
29,798,562
33,808
0.45
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
7,342,757
75,938
4.10
2,716,885
2,538
0.37
|Total deposits
59,588,022
293,955
1.96
53,960,539
37,492
0.28
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
170,256
50
0.12
1,369,126
6,242
1.78
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,945,136
40,196
5.34
2,402,596
13,814
2.25
|Long-term debt (1)
1,051,380
9,452
3.70
1,075,683
9,018
3.47
|Total borrowings
4,166,772
49,698
4.72
4,847,405
29,074
2.38
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
63,754,794
|$
343,653
2.14
%
58,807,944
|$
66,566
0.45
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,482,563
1,108,202
|Total liabilities
65,237,357
59,916,146
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,086,490
7,806,065
|Total stockholders' equity
8,370,469
8,090,044
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
73,607,826
|$
68,006,190
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
605,042
564,250
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments
(17,906
)
(13,247
)
|Net interest income
|$
587,136
|$
551,003
|Net interest margin
3.49
%
3.54
%
|(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
|$
50,733,691
|$
2,313,030
6.02
%
|$
42,125,526
|$
1,317,941
4.14
%
|Investment securities (1)
14,700,296
341,998
2.95
14,548,116
246,788
2.22
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
442,429
19,204
5.80
252,559
4,768
2.52
|Interest-bearing deposits
1,872,657
71,536
5.04
623,866
4,711
1.00
|Loans held for sale
35,982
454
1.68
12,160
73
0.80
|Total interest-earning assets
67,785,055
|$
2,746,222
5.30
%
57,562,227
|$
1,574,281
3.60
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
6,271,968
5,448,419
|Total Assets
|$
74,057,023
|$
63,010,646
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
11,775,500
|$
-
-
%
|$
12,758,489
|$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,259,408
9,243
0.15
7,809,082
3,358
0.06
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
31,442,258
516,646
2.20
27,887,362
48,992
0.23
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
6,192,415
169,736
3.66
2,649,328
5,000
0.25
|Total deposits
57,669,581
695,625
1.61
51,104,261
57,350
0.15
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
430,989
7,940
2.43
1,006,391
9,876
1.29
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
5,104,372
196,878
5.09
1,198,754
17,034
1.87
|Long-term debt (1)
1,061,643
28,422
3.68
1,017,120
24,973
3.40
|Total borrowings
6,597,004
233,240
4.69
3,222,265
51,883
2.16
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
64,266,585
|$
928,865
1.93
%
54,326,526
|$
109,233
0.27
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,462,723
1,043,313
|Total liabilities
65,729,308
55,369,839
|Preferred stock
283,979
268,202
|Common stockholders' equity
8,043,736
7,372,605
|Total stockholders' equity
8,327,715
7,640,807
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
74,057,023
|$
63,010,646
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
1,817,357
1,465,048
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments
(51,109
)
(33,137
)
|Net interest income
|$
1,766,248
|$
1,431,911
|Net interest margin
3.49
%
3.35
%
|(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
|Loans and Leases (actual):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
18,058,524
|$
19,499,160
|$
19,014,810
|$
18,663,164
|$
17,807,234
|Asset-based lending
1,632,962
1,718,251
1,760,527
1,821,642
1,803,719
|Commercial real estate
20,583,254
20,661,071
20,513,738
19,619,145
18,862,619
|Residential mortgages
8,228,451
8,140,182
8,001,563
7,963,420
7,617,955
|Consumer
1,584,955
1,607,384
1,635,885
1,697,055
1,732,348
|Loans and Leases
50,088,146
51,626,048
50,926,523
49,764,426
47,823,875
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(635,438
)
(628,911
)
(613,914
)
(594,741
)
(574,325
)
|Loans and Leases, net
|$
49,452,708
|$
50,997,137
|$
50,312,609
|$
49,169,685
|$
47,249,550
|Loans and Leases (average):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
18,839,776
|$
19,220,435
|$
18,670,917
|$
18,024,771
|$
16,780,780
|Asset-based lending
1,663,481
1,756,051
1,790,992
1,780,874
1,811,073
|Commercial real estate
20,614,334
20,518,355
19,970,326
19,234,292
18,503,077
|Residential mortgages
8,200,938
8,067,349
7,995,327
7,819,415
7,384,704
|Consumer
1,593,659
1,622,525
1,667,630
1,715,513
1,750,044
|Loans and Leases
|$
50,912,188
|$
51,184,715
|$
50,095,192
|$
48,574,865
|$
46,229,678
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
|Nonperforming loans and leases:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
121,067
|$
109,279
|$
86,537
|$
89,416
|$
80,002
|Asset-based lending
10,350
9,450
9,450
20,046
25,115
|Commercial real estate
31,004
47,972
35,832
41,580
49,054
|Residential mortgages
27,312
26,751
25,096
25,613
25,563
|Consumer
25,320
25,417
28,105
27,136
29,782
|Total nonperforming loans and leases
|$
215,053
|$
218,869
|$
185,020
|$
203,791
|$
209,516
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
2,687
|$
2,152
|$
153
|$
78
|$
-
|Residential mortgages
662
662
662
2,024
2,024
|Consumer
-
532
716
243
87
|Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|$
3,349
|$
3,346
|$
1,531
|$
2,345
|$
2,111
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
218,402
|$
222,215
|$
186,551
|$
206,136
|$
211,627
|Past due 30-89 days:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
38,875
|$
32,074
|$
9,645
|$
20,248
|$
17,440
|Asset-based lending
-
-
-
5,921
-
|Commercial real estate
3,631
1,970
17,115
26,147
6,050
|Residential mortgages
16,208
10,583
10,710
11,385
12,577
|Consumer
12,016
6,718
6,110
9,194
9,656
|Total past due 30-89 days
|$
70,730
|$
51,345
|$
43,580
|$
72,895
|$
45,723
|Past due 90 days or more and accruing
138
29
602
770
711
|Total past due loans and leases
|$
70,868
|$
51,374
|$
44,182
|$
73,665
|$
46,434
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
|ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance
|$
628,911
|$
613,914
|$
594,741
|$
574,325
|$
571,499
|Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02
-
-
5,873
-
-
|Provision
35,839
35,249
37,821
40,649
31,352
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial portfolio
27,360
21,945
26,410
21,499
31,356
|Consumer portfolio
3,642
1,085
1,098
1,193
1,453
|Total charge-offs
31,002
23,030
27,508
22,692
32,809
|Recoveries:
|Commercial portfolio
292
1,024
1,574
895
1,413
|Consumer portfolio
1,398
1,754
1,413
1,564
2,870
|Total recoveries
1,690
2,778
2,987
2,459
4,283
|Total net charge-offs
29,312
20,252
24,521
20,233
28,526
|ACL on loans and leases, ending balance
|$
635,438
|$
628,911
|$
613,914
|$
594,741
|$
574,325
|ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance
23,040
22,366
26,051
27,707
25,329
|Total ACL, ending balance
|$
658,478
|$
651,277
|$
639,965
|$
622,448
|$
599,654
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures
|The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.
|The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered certificates of deposit. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax merger-related expenses.
|See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|Efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense
|$
362,578
|$
344,089
|$
332,467
|$
348,390
|$
330,071
|Less: Foreclosed property activity
(492
)
(432
)
(262
)
(80
)
(393
)
|Intangible assets amortization
8,899
9,193
9,497
8,240
8,511
|Operating lease depreciation
1,146
1,639
1,884
2,021
2,115
|Strategic initiatives and other (1)
-
-
-
143
11,617
|Merger related
61,625
40,840
29,373
45,790
25,536
|Non-interest expense
|$
291,400
|$
292,849
|$
291,975
|$
292,276
|$
282,685
|Net interest income
|$
587,136
|$
583,829
|$
595,283
|$
602,375
|$
551,003
|Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
17,906
17,292
15,911
13,991
13,247
|Non-interest income
90,382
89,374
70,766
102,179
113,636
|Other income (2)
3,614
5,035
4,311
4,814
11,186
|Less: Operating lease depreciation
1,146
1,639
1,884
2,021
2,115
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
-
(48
)
(16,747
)
(4,517
)
(2,234
)
|Other (3)
-
-
-
-
2,548
|Income
|$
697,892
|$
693,939
|$
701,134
|$
725,855
|$
686,643
|Efficiency ratio
41.75
%
42.20
%
41.64
%
40.27
%
41.17
%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity:
|Net income
|$
226,475
|$
234,968
|$
221,004
|$
244,751
|$
233,968
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,162
4,162
4,163
4,163
4,162
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
7,030
7,262
7,503
6,510
6,724
|Adjusted income
|$
229,343
|$
238,068
|$
224,344
|$
247,098
|$
236,530
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
|$
917,372
|$
952,272
|$
897,376
|$
988,392
|$
946,120
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
8,370,469
|$
8,395,298
|$
8,215,676
|$
7,960,900
|$
8,090,044
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,847,560
2,856,581
2,849,673
2,716,981
2,725,200
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,238,930
|$
5,254,738
|$
5,082,024
|$
4,959,940
|$
5,080,865
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
17.51
%
18.12
%
17.66
%
19.93
%
18.62
%
|(1) Strategic initiatives and other for the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily includes a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (presented within Other non-interest expense on the Consolidated Statements of Income).
|(2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.
|(3) Other for the three months ended September 30, 2022, includes of a gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
|Tangible equity:
|Stockholders' equity
|$
8,199,201
|$
8,279,726
|$
8,294,294
|$
8,056,186
|$
7,826,410
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,843,217
2,852,117
2,861,310
2,713,446
2,721,040
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,355,984
|$
5,427,609
|$
5,432,984
|$
5,342,740
|$
5,105,370
|Total assets
|$
73,130,851
|$
74,038,243
|$
74,844,395
|$
71,277,521
|$
69,052,566
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,843,217
2,852,117
2,861,310
2,713,446
2,721,040
|Tangible assets
|$
70,287,634
|$
71,186,126
|$
71,983,085
|$
68,564,075
|$
66,331,526
|Tangible equity
7.62
%
7.62
%
7.55
%
7.79
%
7.70
%
|Tangible common equity:
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,355,984
|$
5,427,609
|$
5,432,984
|$
5,342,740
|$
5,105,370
|Less: Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,072,005
|$
5,143,630
|$
5,149,005
|$
5,058,761
|$
4,821,391
|Tangible assets
|$
70,287,634
|$
71,186,126
|$
71,983,085
|$
68,564,075
|$
66,331,526
|Tangible common equity
7.22
%
7.23
%
7.15
%
7.38
%
7.27
%
|Tangible book value per common share:
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,072,005
|$
5,143,630
|$
5,149,005
|$
5,058,761
|$
4,821,391
|Common shares outstanding
172,056
173,261
174,712
174,008
174,116
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
29.48
|$
29.69
|$
29.47
|$
29.07
|$
27.69
|Core deposits:
|Total deposits
|$
60,331,767
|$
58,747,532
|$
55,297,479
|$
54,054,340
|$
54,008,887
|Less: Certificates of deposit
5,150,139
4,743,204
3,855,406
2,729,332
2,311,484
|Brokered certificates of deposit
2,337,380
2,542,854
674,373
1,431,617
258,110
|Core deposits
|$
52,844,248
|$
51,461,474
|$
50,767,700
|$
49,893,391
|$
51,439,293
Three months ended
|Adjusted ROATCE:
|Net income
|$
226,475
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,162
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
7,030
|Merger related, tax-effected
45,116
|Adjusted income
|$
274,459
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
|$
1,097,836
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
8,370,469
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,847,560
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,238,930
|Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
20.96
%
|Adjusted ROAA:
|Net income
|$
226,475
|Add: Merger related, tax-effected
45,116
|Adjusted income
|$
271,591
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
|$
1,086,364
|Average assets
|$
73,607,826
|Adjusted return on average assets
1.48
%
|GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:
|Three months ended September 30, 2023
|(In millions, except per share data)
|Pre-Tax Income
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|Diluted EPS
|Reported (GAAP)
|$
278.4
|$
222.3
|$
1.28
|Merger related
61.6
45.1
0.27
|Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
340.0
|$
267.4
|$
1.55
