STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $222.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $229.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third quarter 2023 results include $61.6 million pre-tax ($45.1 million after tax), or $0.271 per diluted share, of charges related to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 ("the merger"). Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.551 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

" Our results this quarter illustrate the strength of Webster, both in terms of our earnings power and sound risk and operating profile," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. " During the quarter we completed our core systems conversion which marks a significant milestone in the completion of our integration. We continue to be well positioned for the current operating environment."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2023:

Revenue of $677.5 million.

Period end loans and leases balance of $50.1 billion, down $1.5 billion or 3.0 percent from prior quarter; 80.4 percent commercial loans and leases, 19.6 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 83.0 percent.

Period end deposits balance of $60.3 billion, up $1.6 billion or 2.7 percent from prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled $36.5 million.

Return on average assets of 1.23 percent; adjusted 1.48 percent 1 .

. Return on average tangible common equity of 17.51 percent 1 ; adjusted 20.96 percent 1 .

; adjusted 20.96 percent . Net interest margin of 3.49 percent, up 14 basis points from prior quarter.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.15 percent.

Efficiency ratio of 41.75 percent 1 .

. Tangible common equity ratio of 7.22 percent1.

" During the quarter, we further enhanced our liquidity position, while improving both net interest income and net interest margin," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

1 See reconciliations to GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

Line of Business performance compared to the third quarter of 2022

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through its business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At September 30, 2023, Commercial Banking had $40.3 billion in loans and leases and $19.4 billion in deposits, as well as a combined $2.7 billion in assets under administration and management.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended September 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $391,399 $333,554 17.3 % Non-interest income 30,605 40,497 (24.4 ) Operating revenue 422,004 374,051 12.8 Non-interest expense 110,306 102,415 (7.7 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $311,698 $271,636 14.7 Percent At September 30, Increase/ (In millions) 2023 2022 (Decrease) Loans and leases $40,261 $38,493 4.6 % Deposits 19,411 20,828 (6.8 ) AUA / AUM (off balance sheet) 2,727 2,121 28.5

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $40.1 million, to $311.7 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $57.8 million, to $391.4 million, primarily driven by loan growth and the impact of the higher rate environment. Non-interest income decreased $9.9 million, to $30.6 million, driven by decreases in loan servicing related income, cash management fees, syndication fees, interest rate hedging activities, and prepayment penalties. Non-interest expense increased $7.9 million, to $110.3 million, primarily resulting from continued investments in technology and talent to support balance sheet growth.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At September 30, 2023, HSA Bank had $12.3 billion in total footings comprising $8.2 billion in deposits and $4.1 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended September 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $77,669 $58,567 32.6 % Non-interest income 20,799 25,842 (19.5 ) Operating revenue 98,468 84,409 16.7 Non-interest expense 39,870 36,725 (8.6 ) Pre-tax, net revenue $58,598 $47,684 22.9 Percent At September 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 (Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands) 3,186 3,133 1.7 % Deposits $8,230 $7,889 4.3 Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet) 4,095 3,233 26.7 Total footings $12,325 $11,122 10.8

Pre-tax net revenue increased $10.9 million, to $58.6 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $19.1 million, to $77.7 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income decreased $5.0 million, to $20.8 million, primarily due to lower customer account service fees. Non-interest expense increased $3.1 million, to $39.9 million, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expense, service contract expense related to account growth, and the continued investment in our user experience build out.

Consumer Banking

Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 199 banking centers and 350 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, Webster Investments provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. At September 30, 2023, Consumer Banking had $9.8 billion in loans and $23.6 billion in deposits, as well as $7.6 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended September 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $195,315 $195,748 (0.2 )% Non-interest income 26,886 33,842 (20.6 ) Operating revenue 222,201 229,590 (3.2 ) Non-interest expense 105,703 109,588 3.5 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $116,498 $120,002 (2.9 ) At September 30, Percent (In millions) 2023 2022 Increase Loans $9,808 $9,302 5.4 % Deposits 23,624 23,859 (1.0 ) AUA (off balance sheet) 7,615 7,369 3.3

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $3.5 million, to $116.5 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $0.4 million, to $195.3 million, primarily driven by a slight decrease in deposits, partially offset by continued loan growth. Non-interest income decreased $7.0 million, to $26.9 million, driven by lower net investment services income, which was attributable to an outsourcing model adopted in the fourth quarter of 2022, and lower deposit and loan servicing related fees, partially offset by other miscellaneous income. Non-interest expense decreased $3.9 million, to $105.7 million, primarily driven by the impact of outsourcing the consumer investment services platform, coupled with lower technology expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2022:

Net interest income was $587.1 million compared to $551.0 million.

Net interest margin was 3.49 percent compared to 3.54 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 153 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 169 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $67.1 billion and increased by $5.0 billion, or 8.0 percent.

Average loans and leases totaled $50.9 billion and increased by $4.7 billion, or 10.1 percent.

Average deposits totaled $59.6 billion and increased by $5.6 billion, or 10.4 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses was $36.5 million in the quarter, reflecting a $6.5 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases from prior quarter. The provision also reflects an increase in the reserves on unfunded loan commitments of $0.7 million. The provision for credit losses was $31.5 million in the prior quarter, and $36.5 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs were $29.3 million, compared to $20.3 million in the prior quarter, and $28.5 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases was 0.23 percent, compared to 0.16 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.25 percent a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.27 percent of total loans and leases, compared to 1.22 percent at June 30, 2023, and 1.20 percent at September 30, 2022. The allowance represented 295 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at September 30, 2023, compared to 287 percent at June 30, 2023, and 274 percent at September 30, 2022.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2022:

Total non-interest income was $90.4 million compared to $113.6 million, a decrease of $23.2 million. The decrease primarily reflects lower prepayment and other loan related servicing fees, lower client deposit fees, the outsourcing of the consumer investment services platform, and lower client hedging activity. Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 includes a net $0.3 million related to a gain on the early termination of repurchase agreements partially offset by a loss on the sale of investment securities.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2022:

Total non-interest expense was $362.6 million compared to $330.1 million, an increase of $32.5 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $61.6 million of merger charges, compared to a net $26.7 million of merger and strategic initiatives and a $10.5 million donation to the Webster Bank Charitable Foundation a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $8.1 million. The increase reflects general inflationary impacts, including employee compensation and benefits expense, investments in technology, including the HSA and interLINK acquisitions, and higher deposit insurance expense, offset by expense benefits from the merger and outsourcing of the consumer investments services platform.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the third quarter of 2022:

Income tax expense was $52.0 million compared to $64.1 million, and the effective tax rate was 18.7 percent compared to 21.5 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the current period reflects the impact of higher merger related charges compared to the 2022 period, as well as the recognition of a $3.3 million net discrete benefit during the quarter attributable to 2022 tax return true-up adjustments.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities, net were $14.5 billion, compared to $14.7 billion at June 30, 2023, and $14.6 billion at September 30, 2022. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $1.1 billion of net unrealized losses, compared to $883.0 million at June 30, 2023, and $941.8 million at September 30, 2022. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $1.2 billion of net unrealized losses, compared to $877.3 million at June 30, 2023, and $855.9 million at September 30, 2022.

Loans and leases:

Total loans and leases were $50.1 billion, compared to $51.6 billion at June 30, 2023, and $47.8 billion at September 30, 2022. Compared to June 30, 2023, commercial loans and leases decreased by $1.5 billion, commercial real estate loans decreased by $77.8 million, residential mortgages increased by $88.3 million, and consumer loans decreased by $22.4 million.

Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $80.5 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.7 billion, residential mortgages increased by $610.5 million, and consumer loans decreased by $147.4 million.

Loan originations for the portfolio were $1.5 billion, compared to $2.5 billion in the prior quarter, and $5.1 billion a year ago. In addition, $1.5 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $5.7 million in the prior quarter, and $1.5 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans and leases were $215.1 million, or 0.43 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $218.9 million, or 0.42 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2023, and $209.5 million, or 0.44 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2022.

Past due loans and leases were $70.9 million, compared to $51.4 million at June 30, 2023, and $46.4 million at September 30, 2022.

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $60.3 billion, compared to $58.7 billion at June 30, 2023, and $54.0 billion at September 30, 2022. Core deposits to total deposits 1 were 87.6 percent at both September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, compared to 95.2 percent at September 30, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio was 83.0 percent, compared to 87.9 percent at June 30, 2023, and 88.5 percent at September 30, 2022.

were 87.6 percent at both September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, compared to 95.2 percent at September 30, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio was 83.0 percent, compared to 87.9 percent at June 30, 2023, and 88.5 percent at September 30, 2022. Total borrowings were $3.0 billion, compared to $5.6 billion at June 30, 2023, and $5.9 billion at September 30, 2022.

Capital:

The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 1 were 11.00 percent and 17.51 percent, respectively, compared to 11.78 percent and 18.62 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

were 11.00 percent and 17.51 percent, respectively, compared to 11.78 percent and 18.62 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022. The tangible equity 1 and tangible common equity 1 ratios were 7.62 percent and 7.22 percent, respectively, compared to 7.70 percent and 7.27 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2022. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.15 percent, compared to 10.80 percent at September 30, 2022.

and tangible common equity ratios were 7.62 percent and 7.22 percent, respectively, compared to 7.70 percent and 7.27 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2022. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.15 percent, compared to 10.80 percent at September 30, 2022. Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $46.00 and $29.48, respectively, compared to $43.32 and $27.69, respectively, at September 30, 2022.

1 See reconciliations to GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $73 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Income and performance ratios: Net income $ 226,475 $ 234,968 $ 221,004 $ 244,751 $ 233,968 Net income available to common stockholders 222,313 230,806 216,841 240,588 229,806 Earnings per diluted common share 1.28 1.32 1.24 1.38 1.31 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.40 % 1.38 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1) 17.51 18.12 17.66 19.93 18.62 Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) 11.00 11.38 10.94 12.54 11.78 Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue 13.34 13.28 10.62 14.50 17.10 Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 635,438 $ 628,911 $ 613,914 $ 594,741 $ 574,325 Nonperforming assets 218,402 222,215 186,551 206,136 211,627 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.27 % 1.22 % 1.21 % 1.20 % 1.20 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.23 0.16 0.20 0.17 0.25 Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.43 0.42 0.36 0.41 0.44 Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO 0.44 0.43 0.37 0.41 0.44 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases 295.48 287.35 331.81 291.84 274.12 Other ratios: Tangible equity (1) 7.62 % 7.62 % 7.55 % 7.79 % 7.70 % Tangible common equity (1) 7.22 7.23 7.15 7.38 7.27 Tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 11.67 11.16 10.93 11.23 11.35 Total risk-based capital (2) 13.82 13.25 12.99 13.25 13.38 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 11.15 10.65 10.42 10.71 10.80 Stockholders' equity / total assets 11.21 11.18 11.08 11.30 11.33 Net interest margin 3.49 3.35 3.66 3.74 3.54 Efficiency ratio (1) 41.75 42.20 41.64 40.27 41.17 Equity and share related: Common equity $ 7,915,222 $ 7,995,747 $ 8,010,315 $ 7,772,207 $ 7,542,431 Book value per common share 46.00 46.15 45.85 44.67 43.32 Tangible book value per common share (1) 29.48 29.69 29.47 29.07 27.69 Common stock closing price 40.31 37.75 39.42 47.34 45.20 Dividends declared per common share 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 Common shares issued and outstanding 172,056 173,261 174,712 174,008 174,116 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic 171,210 172,739 172,766 172,522 173,868 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 171,350 172,803 172,883 172,699 173,944 (1) See "Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 20. (2) Presented as preliminary for September 30, 2023, and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 406,300 $ 283,623 $ 286,487 Interest-bearing deposits 1,766,431 1,077,136 326,638 Securities: Available-for-sale 7,653,391 7,759,341 8,085,044 Held-to-maturity, net 6,875,772 6,943,784 6,505,838 Total securities, net 14,529,163 14,703,125 14,590,882 Loans held for sale 46,267 10,963 898 Loans and Leases: Commercial 19,691,486 21,217,411 19,610,953 Commercial real estate 20,583,254 20,661,071 18,862,619 Residential mortgages 8,228,451 8,140,182 7,617,955 Consumer 1,584,955 1,607,384 1,732,348 Total loans and leases 50,088,146 51,626,048 47,823,875 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (635,438 ) (628,911 ) (574,325 ) Loans and leases, net 49,452,708 50,997,137 47,249,550 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 306,085 407,968 373,044 Premises and equipment, net 431,698 426,310 434,721 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,843,217 2,852,117 2,721,040 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 1,242,648 1,239,077 1,230,641 Deferred tax asset, net 478,926 377,588 369,737 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,627,408 1,663,199 1,468,928 Total Assets $ 73,130,851 $ 74,038,243 $ 69,052,566 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand $ 11,410,063 $ 11,157,390 $ 13,849,812 Health savings accounts 8,229,889 8,206,844 7,889,310 Interest-bearing checking 8,826,265 8,775,975 9,203,220 Money market 17,755,198 16,189,678 11,156,579 Savings 6,622,833 7,131,587 9,340,372 Certificates of deposit 5,150,139 4,743,204 2,311,484 Brokered certificates of deposit 2,337,380 2,542,854 258,110 Total deposits 60,331,767 58,747,532 54,008,887 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 157,491 243,580 1,265,414 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,810,218 4,310,371 3,510,717 Long-term debt (1) 1,050,539 1,052,258 1,074,844 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,581,635 1,404,776 1,366,294 Total liabilities 64,931,650 65,758,517 61,226,156 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 7,915,222 7,995,747 7,542,431 Total stockholders' equity 8,199,201 8,279,726 7,826,410 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 73,130,851 $ 74,038,243 $ 69,052,566 (1) The classification of debt as long-term is based on the initial terms of greater than one year as of the date of issuance.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 793,626 $ 525,960 $ 2,281,955 $ 1,303,774 Interest and dividends on securities 137,146 91,569 412,704 237,297 Loans held for sale 17 40 454 73 Total interest income 930,789 617,569 2,695,113 1,541,144 Interest expense: Deposits 293,955 37,492 695,625 57,350 Borrowings 49,698 29,074 233,240 51,883 Total interest expense 343,653 66,566 928,865 109,233 Net interest income 587,136 551,003 1,766,248 1,431,911 Provision for credit losses 36,500 36,531 114,747 237,619 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 550,636 514,472 1,651,501 1,194,292 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 41,005 50,807 131,859 150,019 Loan and lease related fees 19,966 26,769 63,499 77,355 Wealth and investment services 7,254 11,419 21,232 33,260 Mortgage banking activities 42 86 230 616 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 6,620 7,718 19,641 22,694 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net - (2,234 ) (16,795 ) (2,234 ) Other income 15,495 19,071 30,856 56,894 Total non-interest income 90,382 113,636 250,522 338,604 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 180,333 173,983 526,838 545,641 Occupancy 18,617 23,517 59,042 93,725 Technology and equipment 55,261 45,283 151,442 142,182 Marketing 4,810 3,918 13,446 10,868 Professional and outside services 26,874 21,618 88,693 91,041 Intangible assets amortization 8,899 8,511 27,589 23,700 Loan workout expenses 579 580 1,759 1,992 Deposit insurance 13,310 8,026 39,356 19,996 Other expenses 53,895 44,635 130,969 118,938 Total non-interest expense 362,578 330,071 1,039,134 1,048,083 Income before income taxes 278,440 298,037 862,889 484,813 Income tax expense 51,965 64,069 180,442 85,281 Net income 226,475 233,968 682,447 399,532 Preferred stock dividends (4,162 ) (4,162 ) (12,487 ) (11,756 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 222,313 $ 229,806 $ 669,960 $ 387,776 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 171,350 173,944 172,326 165,813 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.31 $ 3.85 $ 2.32 Diluted 1.28 1.31 3.85 2.32

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 793,626 $ 771,973 $ 716,356 $ 642,784 $ 525,960 Interest and dividends on securities 137,146 161,002 114,556 100,804 91,569 Loans held for sale 17 421 16 5 40 Total interest income 930,789 933,396 830,928 743,593 617,569 Interest expense: Deposits 293,955 251,466 150,204 81,202 37,492 Borrowings 49,698 98,101 85,441 60,016 29,074 Total interest expense 343,653 349,567 235,645 141,218 66,566 Net interest income 587,136 583,829 595,283 602,375 551,003 Provision for credit losses 36,500 31,498 46,749 43,000 36,531 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 550,636 552,331 548,534 559,375 514,472 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 41,005 45,418 45,436 48,453 50,807 Loan and lease related fees 19,966 20,528 23,005 25,632 26,769 Wealth and investment services 7,254 7,391 6,587 7,017 11,419 Mortgage banking activities 42 129 59 89 86 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 6,620 6,293 6,728 6,543 7,718 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net - (48 ) (16,747 ) (4,517 ) (2,234 ) Other income 15,495 9,663 5,698 18,962 19,071 Total non-interest income 90,382 89,374 70,766 102,179 113,636 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 180,333 173,305 173,200 177,979 173,983 Occupancy 18,617 20,254 20,171 20,174 23,517 Technology and equipment 55,261 51,815 44,366 44,202 45,283 Marketing 4,810 5,160 3,476 5,570 3,918 Professional and outside services 26,874 29,385 32,434 26,489 21,618 Intangible assets amortization 8,899 9,193 9,497 8,240 8,511 Loan workout expenses 579 574 606 606 580 Deposit insurance 13,310 13,723 12,323 6,578 8,026 Other expenses 53,895 40,680 36,394 58,552 44,635 Total non-interest expense 362,578 344,089 332,467 348,390 330,071 Income before income taxes 278,440 297,616 286,833 313,164 298,037 Income tax expense 51,965 62,648 65,829 68,413 64,069 Net income 226,475 234,968 221,004 244,751 233,968 Preferred stock dividends (4,162 ) (4,162 ) (4,163 ) (4,163 ) (4,162 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 222,313 $ 230,806 $ 216,841 $ 240,588 $ 229,806 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 171,350 172,803 172,883 172,699 173,944 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.32 $ 1.24 $ 1.38 $ 1.31 Diluted 1.28 1.32 1.24 1.38 1.31

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average balance Interest Yield/rate Average balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 50,912,188 $ 804,930 6.20 % $ 46,229,678 $ 532,062 4.52 % Investment securities (1) 14,686,798 119,997 3.09 15,039,510 93,561 2.40 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 355,495 7,619 8.50 326,860 1,875 2.28 Interest-bearing deposits 1,187,096 16,132 5.32 585,807 3278 2.19 Loans held for sale 6,756 17 1.03 580 40 n/m Total interest-earning assets 67,148,333 $ 948,695 5.49 % 62,182,435 $ 630,816 3.96 % Non-interest-earning assets 6,459,493 5,823,755 Total Assets $ 73,607,826 $ 68,006,190 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 11,335,734 $ - - % $ 13,590,667 $ - - % Health savings accounts 8,235,632 3,126 0.15 7,854,425 1,146 0.06 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 32,673,899 214,891 2.61 29,798,562 33,808 0.45 Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits 7,342,757 75,938 4.10 2,716,885 2,538 0.37 Total deposits 59,588,022 293,955 1.96 53,960,539 37,492 0.28 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 170,256 50 0.12 1,369,126 6,242 1.78 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,945,136 40,196 5.34 2,402,596 13,814 2.25 Long-term debt (1) 1,051,380 9,452 3.70 1,075,683 9,018 3.47 Total borrowings 4,166,772 49,698 4.72 4,847,405 29,074 2.38 Total interest-bearing liabilities 63,754,794 $ 343,653 2.14 % 58,807,944 $ 66,566 0.45 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,482,563 1,108,202 Total liabilities 65,237,357 59,916,146 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 8,086,490 7,806,065 Total stockholders' equity 8,370,469 8,090,044 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 73,607,826 $ 68,006,190 Tax-equivalent net interest income 605,042 564,250 Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments (17,906 ) (13,247 ) Net interest income $ 587,136 $ 551,003 Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.54 % (1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average balance Interest Yield/rate Average balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 50,733,691 $ 2,313,030 6.02 % $ 42,125,526 $ 1,317,941 4.14 % Investment securities (1) 14,700,296 341,998 2.95 14,548,116 246,788 2.22 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 442,429 19,204 5.80 252,559 4,768 2.52 Interest-bearing deposits 1,872,657 71,536 5.04 623,866 4,711 1.00 Loans held for sale 35,982 454 1.68 12,160 73 0.80 Total interest-earning assets 67,785,055 $ 2,746,222 5.30 % 57,562,227 $ 1,574,281 3.60 % Non-interest-earning assets 6,271,968 5,448,419 Total Assets $ 74,057,023 $ 63,010,646 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 11,775,500 $ - - % $ 12,758,489 $ - - % Health savings accounts 8,259,408 9,243 0.15 7,809,082 3,358 0.06 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 31,442,258 516,646 2.20 27,887,362 48,992 0.23 Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits 6,192,415 169,736 3.66 2,649,328 5,000 0.25 Total deposits 57,669,581 695,625 1.61 51,104,261 57,350 0.15 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 430,989 7,940 2.43 1,006,391 9,876 1.29 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,104,372 196,878 5.09 1,198,754 17,034 1.87 Long-term debt (1) 1,061,643 28,422 3.68 1,017,120 24,973 3.40 Total borrowings 6,597,004 233,240 4.69 3,222,265 51,883 2.16 Total interest-bearing liabilities 64,266,585 $ 928,865 1.93 % 54,326,526 $ 109,233 0.27 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,462,723 1,043,313 Total liabilities 65,729,308 55,369,839 Preferred stock 283,979 268,202 Common stockholders' equity 8,043,736 7,372,605 Total stockholders' equity 8,327,715 7,640,807 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 74,057,023 $ 63,010,646 Tax-equivalent net interest income 1,817,357 1,465,048 Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments (51,109 ) (33,137 ) Net interest income $ 1,766,248 $ 1,431,911 Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.35 % (1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Loans and Leases (actual): Commercial non-mortgage $ 18,058,524 $ 19,499,160 $ 19,014,810 $ 18,663,164 $ 17,807,234 Asset-based lending 1,632,962 1,718,251 1,760,527 1,821,642 1,803,719 Commercial real estate 20,583,254 20,661,071 20,513,738 19,619,145 18,862,619 Residential mortgages 8,228,451 8,140,182 8,001,563 7,963,420 7,617,955 Consumer 1,584,955 1,607,384 1,635,885 1,697,055 1,732,348 Loans and Leases 50,088,146 51,626,048 50,926,523 49,764,426 47,823,875 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (635,438 ) (628,911 ) (613,914 ) (594,741 ) (574,325 ) Loans and Leases, net $ 49,452,708 $ 50,997,137 $ 50,312,609 $ 49,169,685 $ 47,249,550 Loans and Leases (average): Commercial non-mortgage $ 18,839,776 $ 19,220,435 $ 18,670,917 $ 18,024,771 $ 16,780,780 Asset-based lending 1,663,481 1,756,051 1,790,992 1,780,874 1,811,073 Commercial real estate 20,614,334 20,518,355 19,970,326 19,234,292 18,503,077 Residential mortgages 8,200,938 8,067,349 7,995,327 7,819,415 7,384,704 Consumer 1,593,659 1,622,525 1,667,630 1,715,513 1,750,044 Loans and Leases $ 50,912,188 $ 51,184,715 $ 50,095,192 $ 48,574,865 $ 46,229,678

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Nonperforming loans and leases: Commercial non-mortgage $ 121,067 $ 109,279 $ 86,537 $ 89,416 $ 80,002 Asset-based lending 10,350 9,450 9,450 20,046 25,115 Commercial real estate 31,004 47,972 35,832 41,580 49,054 Residential mortgages 27,312 26,751 25,096 25,613 25,563 Consumer 25,320 25,417 28,105 27,136 29,782 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 215,053 $ 218,869 $ 185,020 $ 203,791 $ 209,516 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets: Commercial non-mortgage $ 2,687 $ 2,152 $ 153 $ 78 $ - Residential mortgages 662 662 662 2,024 2,024 Consumer - 532 716 243 87 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 3,349 $ 3,346 $ 1,531 $ 2,345 $ 2,111 Total nonperforming assets $ 218,402 $ 222,215 $ 186,551 $ 206,136 $ 211,627 Past due 30-89 days: Commercial non-mortgage $ 38,875 $ 32,074 $ 9,645 $ 20,248 $ 17,440 Asset-based lending - - - 5,921 - Commercial real estate 3,631 1,970 17,115 26,147 6,050 Residential mortgages 16,208 10,583 10,710 11,385 12,577 Consumer 12,016 6,718 6,110 9,194 9,656 Total past due 30-89 days $ 70,730 $ 51,345 $ 43,580 $ 72,895 $ 45,723 Past due 90 days or more and accruing 138 29 602 770 711 Total past due loans and leases $ 70,868 $ 51,374 $ 44,182 $ 73,665 $ 46,434

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance $ 628,911 $ 613,914 $ 594,741 $ 574,325 $ 571,499 Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 - - 5,873 - - Provision 35,839 35,249 37,821 40,649 31,352 Charge-offs: Commercial portfolio 27,360 21,945 26,410 21,499 31,356 Consumer portfolio 3,642 1,085 1,098 1,193 1,453 Total charge-offs 31,002 23,030 27,508 22,692 32,809 Recoveries: Commercial portfolio 292 1,024 1,574 895 1,413 Consumer portfolio 1,398 1,754 1,413 1,564 2,870 Total recoveries 1,690 2,778 2,987 2,459 4,283 Total net charge-offs 29,312 20,252 24,521 20,233 28,526 ACL on loans and leases, ending balance $ 635,438 $ 628,911 $ 613,914 $ 594,741 $ 574,325 ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance 23,040 22,366 26,051 27,707 25,329 Total ACL, ending balance $ 658,478 $ 651,277 $ 639,965 $ 622,448 $ 599,654

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently. The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered certificates of deposit. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax merger-related expenses. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.

At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 362,578 $ 344,089 $ 332,467 $ 348,390 $ 330,071 Less: Foreclosed property activity (492 ) (432 ) (262 ) (80 ) (393 ) Intangible assets amortization 8,899 9,193 9,497 8,240 8,511 Operating lease depreciation 1,146 1,639 1,884 2,021 2,115 Strategic initiatives and other (1) - - - 143 11,617 Merger related 61,625 40,840 29,373 45,790 25,536 Non-interest expense $ 291,400 $ 292,849 $ 291,975 $ 292,276 $ 282,685 Net interest income $ 587,136 $ 583,829 $ 595,283 $ 602,375 $ 551,003 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 17,906 17,292 15,911 13,991 13,247 Non-interest income 90,382 89,374 70,766 102,179 113,636 Other income (2) 3,614 5,035 4,311 4,814 11,186 Less: Operating lease depreciation 1,146 1,639 1,884 2,021 2,115 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net - (48 ) (16,747 ) (4,517 ) (2,234 ) Other (3) - - - - 2,548 Income $ 697,892 $ 693,939 $ 701,134 $ 725,855 $ 686,643 Efficiency ratio 41.75 % 42.20 % 41.64 % 40.27 % 41.17 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity: Net income $ 226,475 $ 234,968 $ 221,004 $ 244,751 $ 233,968 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,162 4,162 4,163 4,163 4,162 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 7,030 7,262 7,503 6,510 6,724 Adjusted income $ 229,343 $ 238,068 $ 224,344 $ 247,098 $ 236,530 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 917,372 $ 952,272 $ 897,376 $ 988,392 $ 946,120 Average stockholders' equity $ 8,370,469 $ 8,395,298 $ 8,215,676 $ 7,960,900 $ 8,090,044 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,847,560 2,856,581 2,849,673 2,716,981 2,725,200 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,238,930 $ 5,254,738 $ 5,082,024 $ 4,959,940 $ 5,080,865 Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 17.51 % 18.12 % 17.66 % 19.93 % 18.62 % (1) Strategic initiatives and other for the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily includes a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (presented within Other non-interest expense on the Consolidated Statements of Income). (2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments. (3) Other for the three months ended September 30, 2022, includes of a gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (continued) At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Tangible equity: Stockholders' equity $ 8,199,201 $ 8,279,726 $ 8,294,294 $ 8,056,186 $ 7,826,410 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,843,217 2,852,117 2,861,310 2,713,446 2,721,040 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,355,984 $ 5,427,609 $ 5,432,984 $ 5,342,740 $ 5,105,370 Total assets $ 73,130,851 $ 74,038,243 $ 74,844,395 $ 71,277,521 $ 69,052,566 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,843,217 2,852,117 2,861,310 2,713,446 2,721,040 Tangible assets $ 70,287,634 $ 71,186,126 $ 71,983,085 $ 68,564,075 $ 66,331,526 Tangible equity 7.62 % 7.62 % 7.55 % 7.79 % 7.70 % Tangible common equity: Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,355,984 $ 5,427,609 $ 5,432,984 $ 5,342,740 $ 5,105,370 Less: Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,072,005 $ 5,143,630 $ 5,149,005 $ 5,058,761 $ 4,821,391 Tangible assets $ 70,287,634 $ 71,186,126 $ 71,983,085 $ 68,564,075 $ 66,331,526 Tangible common equity 7.22 % 7.23 % 7.15 % 7.38 % 7.27 % Tangible book value per common share: Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,072,005 $ 5,143,630 $ 5,149,005 $ 5,058,761 $ 4,821,391 Common shares outstanding 172,056 173,261 174,712 174,008 174,116 Tangible book value per common share $ 29.48 $ 29.69 $ 29.47 $ 29.07 $ 27.69 Core deposits: Total deposits $ 60,331,767 $ 58,747,532 $ 55,297,479 $ 54,054,340 $ 54,008,887 Less: Certificates of deposit 5,150,139 4,743,204 3,855,406 2,729,332 2,311,484 Brokered certificates of deposit 2,337,380 2,542,854 674,373 1,431,617 258,110 Core deposits $ 52,844,248 $ 51,461,474 $ 50,767,700 $ 49,893,391 $ 51,439,293 Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Adjusted ROATCE: Net income $ 226,475 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,162 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 7,030 Merger related, tax-effected 45,116 Adjusted income $ 274,459 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 1,097,836 Average stockholders' equity $ 8,370,469 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,847,560 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,238,930 Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 20.96 % Adjusted ROAA: Net income $ 226,475 Add: Merger related, tax-effected 45,116 Adjusted income $ 271,591 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 1,086,364 Average assets $ 73,607,826 Adjusted return on average assets 1.48 % GAAP to adjusted reconciliation: Three months ended September 30, 2023 (In millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Income Net Income Available to Common Stockholders Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 278.4 $ 222.3 $ 1.28 Merger related 61.6 45.1 0.27 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 340.0 $ 267.4 $ 1.55

