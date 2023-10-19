PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--East West Bancorp, Inc. ("East West" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2023 net income was $288 million, or $2.02 per diluted share. Total loans reached a record $50.9 billion as of September 30, 2023. Return on average assets was 1.66%, return on average common equity was 17.28%, and return on average tangible common equity1 was 18.65%.

"East West has continued to grow and support its customers. During the third quarter, we drove record quarterly revenue and net interest income, adding to record net income in the first half of this year," said Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of East West. "We took a prudent approach to growth, adding a billion dollars in both loans and customer deposits. This growth and our industry-leading efficiency underscore the durable and diversified nature of our business model," continued Ng.

"Our balance sheet positions us well to help our customers thrive. East West Bank is on track for another year of record earnings for 2023, and we look forward to entering 2024 with strength. Given our confidence in earnings generation, stable credit quality, and capital strength, East West's board of directors has approved a restart of our share repurchase program in the fourth quarter," Ng concluded.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year-over-Year Change ($ in millions, except per share data) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 $ % Revenue $648 $627 $20 3% Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income2 446 432 14 3 Net Income 288 295 (8) (3) Diluted Earnings per Share $2.02 $2.08 $(0.06) (3%) Return on Average Assets 1.66% 1.86% -20 bps Return on Average Common Equity 17.28% 20.30% -302 bps Return on Average Tangible Common Equity1 18.65% 22.16% -351 bps Total Loans $50,912 $47,457 $3,455 7% Total Deposits 55,087 53,857 1,230 2

1 Tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13. 2 Pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table 12.

BALANCE SHEET

Total Assets - Total assets were $68.3 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.2 billion from $68.5 billion as of June 30, 2023, reflecting increasing balance sheet efficiency.



Third quarter 2023 average interest-earning assets of $65.1 billion were up $1.0 billion, or 2%, from $64.1 billion in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase of $1.0 billion in average loans outstanding.

Total Loans - Total loans reached a record $50.9 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 2%, from $49.8 billion as of June 30, 2023. Year-over-year, total loans were up $3.5 billion, or 7%, from $47.5 billion as of September 30, 2022.



Third quarter 2023 average loans of $49.9 billion grew $1.0 billion, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by growth across all our major loan portfolios.

Total Deposits - Total deposits were $55.1 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.6 billion, or 1%, from $55.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, reflecting a $1.6 billion reduction in wholesale deposits, partially offset by an increase of $1 billion in customer deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 29% of our total deposits as of September 30, 2023, down from 30% as of June 30, 2023. Year-over-year, total deposits increased $1.2 billion, or 2%, from $53.9 billion as of September 30, 2022.



Third quarter 2023 average deposits of $55.2 billion increased $0.9 billion, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2023. During the third quarter, growth in average money market and time deposits was offset by declines in other deposit categories, which largely reflected our commercial and consumer customers reallocating balances to products with higher yields.

Strong Capital Levels - As of September 30, 2023, stockholders' equity was $6.6 billion, or $46.62 per share, both up 2% quarter-over-quarter. The stockholders' equity to asset ratio was 9.66% as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 23 basis points quarter-over-quarter.



As of September 30, 2023, tangible book value3 per share was $43.29, up 2% quarter-over-quarter and 18% year-over-year. The tangible common equity ratio3 was 9.03%, an increase of 23 basis points quarter-over-quarter.



All of East West's regulatory capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory requirements for well-capitalized institutions, as well as above regional and national bank averages. The common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio increased to 13.30%, and the total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.74%, as of September 30, 2023.

OPERATING RESULTS

Third Quarter Earnings - Third quarter 2023 net income was $288 million, and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $2.02. While third quarter 2023 net income and EPS both decreased from the second quarter of 2023, revenue and pre-tax pre-provision income both improved.

Net income and diluted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $922 million and $6.49, which both increased 17% from the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

3 Tangible book value and the tangible common equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13.

Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2023

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income ("NII") totaled $571 million in the third quarter, an increase of 1% from $567 million in the second quarter. Net interest margin ("NIM") of 3.48% declined seven basis points from 3.55% in the second quarter.

The change in NIM was primarily driven by a higher cost of interest-bearing deposits and changes in the deposit mix in favor of higher-cost customer deposits, partially offset by lower wholesale deposit levels and higher loan volumes and yields.

The average loan yield was 6.51%, up 18 basis points from the second quarter. The average interest-earning asset yield was 5.87%, up 20 basis points from the second quarter.

The average cost of funds was 2.59%, up 28 basis points from the second quarter. The average cost of deposits was 2.43%, up 31 basis points from the second quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $77 million in the third quarter, a decrease of $2 million, or 2%, from $79 million in the second quarter.

Fee income 4 of $67 million was down $2 million, or 3%, from $69 million in the second quarter.

of $67 million was down $2 million, or 3%, from $69 million in the second quarter. Interest rate contracts and other derivative income of $11 million was up from $7 million in the second quarter. The change primarily reflected a favorable change in mark-to-market adjustments.

Other investment income of $2 million was down $2 million from $4 million in the second quarter, reflecting higher recognition of equity valuation marks for Community Reinvestment Act investments during the second quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $252 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 4% from $262 million in the second quarter. Third quarter noninterest expense consisted of $202 million of adjusted noninterest expense5, and $50 million in amortization expenses related to tax credit and other investments and core deposit intangibles.

Adjusted noninterest expense of $202 million decreased over $3 million, or 2%, from $205 million in the second quarter. This was driven by decreases in consulting expense, compensation and employee benefits, loan related expenses, and occupancy expense.

The efficiency ratio was 38.9% in the third quarter, compared with 40.6% in the second quarter and the adjusted efficiency ratio5 was 31.2% in the third quarter, compared with 31.8% in the second quarter.

TAX RELATED ITEMS

Third quarter 2023 income tax expense was $66 million, and the effective tax rate was 18.6%, compared with 12.7% for the second quarter of 2023. The lower effective tax rate in the second quarter was mainly due to a larger amount of tax credits in renewable energy investments that closed during the second quarter. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2023 was 18.6% compared with 22.7% for the first nine months of 2022. We currently estimate that the full year tax rate for 2023 will be between 19% - 20%.

4 Fee income includes lending, deposit account and wealth management fees, foreign exchange income, and interest rate contracts and other derivative income. 5 Adjusted noninterest expense and adjusted efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 12.

ASSET QUALITY

As of September 30, 2023, the credit quality of our loan portfolio remained solid.

The nonperforming assets ratio improved to 0.15% of total assets as of September 30, 2023, down from 0.17% of total assets as of June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets decreased $12 million, or 10%, quarter-over-quarter to $104 million as of September 30, 2023, from $116 million as of June 30, 2023.

Third quarter 2023 net charge-offs were $18 million, or annualized 0.14% of average loans held-for-investment ("HFI"), compared with $8 million, or annualized 0.06% of average loans HFI, for the second quarter of 2023.

The criticized loans ratio increased 38 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 2.01% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2023, compared with 1.63% as of June 30, 2023. Criticized loans increased $210 million, or 26%, quarter-over-quarter to $1.0 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared with $812 million as of June 30, 2023. The special mention loans ratio increased 29 basis points quarter-over quarter to 0.95% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2023, compared with 0.66% as of June 30, 2023, and the classified loans ratio increased nine basis points to 1.06%.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $656 million, or 1.29% of loans HFI, as of September 30, 2023, compared with $635 million, or 1.28% of loans HFI, as of June 30, 2023.

Third quarter 2023 provision for credit losses was $42 million, compared with $26 million in the second quarter of 2023.

CAPITAL STRENGTH

Capital levels for East West remained strong as of September 30, 2023. All capital ratios expanded quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The following table presents the regulatory capital metrics as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022.

EWBC Capital ($ in millions) September 30, 2023 (a) June 30, 2023 (a) September 30, 2022 (a) Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA") (b) $52,944 $51,696 $49,266 Risk-based capital ratios: CET1 capital ratio 13.30% 13.17% 12.27% Tier 1 capital ratio 13.30% 13.17% 12.27% Total capital ratio 14.74% 14.60% 13.57% Leverage ratio 10.15% 10.03% 9.55% Tangible common equity ratio (c) 9.03% 8.80% 8.35%

(a) The Company has elected to use the 2020 Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) transition provision in the calculation of its September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 regulatory capital ratios. The Company's September 30, 2023 regulatory capital ratios and RWA are preliminary. (b) Under regulatory guidelines, on-balance sheet assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet items are assigned to one of several broad risk categories based on the nature of the obligor, or, if relevant, the guarantor or the nature of any collateral. The aggregate dollar value in each risk category is then multiplied by the risk weight associated with that category. The resulting weighted values from each of the risk categories are aggregated for determining total RWA. (c) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13.

DIVIDEND PAYOUT AND CAPITAL ACTIONS

East West's Board of Directors has declared fourth quarter 2023 dividends for the Company's common stock. The common stock cash dividend of $0.48 per share is payable on November 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on November 1, 2023.

On March 3, 2020, East West's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of East West's common stock, of which $254 million remains available. East West did not repurchase any shares during the third quarter of 2023. The Company intends to resume share repurchases in the fourth quarter of 2023.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 1 September 30, 2023

% or Basis Point Change September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Assets Cash and due from banks $ 495,976 $ 614,053 $ 554,260 (19.2 )% (10.5 )% Interest-bearing cash with banks 4,065,202 5,763,834 1,609,093 (29.5 ) 152.6 Cash and cash equivalents 4,561,178 6,377,887 2,163,353 (28.5 ) 110.8 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 17,213 17,169 630,543 0.3 (97.3 ) Assets purchased under resale agreements ("resale agreements") 785,000 635,000 892,986 23.6 (12.1 ) Available-for-sale ("AFS") debt securities (amortized cost of $6,976,331, $6,820,569 and $6,771,354) 6,039,837 5,987,258 5,906,090 0.9 2.3 Held-to-maturity ("HTM") debt securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $2,308,048, $2,440,484 and $2,459,135) 2,964,235 2,975,933 3,012,667 (0.4 ) (1.6 ) Loans held-for-sale ("HFS") 4,762 2,830 14,500 68.3 (67.2 ) Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") (net of allowance for loan losses of $655,523, $635,400 and $582,517) 50,251,661 49,192,964 46,859,738 2.2 7.2 Investments in qualified affordable housing partnerships, tax credit and other investments, net 901,559 815,471 725,254 10.6 24.3 Goodwill 465,697 465,697 465,697 - - Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,782 100,500 105,411 (2.7 ) (7.2 ) Other assets 2,200,534 1,961,972 1,799,822 12.2 22.3 Total assets $ 68,289,458 $ 68,532,681 $ 62,576,061 (0.4 )% 9.1 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 55,087,031 $ 55,658,786 $ 53,857,362 (1.0 )% 2.3 % Short-term borrowings 4,500,000 4,500,000 - - 100.0 Federal funds purchased - - 200,000 - (100.0 ) FHLB advances - - 324,920 - (100.0 ) Assets sold under repurchase agreements ("repurchase agreements") - - 611,785 - (100.0 ) Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 153,087 152,951 152,610 0.1 0.3 Operating lease liabilities 107,695 110,383 113,477 (2.4 ) (5.1 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,844,939 1,648,864 1,655,239 11.9 11.5 Total liabilities 61,692,752 62,070,984 56,915,393 (0.6 ) 8.4 Stockholders' equity 6,596,706 6,461,697 5,660,668 2.1 16.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 68,289,458 $ 68,532,681 $ 62,576,061 (0.4 )% 9.1 % Book value per share $ 46.62 $ 45.67 $ 40.17 2.1 % 16.1 % Tangible book value (1) per share $ 43.29 $ 42.33 $ 36.80 2.3 17.6 Number of common shares at period-end 141,486 141,484 140,918 0.0 0.4 Total stockholders' equity to assets ratio 9.66 % 9.43 % 9.05 % 23 bps 61 bps Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio (1) 9.03 % 8.80 % 8.35 % 23 bps 68 bps

(1) Tangible book value and the TCE ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TOTAL LOANS AND DEPOSITS DETAIL ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 2 September 30, 2023

% Change September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Loans: Commercial: Commercial and industrial ("C&I") $ 15,864,042 $ 15,670,084 $ 15,625,072 1.2 % 1.5 % Commercial real estate ("CRE"): CRE 14,667,378 14,373,385 13,573,157 2.0 8.1 Multifamily residential 4,900,097 4,764,180 4,559,302 2.9 7.5 Construction and land 798,190 781,068 556,894 2.2 43.3 Total CRE 20,365,665 19,918,633 18,689,353 2.2 9.0 Consumer: Residential mortgage: Single-family residential 12,836,558 12,308,613 10,855,345 4.3 18.3 Home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") 1,776,665 1,862,928 2,184,924 (4.6 ) (18.7 ) Total residential mortgage 14,613,223 14,171,541 13,040,269 3.1 12.1 Other consumer 64,254 68,106 87,561 (5.7 ) (26.6 ) Total loans HFI (1) 50,907,184 49,828,364 47,442,255 2.2 7.3 Loans HFS 4,762 2,830 14,500 68.3 (67.2 ) Total loans (1) 50,911,946 49,831,194 47,456,755 2.2 7.3 Allowance for loan losses (655,523 ) (635,400 ) (582,517 ) 3.2 12.5 Net loans (1) $ 50,256,423 $ 49,195,794 $ 46,874,238 2.2 7.2 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 16,169,072 $ 16,741,099 $ 21,645,394 (3.4 )% (25.3 )% Interest-bearing checking 7,689,289 8,348,587 6,822,343 (7.9 ) 12.7 Money market 12,613,827 11,486,473 12,113,292 9.8 4.1 Savings 1,963,766 2,102,850 2,917,770 (6.6 ) (32.7 ) Time deposits 16,651,077 16,979,777 10,358,563 (1.9 ) 60.7 Total deposits $ 55,087,031 $ 55,658,786 $ 53,857,362 (1.0 )% 2.3 %

(1) Includes $(72.0) million, $(74.0) million and $(60.3) million of net deferred loan fees and net unamortized premiums as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 3 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

% Change September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Interest and dividend income $ 961,787 $ 906,134 $ 628,236 6.1% 53.1% Interest expense 390,974 339,388 76,427 15.2 411.6 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 570,813 566,746 551,809 0.7 3.4 Provision for credit losses 42,000 26,000 27,000 61.5 55.6 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 528,813 540,746 524,809 (2.2) 0.8 Noninterest income 76,752 78,631 75,552 (2.4) 1.6 Noninterest expense 252,014 261,789 215,973 (3.7) 16.7 Income before income taxes 353,551 357,588 384,388 (1.1) (8.0) Income tax expense 65,813 45,557 89,049 44.5 (26.1) Net income $ 287,738 $ 312,031 $ 295,339 (7.8)% (2.6)% Earnings per share ("EPS") - Basic $ 2.03 $ 2.21 $ 2.10 (7.8)% (3.0)% - Diluted $ 2.02 $ 2.20 $ 2.08 (7.9) (2.6) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - Basic 141,485 141,468 140,917 0.0% 0.4% - Diluted 142,122 141,876 142,011 0.2 0.1 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

% Change September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Noninterest income: Lending fees $ 20,312 $ 20,901 $ 20,289 (2.8)% 0.1% Deposit account fees 22,622 22,285 23,636 1.5 (4.3) Interest rate contracts and other derivative income 11,208 7,373 8,761 52.0 27.9 Foreign exchange income 12,334 13,251 10,083 (6.9) 22.3 Wealth management fees 5,877 6,889 8,903 (14.7) (34.0) Net (losses) gains on sales of loans (12 ) (7 ) 2,129 71.4 NM Other investment income (losses) 1,751 4,003 (580 ) (56.3) NM Other income 2,660 3,936 2,331 (32.4) 14.1 Total noninterest income $ 76,752 $ 78,631 $ 75,552 (2.4)% 1.6% Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits $ 123,153 $ 124,937 $ 127,580 (1.4)% (3.5)% Occupancy and equipment expense 15,353 16,088 15,920 (4.6) (3.6) Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 8,583 8,262 4,875 3.9 76.1 Deposit account expense 11,585 10,559 6,707 9.7 72.7 Data processing 3,645 3,213 3,725 13.4 (2.1) Computer software expense 8,116 7,479 6,889 8.5 17.8 Other operating expense 31,885 35,337 30,403 (9.8) 4.9 Amortization of tax credit and other investments 49,694 55,914 19,874 (11.1) 150.0 Total noninterest expense $ 252,014 $ 261,789 $ 215,973 (3.7)% 16.7% NM - Not meaningful.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 4 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

% Change September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Yr-o-Yr Interest and dividend income $ 2,703,427 $ 1,560,019 73.3% Interest expense 966,007 119,645 NM Net interest income before provision for credit losses 1,737,420 1,440,374 20.6 Provision for credit losses 88,000 48,500 81.4 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,649,420 1,391,874 18.5 Noninterest income 215,361 233,739 (7.9) Noninterest expense 732,250 602,283 21.6 Income before income taxes 1,132,531 1,023,330 10.7 Income tax expense 210,323 232,010 (9.3) Net income $ 922,208 $ 791,320 16.5% EPS - Basic $ 6.52 $ 5.59 16.6% - Diluted $ 6.49 $ 5.55 17.0 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - Basic 141,356 141,453 (0.1)% - Diluted 142,044 142,601 (0.4) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

% Change September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Yr-o-Yr Noninterest income: Lending fees $ 61,799 $ 59,869 3.2% Deposit account fees 66,610 66,323 0.4 Interest rate contracts and other derivative income 21,145 29,695 (28.8) Foreign exchange income 38,245 34,143 12.0 Wealth management fees 19,070 21,494 (11.3) Net (losses) gains on sales of loans (41 ) 5,968 NM Net (losses) gains on AFS debt securities (10,000 ) 1,306 NM Other investment income 7,675 5,910 29.9 Other income 10,858 9,031 20.2 Total noninterest income $ 215,361 $ 233,739 (7.9)% Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits $ 377,744 $ 357,213 5.7% Occupancy and equipment expense 47,028 46,853 0.4 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 24,755 14,519 70.5 Deposit account expense 31,753 17,071 86.0 Data processing 10,205 10,876 (6.2) Computer software expense 22,955 20,755 10.6 Other operating expense (1) 102,092 86,243 18.4 Amortization of tax credit and other investments 115,718 48,753 137.4 Total noninterest expense $ 732,250 $ 602,283 21.6%

NM - Not meaningful. (1) Includes $3.9 million of repurchase agreements' extinguishment cost for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 5 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

% Change Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

% Change September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Yr-o-Yr Loans: Commercial: C&I $ 15,400,172 $ 15,244,826 $ 15,282,661 1.0% 0.8% $ 15,348,662 $ 14,850,849 3.4% CRE: CRE 14,453,014 14,130,811 13,533,482 2.3 6.8 14,174,100 12,958,562 9.4 Multifamily residential 4,798,360 4,685,786 4,531,351 2.4 5.9 4,695,473 4,133,975 13.6 Construction and land 807,906 782,541 532,800 3.2 51.6 755,651 467,731 61.6 Total CRE 20,059,280 19,599,138 18,597,633 2.3 7.9 19,625,224 17,560,268 11.8 Consumer: Residential mortgage: Single-family residential 12,548,593 12,014,513 10,676,022 4.4 17.5 11,997,671 9,809,549 22.3 HELOCs 1,816,900 1,928,208 2,216,355 (5.8) (18.0) 1,931,105 2,230,060 (13.4) Total residential mortgage 14,365,493 13,942,721 12,892,377 3.0 11.4 13,928,776 12,039,609 15.7 Other consumer 63,917 65,035 81,870 (1.7) (21.9) 67,181 97,794 (31.3) Total loans (1) $ 49,888,862 $ 48,851,720 $ 46,854,541 2.1% 6.5% $ 48,969,843 $ 44,548,520 9.9% Interest-earning assets $ 65,051,461 $ 64,061,569 $ 59,478,689 1.5% 9.4% $ 63,545,257 $ 58,949,457 7.8% Total assets $ 68,936,786 $ 67,497,367 $ 63,079,444 2.1% 9.3% $ 67,196,590 $ 62,361,618 7.8% Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 16,302,296 $ 16,926,937 $ 22,423,633 (3.7)% (27.3)% $ 17,633,922 $ 23,244,247 (24.1)% Interest-bearing checking 8,080,025 8,434,655 6,879,632 (4.2) 17.4 7,675,325 6,747,711 13.7 Money market 12,180,806 10,433,839 12,351,571 16.7 (1.4) 11,295,157 12,526,222 (9.8) Savings 2,013,246 2,200,124 2,961,634 (8.5) (32.0) 2,215,102 2,954,098 (25.0) Time deposits 16,621,683 16,289,320 9,435,063 2.0 76.2 15,993,669 8,596,728 86.0 Total deposits $ 55,198,056 $ 54,284,875 $ 54,051,533 1.7% 2.1% $ 54,813,175 $ 54,069,006 1.4% Interest-bearing liabilities $ 43,563,947 $ 42,026,844 $ 32,703,323 3.7% 33.2% $ 40,826,548 $ 31,631,865 29.1% Stockholders' equity $ 6,604,798 $ 6,440,996 $ 5,772,638 2.5% 14.4% $ 6,411,250 $ 5,765,637 11.2%

(1) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 6 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 5,392,795 $ 67,751 4.98 % $ 5,247,755 $ 60,995 4.66 % Resale agreements 648,587 4,460 2.73 % 641,939 3,969 2.48 % AFS debt securities 6,074,119 57,177 3.73 % 6,257,397 56,292 3.61 % HTM debt securities 2,967,703 12,601 1.68 % 2,983,780 12,678 1.70 % Loans (2) 49,888,862 818,719 6.51 % 48,851,720 771,264 6.33 % FHLB and FRB stock 79,395 1,079 5.39 % 78,978 936 4.75 % Total interest-earning assets $ 65,051,461 $ 961,787 5.87 % $ 64,061,569 $ 906,134 5.67 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 544,939 569,227 Allowance for loan losses (629,229 ) (619,868 ) Other assets 3,969,615 3,486,439 Total assets $ 68,936,786 $ 67,497,367 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 8,080,025 $ 54,285 2.67 % $ 8,434,655 $ 49,571 2.36 % Money market deposits 12,180,806 113,217 3.69 % 10,433,839 86,419 3.32 % Savings deposits 2,013,246 4,047 0.80 % 2,200,124 3,963 0.72 % Time deposits 16,621,683 166,747 3.98 % 16,289,320 147,524 3.63 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 4,501,327 49,575 4.37 % 4,500,566 49,032 4.37 % FHLB advances 1 - - % 1 - - % Repurchase agreements 13,897 193 5.51 % 15,579 211 5.43 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,962 2,910 7.55 % 152,760 2,668 7.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 43,563,947 $ 390,974 3.56 % $ 42,026,844 $ 339,388 3.24 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity: Demand deposits 16,302,296 16,926,937 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,465,745 2,102,590 Stockholders' equity 6,604,798 6,440,996 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 68,936,786 $ 67,497,367 Interest rate spread 2.31 % 2.43 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 570,813 3.48 % $ 566,746 3.55 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 7 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 5,392,795 $ 67,751 4.98 % $ 2,287,010 $ 9,080 1.58 % Resale agreements 648,587 4,460 2.73 % 1,037,292 6,769 2.59 % AFS debt securities 6,074,119 57,177 3.73 % 6,204,729 38,383 2.45 % HTM debt securities 2,967,703 12,601 1.68 % 3,017,063 12,709 1.67 % Loans (2) 49,888,862 818,719 6.51 % 46,854,541 560,452 4.75 % FHLB and FRB stock 79,395 1,079 5.39 % 78,054 843 4.28 % Total interest-earning assets $ 65,051,461 $ 961,787 5.87 % $ 59,478,689 $ 628,236 4.19 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 544,939 615,836 Allowance for loan losses (629,229 ) (566,369 ) Other assets 3,969,615 3,551,288 Total assets $ 68,936,786 $ 63,079,444 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 8,080,025 $ 54,285 2.67 % $ 6,879,632 $ 8,493 0.49 % Money market deposits 12,180,806 113,217 3.69 % 12,351,571 33,101 1.06 % Savings deposits 2,013,246 4,047 0.80 % 2,961,634 2,268 0.30 % Time deposits 16,621,683 166,747 3.98 % 9,435,063 25,032 1.05 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 4,501,327 49,575 4.37 % 211,794 1,177 2.20 % FHLB advances 1 - - % 86,243 392 1.80 % Repurchase agreements 13,897 193 5.51 % 624,821 4,421 2.81 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,962 2,910 7.55 % 152,565 1,543 4.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 43,563,947 $ 390,974 3.56 % $ 32,703,323 $ 76,427 0.93 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity: Demand deposits 16,302,296 22,423,633 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,465,745 2,179,850 Stockholders' equity 6,604,798 5,772,638 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 68,936,786 $ 63,079,444 Interest rate spread 2.31 % 3.26 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 570,813 3.48 % $ 551,809 3.68 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 8 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 4,703,843 $ 164,393 4.67 % $ 3,175,596 $ 17,127 0.72 % Resale agreements 659,621 12,932 2.62 % 1,588,452 23,705 2.00 % AFS debt securities 6,146,653 166,666 3.63 % 6,886,268 106,290 2.06 % HTM debt securities 2,982,284 38,013 1.70 % 2,672,797 33,645 1.68 % Loans (2) 48,969,843 2,318,369 6.33 % 44,548,520 1,376,978 4.13 % FHLB and FRB stock 83,013 3,054 4.92 % 77,824 2,274 3.91 % Total interest-earning assets $ 63,545,257 $ 2,703,427 5.69 % $ 58,949,457 $ 1,560,019 3.54 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 578,144 656,772 Allowance for loan losses (617,381 ) (551,818 ) Other assets 3,690,570 3,307,207 Total assets $ 67,196,590 $ 62,361,618 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 7,675,325 $ 127,030 2.21 % $ 6,747,711 $ 13,073 0.26 % Money market deposits 11,295,157 275,738 3.26 % 12,526,222 45,196 0.48 % Savings deposits 2,215,102 11,679 0.70 % 2,954,098 5,836 0.26 % Time deposits 15,993,669 428,120 3.58 % 8,596,728 40,266 0.63 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 3,284,663 107,432 4.37 % 93,370 1,427 2.04 % FHLB advances 164,836 6,430 5.22 % 128,137 1,529 1.60 % Repurchase agreements 45,080 1,456 4.32 % 433,340 8,855 2.73 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,716 8,122 7.11 % 152,259 3,463 3.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 40,826,548 $ 966,007 3.16 % $ 31,631,865 $ 119,645 0.51 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity: Demand deposits 17,633,922 23,244,247 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,324,870 1,719,869 Stockholders' equity 6,411,250 5,765,637 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 67,196,590 $ 62,361,618 Interest rate spread 2.53 % 3.03 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 1,737,420 3.66 % $ 1,440,374 3.27 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED RATIOS (unaudited) Table 9 Three Months Ended (1) September 30, 2023

Basis Point Change September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Return on average assets 1.66 % 1.85 % 1.86 % (19 ) bps (20 ) bps Adjusted return on average assets (2) 1.66 % 1.85 % 1.86 % (19 ) (20 ) Return on average common equity 17.28 % 19.43 % 20.30 % (215 ) (302 ) Adjusted return on average common equity (2) 17.28 % 19.43 % 20.30 % (215 ) (302 ) Return on average TCE (3) 18.65 % 21.01 % 22.16 % (236 ) (351 ) Adjusted return on average TCE (3) 18.65 % 21.01 % 22.16 % (236 ) (351 ) Interest rate spread 2.31 % 2.43 % 3.26 % (12 ) (95 ) Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.55 % 3.68 % (7 ) (20 ) Average loan yield 6.51 % 6.33 % 4.75 % 18 176 Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.87 % 5.67 % 4.19 % 20 168 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.45 % 3.09 % 0.86 % 36 259 Average cost of deposits 2.43 % 2.12 % 0.51 % 31 192 Average cost of funds 2.59 % 2.31 % 0.55 % 28 204 Pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (4) 2.56 % 2.61 % 2.72 % (5 ) (16 ) Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (4) 1.16 % 1.22 % 1.23 % (6 ) (7 ) Efficiency ratio 38.92 % 40.56 % 34.43 % (164 ) 449 Adjusted efficiency ratio (4) 31.18 % 31.83 % 31.18 % (65 ) bps - bps Nine Months Ended (1) September 30, 2023

Basis Point Change September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Yr-o-Yr Return on average assets 1.83 % 1.70 % 13 bps Adjusted return on average assets (2) 1.85 % 1.70 % 15 Return on average common equity 19.23 % 18.35 % 88 Adjusted return on average common equity (2) 19.38 % 18.35 % 103 Return on average TCE (3) 20.80 % 20.04 % 76 Adjusted return on average TCE (3) 20.96 % 20.04 % 92 Interest rate spread 2.53 % 3.03 % (50 ) Net interest margin 3.66 % 3.27 % 39 Average loan yield 6.33 % 4.13 % 220 Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.69 % 3.54 % 215 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.03 % 0.45 % 258 Average cost of deposits 2.06 % 0.26 % 180 Average cost of funds 2.21 % 0.29 % 192 Pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (4) 2.69 % 2.41 % 28 Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (4) 1.22 % 1.18 % 4 Efficiency ratio 37.50 % 35.98 % 152 Adjusted efficiency ratio (4) 31.15 % 32.98 % (183 ) bps

(1) Annualized except for efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio. (2) Adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average common equity are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 14. (3) Return on average TCE and adjusted return on average TCE are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13. (4) Pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio, adjusted noninterest expense/average assets and adjusted efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 12.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES & OFF-BALANCE SHEET CREDIT EXPOSURES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 10 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential

Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, June 30, 2023 $ 375,333 $ 202,768 $ 56,039 $ 1,260 $ 635,400 Provision for credit losses on loans (a) 13,006 22,026 2,648 456 38,136 Gross charge-offs (7,074 ) (13,879 ) (41 ) (13 ) (21,007 ) Gross recoveries 2,279 503 79 - 2,861 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (4,795 ) (13,376 ) 38 (13 ) (18,146 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 133 - - - 133 Allowance for loan losses, September 30, 2023 $ 383,677 $ 211,418 $ 58,725 $ 1,703 $ 655,523

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential

Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, March 31, 2023 $ 376,325 $ 188,915 $ 52,978 $ 1,675 $ 619,893 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans (a) 5,259 16,076 3,057 (367 ) 24,025 Gross charge-offs (7,335 ) (2,366 ) (6 ) (48 ) (9,755 ) Gross recoveries 2,065 143 10 - 2,218 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (5,270 ) (2,223 ) 4 (48 ) (7,537 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (981 ) - - - (981 ) Allowance for loan losses, June 30, 2023 $ 375,333 $ 202,768 $ 56,039 $ 1,260 $ 635,400

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential

Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, June 30, 2022 $ 363,282 $ 173,479 $ 25,060 $ 1,449 $ 563,270 Provision for credit losses on loans (a) 9,575 11,163 6,281 255 27,274 Gross charge-offs (6,894 ) (6,226 ) (775 ) (10 ) (13,905 ) Gross recoveries 7,172 71 21 - 7,264 Total net recoveries (charge-offs) 278 (6,155 ) (754 ) (10 ) (6,641 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,386 ) - - - (1,386 ) Allowance for loan losses, September 30, 2022 $ 371,749 $ 178,487 $ 30,587 $ 1,694 $ 582,517

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES & OFF-BALANCE-SHEET CREDIT EXPOSURES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 10 (continued) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential

Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2022 $ 371,700 $ 182,346 $ 40,039 $ 1,560 $ 595,645 Impact of ASU 2022-02 adoption 5,683 343 2 - 6,028 Allowance for loan losses, January 1, 2023 $ 377,383 $ 182,689 $ 40,041 $ 1,560 $ 601,673 Provision for credit losses on loans (a) 17,587 44,123 18,727 244 80,681 Gross charge-offs (16,309 ) (16,251 ) (138 ) (101 ) (32,799 ) Gross recoveries 5,555 857 95 - 6,507 Total net charge-offs (10,754 ) (15,394 ) (43 ) (101 ) (26,292 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (539 ) - - - (539 ) Allowance for loan losses, September 30, 2023 $ 383,677 $ 211,418 $ 58,725 $ 1,703 $ 655,523

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential

Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2021 $ 338,252 $ 180,808 $ 20,595 $ 1,924 $ 541,579 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans (a) 37,867 3,640 10,628 (140 ) 51,995 Gross charge-offs (18,322 ) (7,304 ) (968 ) (90 ) (26,684 ) Gross recoveries 16,688 1,343 332 - 18,363 Total net charge-offs (1,634 ) (5,961 ) (636 ) (90 ) (8,321 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,736 ) - - - (2,736 ) Allowance for loan losses, September 30, 2022 $ 371,749 $ 178,487 $ 30,587 $ 1,694 $ 582,517

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Unfunded Credit Facilities Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, beginning of period (1) $ 29,728 $ 27,741 $ 24,304 $ 26,264 $ 27,514 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded credit commitments (b) 3,864 1,975 (274 ) 7,319 (3,495 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (3 ) 12 11 6 22 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, end of period (1) $ 33,589 $ 29,728 $ 24,041 $ 33,589 $ 24,041 Provision for credit losses (a)+(b) $ 42,000 $ 26,000 $ 27,000 $ 88,000 $ 48,500

(1) Included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CRITICIZED LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 11 Criticized Loans September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Special mention loans $ 483,428 $ 330,741 $ 470,964 Classified loans 538,258 481,051 434,242 Total criticized loans (1) $ 1,021,686 $ 811,792 $ 905,206 Nonperforming Assets September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial: C&I $ 49,147 $ 61,879 $ 47,988 Total CRE 16,431 20,598 11,209 Consumer: Total residential mortgage 37,986 33,032 23,309 Other consumer 136 24 37 Total nonaccrual loans 103,700 115,533 82,543 Nonperforming loans HFS - - 14,500 Total nonperforming assets $ 103,700 $ 115,533 $ 97,043 Credit Quality Ratios September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Annualized quarterly net charge-offs to average loans HFI 0.14 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Special mention loans to loans HFI 0.95 % 0.66 % 0.99 % Classified loans to loans HFI 1.06 % 0.97 % 0.92 % Criticized loans to loans HFI 2.01 % 1.63 % 1.91 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.16 % Nonaccrual loans to loans HFI 0.20 % 0.23 % 0.17 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.29 % 1.28 % 1.23 %

(1) Excludes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 12 The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. Adjusted efficiency ratio represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by adjusted revenue. Pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio represents total adjusted revenue less adjusted noninterest expense, divided by average total assets. Adjusted revenue excludes the write-off of an AFS debt security (where applicable). Adjusted noninterest expense excludes the amortization of tax credit and other investments, the amortization of core deposit intangibles and the repurchase agreements' extinguishment cost (where applicable). Management believes that the measures and ratios presented below provide clarity to financial statement users regarding the ongoing performance of the Company and allow comparability to prior periods. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Net interest income before provision for credit losses (a) $ 570,813 $ 566,746 $ 551,809 $ 1,737,420 $ 1,440,374 Total noninterest income 76,752 78,631 75,552 215,361 233,739 Total revenue (b) $ 647,565 $ 645,377 $ 627,361 $ 1,952,781 $ 1,674,113 Noninterest income 76,752 78,631 75,552 215,361 233,739 Add: Write-off of AFS debt security - - - 10,000 - Adjusted noninterest income (c) 76,752 78,631 75,552 225,361 233,739 Adjusted revenue (a)+(c) = (d) $ 647,565 $ 645,377 $ 627,361 $ 1,962,781 $ 1,674,113 Total noninterest expense (e) $ 252,014 $ 261,789 $ 215,973 $ 732,250 $ 602,283 Less: Amortization of tax credit and other investments (49,694 ) (55,914 ) (19,874 ) (115,718 ) (48,753 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles (441 ) (440 ) (485 ) (1,322 ) (1,484 ) Repurchase agreements' extinguishment cost - - - (3,872 ) - Adjusted noninterest expense (f) $ 201,879 $ 205,435 $ 195,614 $ 611,338 $ 552,046 Efficiency ratio (e)/(b) 38.92 % 40.56 % 34.43 % 37.50 % 35.98 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (f)/(d) 31.18 % 31.83 % 31.18 % 31.15 % 32.98 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income (d)-(f) = (g) $ 445,686 $ 439,942 $ 431,747 $ 1,351,443 $ 1,122,067 Average total assets (h) $ 68,936,786 $ 67,497,367 $ 63,079,444 $ 67,196,590 $ 62,361,618 Pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (1) (g)/(h) 2.56 % 2.61 % 2.72 % 2.69 % 2.41 % Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (1) (f)/(h) 1.16 % 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.18 %

(1) Annualized.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 13 The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. Tangible book value, tangible book value per share and TCE ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible book value and tangible assets represent stockholders' equity and total assets, respectively, which have been reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets. Given that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion. September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Stockholders' equity (a) $ 6,596,706 $ 6,461,697 $ 5,660,668 Less: Goodwill (465,697 ) (465,697 ) (465,697 ) Other intangible assets (1) (5,649 ) (6,418 ) (8,667 ) Tangible book value (b) $ 6,125,360 $ 5,989,582 $ 5,186,304 Number of common shares at period-end (c) 141,486 141,484 140,918 Book value per share (a)/(c) $ 46.62 $ 45.67 $ 40.17 Tangible book value per share (b)/(c) $ 43.29 $ 42.33 $ 36.80 Total assets (d) $ 68,289,458 $ 68,532,681 $ 62,576,061 Less: Goodwill (465,697 ) (465,697 ) (465,697 ) Other intangible assets (1) (5,649 ) (6,418 ) (8,667 ) Tangible assets (e) $ 67,818,112 $ 68,060,566 $ 62,101,697 Total stockholders' equity to assets ratio (a)/(d) 9.66 % 9.43 % 9.05 % TCE ratio (b)/(e) 9.03 % 8.80 % 8.35 %