Freemen Nutra Group LLC: CELLg8 Liposomal Technologies Expands Distribution Through Strategic Partnership With Freemen Nutra Group

CELLg8® aims to expand reach and manage growth with new partnership.

EDISON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / CELLg8®, the premier liposome supplement manufacturer, and Freemen Nutra Group, a prominent global ingredient supplier, have formed a partnership to distribute the industry-leading CELLg8 Liposomes.

Backed by multiple clinical studies, CELLg8 liposome technology is a validated nutrient delivery system. Research shows the liposomes effectively raise blood levels of several nutrients and that those higher blood levels translate into greater bioactivity and ultimately greater benefits for the consumer.

"It's important to note that our liposomal ingredients significantly enhance bioavailability of numerous nutrients and botanicals while also increasing gastrointestinal tolerability," says Alan Miller, VP of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs at CELLg8.

"Research is now critical for success. Consumers have become more sophisticated and they're demanding more from their supplements," commented Eric Withee, Director of Innovation at Freemen Nutra Group. "We are excited to be partnering with an organization that not only values scientific evidence but invests in it," he added.

The new partnership comes at a time of increased focus on bioavailability of vitamins and supplements. Many nutrients are now widely understood to have little or no effect when simply ingested due to poor absorption or degradation during digestion. Several technologies have emerged as potential solutions to bioavailability constraints, with liposomes being the most popular. Emek Blair, Founder of CELLg8, noted, "Our partnership with Freemen Nutra will help us reach more potential customers and allow us to use our resources to expand research on additional CELLg8 products."

CELLg8 Liposomes are validated using industry-leading methods, including transmission electron microscopy (TEM), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), and dynamic light scattering (DLS). "We were impressed by the rigorous testing CELLg8 conducts," notes Hanks Li, President of Freemen Nutra. "We need to be confident in the products we bring to our customers and seeing the quality and validation testing at CELLg8 allows us to do that."

CELLg8 will be showcased at SupplySide West at the CELLg8 Booth - #7474 and at the Freemen Nutra Booth - #7111.

Media Inquiries:

Katie Alberico

CELLg8

info@cellg8.com

970-825-5173

Eric Withee

Freemen Nutra Group, LLC

ewithee@freemennutra.com

541-912-1512

About CELLg8®:

CELLg8® (Wellington, Colorado) is a market-leading company that utilizes proprietary liposomal technology to deliver greater benefits to the consumer by enhancing the absorption of nutrients and botanicals.

www.cellg8.com

About Freemen Freemen Nutra Group, LLC

Freemen Nutra (Edison, New Jersey) is committed to helping our clients in the food and beverage, dietary supplement, personal care and animal nutrition markets bring their innovative ideas to life. Our exceptional, ethically sourced ingredients provide the solutions your brand needs to enhance its products' performance, taste and nutritional benefits.

www.freemennutra.com

