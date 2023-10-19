Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
WKN: 927079 | ISIN: US4523271090 | Ticker-Symbol: ILU
Tradegate
19.10.23
16:27 Uhr
115,52 Euro
-2,64
-2,23 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
Realtime
115,26115,4017:21
115,20115,4617:21
ACCESSWIRE
19.10.2023 | 15:38
146 Leser
Illumina Included on 2023 List of 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Illumina / Illumina has been included on the 2023 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by 3BL Media, recognizing outstanding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. Illumina ranked #21 overall, #4 within the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences industry, and #1 overall in the climate category.

Companies were researched by ISS and the ranking is based on 184 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in seven pillars: climate change, employees, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

Illumina received the highest score in the 'climate change' pillar out of all 1,000 companies analyzed. This pillar includes transparent reporting on climate change activities, including clear scope 1, 2, and 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction targets, sub-targets, and performance.

In 2022, we made great progress against our sustainability targets, including:

  • 100% of global electricity consumption came from renewable sources, including renewable energy credits
  • Carbon neutral in our own operations (with the use of carbon offsets)
  • 61% climate impact reduction with the new product launch of NovaSeq X series compared to NovaSeq 6000
  • Our technology is being leveraged to help measure and mitigate the effects of climate change

Recognition also included strength in the categories of climate action, environmental stewardship, and social impact. Inclusion in this distinguished list reflects Illumina's commitment to positively impact the world and shape a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Illumina on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Illumina
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/illumina
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Illumina

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794612/illumina-included-on-2023-list-of-100-best-corporate-citizens-list

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
