

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kia America said its 2024 EV6 is anticipated to go on sale in Fall 2023. Excluding $1,325 destination fee, the all-electric 2024 EV6 is priced at, MSRP: EV6 Light RWD: $42,600; EV6 Light Long Range RWD: $45,950; EV6 Light e-AWD: $49,850; EV6 Wind RWD: $48,700; EV6 Wind e-AWD: $52,600; EV6 GT-Line RWD: $52,900; EV6 GT-Line e-AWD: $57,600; and EV6 GT: $61,600.



The company noted that the 2024 model year introduced the 77.4-kWh battery to the EV6 Light, and with it, two new trim designations in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. For 2024, the EV6 GT is now rated at an EPA-estimated 218 miles of all-electric range, an improvement of 12 miles over the 2023 EV6 GT.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken