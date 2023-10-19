RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, understands a content strategy is integral to the success of any business.

For brands attempting to improve search engine optimization (SEO) performance, Newswire suggests consistent press release distribution. That's because Google, for instance, prioritizes authoritative content like press releases in the search results.

"SEO and press releases go together. That's why it's important for companies to keep SEO best practices top of mind when developing press release content," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Newswire offers three SEO metrics marketing professionals should know to track press release campaign effectiveness.

Organic Traffic

Press releases are long enough to provide answers to questions that users search for online, without being so long that Google's indexing software penalizes the webpage. This is why press releases are often deemed as authoritative content and are great for ranking purposes - they check off all of Google's indexing boxes.

Session Duration and Time on Page

Strategic and relevant press release distribution campaigns can help decrease bounce rates. Content that's optimized for search will likely include the information users are looking for, so there's less reason for them to quickly leave the site.

Domain Authority

Domain authority is a search engine ranking metric developed by Moz that measures how likely a website is to rank in search engine result pages (SERPs). To be clear, it is not a Google ranking factor and does not affect what is displayed on SERPs.

A company's domain authority is representative of how the company ranks on search engines, and they can use it to determine the ranking strength of a given website over time. To establish and maintain domain authority, companies need to have a stream of high-quality content that's relevant to the topics their target audience is searching for online; it also needs to be consistent and updated regularly.

