CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.: CYduct Diagnostics Inc. Advocates for Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Pioneering Innovation and Early Detection

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct" or the "Company"), CYduct Diagnostics Inc., a leading medical device company committed to revolutionizing women's healthcare, with a primary focus on breast health and wellness, is highlighting the critical significance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. At CYduct Diagnostics Inc., we are dedicated to pioneering new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity, patient privacy, and convenience in the quest for enhanced breast healthcare.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is not only a time of remembrance but also an opportunity to emphasize the urgency of early detection and the vital role it plays in combating breast cancer. With a deep-seated commitment to women's health, CYduct Diagnostics Inc. acknowledges the critical importance of this annual observance.

CEO Dom Gatto shared his thoughts, stating, "Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a powerful reminder that breast cancer continues to impact the lives of countless women and their families. We must never underestimate the significance of early detection. It can make all the difference in saving lives. At CYduct Diagnostics Inc., we are unwavering in our dedication to the cause of breast cancer awareness and advancing innovative solutions. Through ongoing research and development, we aim to contribute to a world where breast cancer is detected early and treated effectively."

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is committed to forging new pathways in breast health and wellness. Our innovative testing methods are designed to empower women and their healthcare providers to detect breast cancer in its earliest stages when treatment is most effective.

As we mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, CYduct Diagnostics Inc. urges everyone to take action, spread awareness, and support early detection initiatives. Together, we can make a profound impact on breast health, fostering a world where breast cancer is no longer a devastating force.

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions.

Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.CYductDX.com.

