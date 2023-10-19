Night Vision Device Market worth $11.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global night vision devices market is expected to be valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4 % from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The need for advanced night vision capabilities for surveillance, security, and targeting in low-light or nighttime conditions, increasing demand for devices in police, border patrol, and security personnel to enhance their ability to monitor and respond to threats in low-light or nighttime situations, which is crucial for public safety is driving the growth of the night vision devices market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116489964

Browse in-depth TOC on "Night Vision Device Market"

177 - Tables

56 - Figures

215 - Pages

Night Vision Device Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 7.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 11.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Technology, Mounting Type, Application & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Need for substantial investments in R&D of night vision devices for SMEs Key Market Opportunities Increasing government spending on security and surveillance systems to prevent terrorism Key Market Drivers Rising need for situational awareness and target identification in military & defense operations

Portable segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Portable night vision devices are experiencing increasing demand due to a range of driving factors. In the military and defense sector, there is a heightened need for night vision capabilities, which play a critical role in surveillance, navigation, and tactical operations during low-light or nighttime conditions. Law enforcement agencies are also adopting these devices to enhance their ability to conduct nighttime surveillance and respond to security threats effectively.Outdoor enthusiasts, including campers, hunters, and wildlife observers, are increasingly turning to portable night vision devices to improve their experiences and safety during nighttime activities. Search and rescue operations benefit from these devices, as they allow responders to locate and assist individuals in emergency situations during the night, improving overall effectiveness. These features positively impact the demand for portable devices in the night vision devices industry.

The law enforcement segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The law enforcement application segment is projected to grow during the forecast period. Law enforcement applications include military activities, defense operations, and aviation across a range of critical application scenarios. Night vision devices enhance visibility and situational awareness in low-light and nighttime conditions, empowering infantry and special operation forces for offensive and defensive missions. Military pilots utilize night vision goggles for safe low-level flight and air support, while armored vehicle crews benefit from NVDs for threat detection and surveillance.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=116489964

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, particularly comprise of countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The increasing population and need for security and surveillance in these countries are projected to drive the night vision devices market during the forecast period. The night vision devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are among the major countries driving the night vision devices market in the region. The increasing population and the need for investments in night vision technologies to enhance military capabilities and border security in countries, such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan, are expected to drive the market. China and India stand among 10 countries escalating their military spending for security, surveillance, and counter-terrorism purposes

The night vision devices companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), L3Harries Technologies Inc (US), RTX (US), BAE Systems (UK), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Leonardo S.P.A (Italy), and Thales (France) and so on are some of the key players in the night vision devices market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=116489964

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Infrared Thermography Market for Building Inspection by Product (Cameras, Scopes, Modules), Solution (Handheld Thermal Camera, Fixed Mount Camera, Unmanned Infrared System), Platform (IR lens, Uncooled IR detector), Building Type - Global Forecast to 2028

Video Surveillance Market by Offering (Camera, Storage Devices, Monitors, AI-Based VMS, Non AI-Based VMS, Video Content Analysis, AI-Driven Video Analytics, VSaaS), System (IP, Analog, Hybrid), Resolution, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Image Intensifier Market by Diameter, (<18 mm, 18 mm, 25 mm, 6 inch, 9 inch, 12 inch, 16 inch), Application (cameras, scopes, googles, x-ray detectors), Vertical (Defense and Surveillance, Medical, Industrial), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

Machine Condition Monitoring Market by Monitoring Technique (Vibration Monitoring, Thermography, Oil Analysis, Corrosion Monitoring, Ultrasound Emission), Monitoring Process (Online, Portable), Deployment, Offering - Global Forecast to 2027

Infrared Detector Market by Type (Mercury Cadmium Telluride, INGaas, Pyroelectric, Thermopile, Microbolometer), Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), Wavelength (NIR & SWIR, MWIR, LWIR), Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/night-vision-device-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/night-vision-device.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/night-vision-device-market-worth-11-2-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301961881.html