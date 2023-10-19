Reuters Events Sustainable Business: Join Us for Responsible Business USA 2024: Unite Business and Cultivate Change

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Get ready for the most anticipated sustainability event of the year! After the resounding success of last year, Reuters Events: Responsible Business USA, is back in 2024, and it's going to be bigger, better, and more groundbreaking than ever before.

Download the new brochure for 2024 today

At Responsible Business USA 2024 (March 26-27), we're taking it up a notch. We will empower you with peer-led actionable ideas and insights on how to collaborate, communicate, and comply to ensure your organization leads on sustainable action.

We will bring together 650+ CEOs and senior executives from sustainability, legal, finance, communications and risk that have been tasked to make sure their businesses are and set up for long term financial success.

Our industry leading speaker faculty includes C-suites from Amazon, SunLife, Keurig Dr Pepper, PepsiCo, The Travelers Companies, Inc., Oatly, Tapestry, and many more…

Click here for more information about the event

And that's not all! We're thrilled to introduce our defining themes for RBUSA24:

Enhance Cross-Departmental Sustainability: Foster effective, long-term sustainable practices through cross-departmental collaboration Maximize Communication Strategy: Discover how to communicate effectively in times of division, producing thorough, compliant reports and clear, easily digestible sustainability updates that satisfy the demands of key stakeholders Navigate Regulations Confidently: Understand and comply with US and global regulations, including non-financial reporting Optimize Supplier Engagement: Deploy best practices to manage scope 3 emissions, reduce supply chain risks, and enhance supplier relationships

Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of sustainable action - we look forward to seeing you in New York at Responsible Business USA 2024!

If you have any questions, or are interested in speaking, sponsoring or attending, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

