INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: NGen Canada and Ontario Chamber of Commerce among Keynote Speakers Discussing Ontario's Future Transformation in Manufacturing at ADM Toronto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Advanced Design and Manufacturing Expo Toronto (ADM Toronto) , Canada's leading conference and exhibition for the latest trends and technological innovations in the design and manufacturing industries, announces esteemed keynote presenters from NGen Canada, Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Genecis Bioindustries Inc. and the Ontario Center of Innovation.

Selected exclusive speakers will facilitate discussions on the discovery of critical industry solutions through education, to further strengthen Ontario's position as the leading manufacturing province in?Canada . Session topics include snapshots of market trends in robotics and automation, investing in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, global shifts towards decarbonization and the region's status as a hub for pioneering innovation.

Large-scale investments across the country in key industrial sectors such as robotics and machine learning impact the region as a global contributor in the manufacturing supply chain in improving efficiency and growth. John Laughlin, Chief Technology Officer at NGen Canada will review the state of advanced manufacturing in Canada and discuss the outlook to future market trends in the automotive EV industry.

With recent efforts to advance both 2030 and 2050 climate goals set by the Net Zero Accelerator (NZA) initiative, companies across Canada are working progressively towards delivering emission reductions.?Ontario Chamber of Commerce's President and CEO, Rocco Rossi, will present the path to transformation for Ontario's manufacturing sector and discuss where further action is needed to ensure continued competitiveness on the international stage.

Claudia Krywiak, President and CEO at Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) will host a conversation and fireside chat with Andrew Chiappetta, Director of Fermentation at Genecis Bioindustries Inc. to explore how Canada extends beyond financial gains to embrace innovation as the catalyst for prosperity across verticals including technology, 5G, 4.0 and automotive. Krywiak will showcase OCI's programmatic support for job creation through industry focused academia.

"Ontario continues to excel as global leaders in manufacturing and is a North American cornerstone for transformative innovation and market growth," says Kayle Kvinge, Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "Each speaker brings unique vision to the future trajectory of manufacturing in the province, providing key knowledge on regional applications and global jurisdictions in relation to the newest emerging technologies and practices."

The event is comprised of five manufacturing areas - Design & Manufacturing (D&M), Automation Technology Expo (ATX), PACK EX, PLAST-EX and Powder & Bulk Solids.

Taking place at the Toronto Congress Centre Nov. 7-9, 2023, the comprehensive agenda caters to all five verticals through over 40 education sessions covering a range of topics from artificial intelligence, packaging and automation trends, EV supply chains and plastics sustainability.

To register to attend or view the full conference agenda, please visit www.admtoronto.com .

About Informa Markets Engineering:???

Informa Markets Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit? www.informamarkets.com .???

Media Contact:

Jordan Douglas???

Informa Markets Engineering?Public Relations

pr.ime (@) informa.com SOURCE:???INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794323/ngen-canada-and-ontario-chamber-of-commerce-among-keynote-speakers-discussing-ontarios-future-transformation-in-manufacturing-at-adm-toronto