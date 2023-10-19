Covia and IslaUrbana Partner To Provide Access to Clean Water for Students in Mexico

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Covia / In partnership with IslaUrbana and local communities in Zacatlan and Ahuazotepec, Mexico, Covia's Mexico operations launched a new initiative called Schools of Rain (Escuelas de Lluvia). The primary goal of this comprehensive project was to provide access to clean water for students in elementary and middle schools. This was achieved by implementing rainwater harvesting at four schools (three in Zacatlán and one in Ahuazotepec). The new system will collect more than 800,000 liters of water per year, positively impacting more than 600 students. This amount is equivalent to filling 75 water tanks and will guarantee a reliable and safe supply of water to all the students.

In addition to investing in this system, Covia also plays an important role in helping to educate students about environmental issues. The goal is to promote water conservation and provide them with the necessary tools to address water scarcity.

Octavio Salinas, Community Relations Manager at Covia Mexico explained: "Covia has a robust sustainability strategy focused on environmental stewardship and positive social impact in the communities where it operates. We hope to replicate the "Escuelas de Lluvia" model in other cities in Mexico that are experiencing problems with water scarcity."

