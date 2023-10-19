TAMLO Ltd.: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Expands Carbon Emissions Offset Program to International Guests

Luxury Hotel's Sustainable Initiative Offers Guests a Chance to Reduce Carbon Emissions

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, an award-winning luxury hotel, is launching a carbon emissions offset program. This initiative allows travelers to actively contribute to global environmental goals during their stay.





The pioneering program leverages the certified J-Credit Scheme administered by the Japanese government. Starting today, international guests can choose to participate in this environmentally conscious program during their booking process.

For a fee of 220 yen per person per night, guests can offset up to 15 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions per night. To opt in, guests can simply add on the "Offset Stay Certificate" when booking. Those booked under the "Healing Garden Stay" plan don't need to do anything, as the program is included.

Shinsuke Yamashita, General Manager of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, expressed his excitement about the initiative. "At Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, we are dedicated to making a real impact on sustainability. By launching the carbon offset program, we invite our international guests to join us in creating a greener future while experiencing our renowned hospitality."

Beyond the carbon offset program, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo aligns its mission with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations.

Those that stay at the hotel contribute to other SDGs, including:

Goal 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts - The hotel is dedicated to reducing CO2 emissions and preserving the environment by reducing waste, recycling, and decreasing resource consumption.

- The hotel is dedicated to reducing CO2 emissions and preserving the environment by reducing waste, recycling, and decreasing resource consumption. Goal 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns - The hotel prioritizes reducing food loss and has implemented programs such as the "Let's Eat Up Everything! 30/10 Campaign."

- The hotel prioritizes reducing food loss and has implemented programs such as the "Let's Eat Up Everything! 30/10 Campaign." Goal 15: Protect, restore, and promote the sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems - Initiatives such as tree-planting and supporting environmental preservation in regions of Japan align with this goal.

- Initiatives such as tree-planting and supporting environmental preservation in regions of Japan align with this goal. Goal 5: Achieve gender equality - The hotel promotes diversity and inclusion, working towards gender equality through its Diversity Promotion Committee.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo invites guests to take part in its mission of achieving the SDGs. By participating in the new program, guests contribute to a more sustainable and equitable world.

To make a reservation or inquire further about the carbon offset option, please visit our website.

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city's most iconic luxury hotels with 70 years of history. The property includes 267 guest rooms/suites, nine restaurants, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including more than 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the "Tokyo Sea of Clouds," a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.

