Cycling Brand Favoto Introduces Three New Models to E-bike Collection - New Models Encourage Eco-Friendly Transportation Alternative for City Residents

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Innovative bike brand Favoto has announced the release of three new e-bike models, offering a greater diversity of options for bike enthusiasts who enjoy on- and off-road cycling and its environmental benefits. The new models are the Flurry 2.0 High Step Electric Bike, the Flurry 2.0 Step-Thru Cruiser Electric Bike, and the Flip 2.0 Folding Electric Bike. The new e-bikes feature Favoto's signature innovation and represents expansion of a brand that has positioned itself as a leading proponent of cycling for both health and eco-friendly transportation.





Flurry 2.0 Step-Thru Cruiser Electric Bike

The new Flurry 2.0 High Step Electric Bike features a powerful 750W motor with peak output power of 1000W, allowing for a top speed of 25 mph. Its long-lasting, 48-volt, 14 amp-hours LG batteries support a single long-distance ride of up to 60 kilometers after a 4-to-6-hour fast charge. A unique selling point is its backlit LCD color displays. The Flurry 2.0 Step-Thru Cruiser Electric Bike, offers additional features that make it more adaptable to women, including a step-through frame design and widened seat cushion for enhanced comfort. The new Flip 2.0 Folding Electric Bike is a foldable version, making it a smart choice for travel considering its portability and convenience.

Flurry 2.0 High Step Electric Bike

Favoto is a brand that was founded due to its founders' passion for cycling and a desire to encourage the use of bikes within cities. The brand aims to change the narrative around cycling, which has long-been viewed as an activity only for dedicated cycling enthusiasts. The rise of e-bikes has opened the door for broader use of bikes within cities, with Favoto's founders identifying cost-saving measures that have allowed more individuals to enjoy cycling as both an activity and regular transportation. In addition to promoting the activity of cycling, Favoto is on a mission to promote e-bikes as a healthy transportation alternative for the environment.





Flip 2.0 Folding Electric Bike

"E-bikes have opened up cycling to a whole new demographic, who once considered themselves too old to enjoy riding but now find themselves using their e-bikes as a primary mode of transportation," said Owen, Favoto's CEO. "Our products allow people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and explore their cities in an eco-friendly way. This is a transformative trend, and we're proud to be on the forefront of making cycling the preferred lifestyle for countless people."

Over the past five years, Favoto has dedicated its team to researching and sourcing high-quality materials for cost-effective, durable and reliable e-bikes, while also establishing designs that appeal to a broad audience. They are active listeners, often engaging with the community and customers to receive feedback and react accordingly to create the most appealing line of e-bikes.

Learn more about the Flurry 2.0 High Step Electric Bike, the Flurry 2.0 Step-Thru Cruiser Electric Bike, and the Flip 2.0 Folding Electric Bike online, at https://favoto.com.

About Favoto:

Favoto was founded by cycling enthusiasts who noticed a lack of adoption of cycling within cities for both activity and eco-friendly transportation. With a desire to dispel the myth that cycling is only for enthusiasts, they decided to capitalize on the emergence of e-bikes and create a cost-effective yet high-quality line of e-bikes that the everyday person could enjoy. Today, Favoto is an industry leader focused on encouraging the use of e-bikes for enjoyment, activity, and greener transportation. The young company offers off-road, folding and city commuter e-bikes for both men and women, as well as a variety of related accessories. Learn more at https://favoto.com.

Contact:

Blair Bao

hello@baocommunications.com

