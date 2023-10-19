Tidal Wave Auto Spa Doubles the Clean Car Shine in Arkansas With Brand-New Openings in Rogers and Searcy

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Doubles State-Wide Footprint in Arkansas

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated the opening of two, brand-new Arkansas locations on Wednesday, October 19th, in Rogers and Searcy.

To celebrate these exciting additions to the Tidal Wave footprint, the company is offering seven days of free car October 19 - October 25 during their Grand Opening week. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners in and around these communities to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost.

"We're excited to double our Arkansas footprint this week," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "We opened our first Arkansas location in December 2022 in Springdale and added Hot Springs to the footprint the following May. Our team is looking forward to celebrating the Rogers and Searcy Grand Openings all week long with free premium washes. Our goal is to make car care easy, efficient, and exceptional for our customers, and these new locations are built to do just that."

In addition to seven days of free car washes, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Rogers and Searcy's Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for $9.97. New customers can save up to $40 with this limited-time new member special, which is the perfect opportunity to experience the convenience and quality that a Clean Club membership can bring.

Rogers, AR Location: 3757 W New Hope Rd, Rogers, AR 72758

Grand Opening Week Hours: Monday through Sunday, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Searcy, AR Location: 3707 E Race Ave, Searcy, AR 72143

Grand Opening Week Hours: Monday through Sunday, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa has earned its reputation as an industry leader, known for their cutting-edge car care technology, pristine locations, and dedication to delivering an exceptional car wash experience. The company offers single wash options and Clean Club unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget. Clean Club members can wash at any Tidal Wave location every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment - plus, save time with exclusive club member wash lanes. Tidal Wave also offers family plans for individuals and families that need to wash multiple vehicles, and fleet plans that can be customized to fit a company's unique wash needs.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently has 197 locations operating in 23 states. The company currently has four Arkansas locations and will open a brand-new location in Jonesboro in the coming months. For more information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 197 locations spanning 23 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

