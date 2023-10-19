House of Divinity: BLOSSOM: Key West's Inaugural EDM House Music Festival and Fantasy Festival Event Unveils Unforgettable Lineup

Experience the Historic Fusion of Key West's First-Ever EDM Extravaganza and Fantasy Festival Magic

KEY WEST, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Key West is about to experience an electrifying transformation as it plays host to its first-ever EDM house music festival, Blossom, set to take place on Oct. 27, 2023. This groundbreaking event promises an unforgettable evening of pulsating beats, mesmerizing lights, and an atmosphere that will leave attendees in awe.



Blossom

Lineup:

Headlining this monumental occasion is none other than the legendary Otto Knows, a globally acclaimed EDM sensation known for creating infectious melodies and delivering unparalleled live performances. His notable track "Million Voices" catapulted him to international recognition and remains an iconic anthem within the genre. Joining him on stage is Jay Pryor, a rising star from Ireland, whose electrifying sets have captivated audiences worldwide. Jay Pryor, the Irish DJ and producer known for his innovative blend of house, pop, and electronic music, has made waves with hits like "Rich Kids" and "So What." His vibrant soundscapes and infectious beats have garnered millions of streams and a devoted following.

In addition to these international acts, Blossom is proud to showcase the unparalleled talent of Key West's very own local DJs, ensuring an eclectic mix of beats that will keep the crowd dancing all night long.

Venue:

The festivities will unfold at the iconic Coffee Butler Amphitheater, nestled in the heart of the Truman Waterfront Park. This historic venue, situated at the southernmost point of the United States, offers a breathtaking view of the Gulf of Mexico, providing an unparalleled backdrop for an evening of pure musical magic.

Event Details:

Date: Oct. 27, 2023

Time: Doors open at 5 p.m., event concludes at 11 p.m.

Tickets:

Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime event are now available for purchase through our official website: https://housesofdivinity.com/product-category/tickets. Don't miss your chance to be a part of history, as Blossom promises to be an event that will be talked about for years to come.

About Blossom:

Blossom is the brainchild of House of Divinity Productions: a passionate team of music enthusiasts dedicated to bringing the best of EDM and house music to the vibrant community of Key West and beyond. With a commitment to curating unforgettable experiences, Blossom aims to set new standards for music festivals in the region.

benbrandt@housesofdivinity.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551030659049

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blossomkeywest

Contact Information:

Ben Brandt

Director

benbrandt@housesofdivinity.com

4103902293

Lucas Zayden

Head of Operations

lucas@housesofdivinity.com

3057787054

