Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference on October 25th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) ("Adial" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that it will be participating in the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference that will be held virtually Tuesday, October 24th through Friday, October 27th, 2023.

Cary Claiborne, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 25th, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To register to attend and access the presentation please visit Adial Pharmaceuticals (webcaster4.com). Mr. Claiborne will also be available to host one-on-one meetings with approved investors on Thursday, October 26th, and Friday, October 27th.

To register for a one-on-one meeting, please visit registration at MicroCap Rodeo.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference

The Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Virtual Conference is unique, as it is run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. Throughout a 4-day period, investors can harness top stock ideas for their portfolios. The investors will meet with executive management teams from approximately 35 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries and garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the next year and beyond. The first two days of the conference are solely presentations, so investors are not conflicted with 1x1 schedules and can focus on the presentations, as well as learn more about the companies before meeting them. The following two days are for quality 1x1 meetings. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions and related disorders. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company's ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes (estimated to be approximately one-third of the AUD population) identified using the Company's companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com.

