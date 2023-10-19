Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
Tradegate
19.10.23
16:55 Uhr
162,56 Euro
-0,58
-0,36 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,78162,9018:18
161,86162,9018:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2023 | 18:06
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EssilorLuxottica: Q3/9M 2023 Revenue - Sales up 7.2% year-to-date at constant currency

Q3/9M 2023 Revenue

Sales up 7.2% year-to-date at constant currency1

Keeping the pace of a sound growth

  • Group's revenue up 5.2% in Q3 at constant exchange rates1
  • North America in line with the second quarter, supported by optical
  • EMEA strong, driven by Professional Solutions and optical retail
  • Varilux XR ramping up nicely, Stellest doubled in China
  • Swarovski off to a promising start
  • Ray-Ban Meta launched, the next generation of smart glasses

Charenton-le-Pont, France (October 19, 2023 - 6:00 pm) - EssilorLuxottica announced today that consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2023 totaled Euro 6,294 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.2% at constant exchange rates1 compared to the third quarter of 2022 (-1.6% at current exchange rates).

"We first would like to express our heartfelt solidarity with our colleagues in Israel and their families, as well as with all those suffering from the devastating situation.

Our Company, like our people, is incredibly resilient. This past quarter, every business and geography in our Group contributed to the sound growth, with recent launches like the Varilux XR series and Swarovski gaining traction. The bold and transformational approach we promised to take at EssilorLuxottica is being realized today through initiatives like Ray-Ban Meta, Nuance Audio and Helix - these moves will light the way for the industry for many years to come. We are doubling down on our strengths, including our operations footprint, with a new plant in Rayong, Thailand, that truly showcases the EssilorLuxottica vision with frames and lenses under the same roof. This is a significant step in our commitment to better address the growing global visual care needs while expanding and balancing our geographical footprint.

We are confident and proud to bring every one of our colleagues and partners along on this journey with us", commented Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, respectively Chairman and CEO and Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica.


Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.