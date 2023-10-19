Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 19
19 October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 134,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 504.346p. The highest price paid per share was 520.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 498.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0166% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 499,591,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 807,614,163. Rightmove holds 11,848,736 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1088
509.00
08:31:42
1229
504.20
08:33:59
1289
502.80
08:39:19
1190
510.20
08:45:17
1112
511.40
08:47:56
1190
520.20
08:53:50
422
519.60
08:56:31
741
519.60
08:56:31
1147
519.00
09:01:02
1108
519.60
09:04:31
408
519.00
09:11:40
760
519.00
09:11:40
1353
519.20
09:14:48
1128
517.40
09:20:27
473
515.00
09:26:29
862
515.00
09:26:29
125
516.60
09:34:00
895
516.60
09:34:00
119
516.60
09:34:00
1307
512.60
09:38:06
461
511.20
09:43:10
650
511.20
09:43:10
1258
514.20
09:49:13
1156
509.00
09:58:06
916
505.40
10:02:37
413
505.40
10:02:37
1220
505.20
10:09:16
1335
506.40
10:16:23
1209
506.20
10:20:15
486
504.00
10:24:43
618
504.00
10:24:43
1223
502.60
10:31:11
1000
501.20
10:37:24
262
501.20
10:37:24
1275
504.20
10:45:44
1100
506.80
10:58:31
1302
506.40
10:58:31
1127
506.00
11:05:17
1255
505.00
11:09:24
103
505.00
11:13:05
240
506.40
11:18:04
283
506.40
11:18:14
147
506.40
11:18:14
63
506.40
11:18:14
14
506.40
11:20:14
63
506.40
11:20:14
1327
509.60
11:23:02
1123
508.60
11:29:20
1271
507.80
11:36:27
1208
507.00
11:44:40
854
506.40
11:53:00
467
506.40
11:53:00
1205
507.60
11:59:40
842
507.00
12:04:36
467
507.00
12:04:36
1240
506.80
12:14:25
534
507.00
12:23:56
1111
506.80
12:29:00
1209
506.80
12:34:42
539
506.60
12:38:40
1129
505.40
12:43:02
1187
505.00
12:48:52
885
505.00
12:59:00
409
505.00
12:59:00
231
504.20
13:06:20
1051
504.20
13:06:20
1346
504.20
13:13:58
793
503.40
13:19:10
124
503.40
13:19:10
289
503.40
13:19:10
677
501.40
13:25:54
538
501.40
13:25:58
1220
502.80
13:30:00
1112
501.00
13:32:54
162
501.00
13:32:54
1351
502.00
13:35:27
1109
503.40
13:40:17
1153
503.80
13:47:02
1313
503.80
13:47:36
1269
502.60
13:52:41
1321
503.20
13:56:43
1289
503.20
14:05:42
206
503.00
14:05:53
1304
502.60
14:08:02
1200
501.40
14:18:00
650
501.40
14:18:00
546
501.40
14:18:00
1108
501.20
14:25:01
1239
500.60
14:26:58
698
500.60
14:29:59
457
500.60
14:29:59
1278
501.40
14:32:12
1180
500.00
14:32:30
1243
500.00
14:35:14
1359
500.00
14:36:58
1176
500.00
14:39:02
1140
499.90
14:42:30
307
500.00
14:44:18
872
500.00
14:44:18
383
499.60
14:45:30
772
499.60
14:45:30
146
499.10
14:47:20
1011
499.10
14:47:20
1350
499.90
14:50:50
1226
499.30
14:52:51
1294
500.00
14:56:57
500
499.30
14:59:03
378
499.30
14:59:03
1267
498.00
15:00:11
11
498.90
15:02:02
368
498.90
15:02:02
302
498.90
15:02:02
429
498.90
15:02:02
1234
498.80
15:06:03
609
499.30
15:07:38
1219
499.90
15:08:19
1095
500.00
15:10:59
1103
501.00
15:13:50
1134
501.80
15:17:55
1346
502.00
15:18:18
1125
501.80
15:21:20
754
502.20
15:23:54
501
502.20
15:23:54
1277
504.40
15:27:33
999
503.60
15:31:02
250
503.60
15:31:02
871
503.40
15:34:21
420
503.40
15:34:21
1335
503.60
15:39:02
1312
503.60
15:41:20
1347
503.40
15:43:55
1192
501.80
15:46:49
1271
501.00
15:47:39
1171
500.80
15:50:45
1425
501.00
15:56:03
1182
500.80
15:58:51
1224
500.00
15:59:37
37
500.80
16:03:24
288
500.80
16:03:24
80
500.80
16:03:25
61
500.80
16:03:25
1270
500.80
16:04:01
1052
500.80
16:06:13
129
500.80
16:06:13
1000
500.20
16:07:47
162
500.20
16:07:47
276
499.10
16:10:51
993
499.10
16:10:52
1305
499.10
16:13:12
8
499.10
16:13:12
1328
498.70
16:15:17
1201
498.90
16:16:50
1179
498.50
16:19:17
557
498.00
16:21:17
763
498.00
16:21:18
1035
498.00
16:22:38