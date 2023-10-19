Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 19

19 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 134,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 504.346p. The highest price paid per share was 520.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 498.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0166% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 499,591,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 807,614,163. Rightmove holds 11,848,736 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1088

509.00

08:31:42

1229

504.20

08:33:59

1289

502.80

08:39:19

1190

510.20

08:45:17

1112

511.40

08:47:56

1190

520.20

08:53:50

422

519.60

08:56:31

741

519.60

08:56:31

1147

519.00

09:01:02

1108

519.60

09:04:31

408

519.00

09:11:40

760

519.00

09:11:40

1353

519.20

09:14:48

1128

517.40

09:20:27

473

515.00

09:26:29

862

515.00

09:26:29

125

516.60

09:34:00

895

516.60

09:34:00

119

516.60

09:34:00

1307

512.60

09:38:06

461

511.20

09:43:10

650

511.20

09:43:10

1258

514.20

09:49:13

1156

509.00

09:58:06

916

505.40

10:02:37

413

505.40

10:02:37

1220

505.20

10:09:16

1335

506.40

10:16:23

1209

506.20

10:20:15

486

504.00

10:24:43

618

504.00

10:24:43

1223

502.60

10:31:11

1000

501.20

10:37:24

262

501.20

10:37:24

1275

504.20

10:45:44

1100

506.80

10:58:31

1302

506.40

10:58:31

1127

506.00

11:05:17

1255

505.00

11:09:24

103

505.00

11:13:05

240

506.40

11:18:04

283

506.40

11:18:14

147

506.40

11:18:14

63

506.40

11:18:14

14

506.40

11:20:14

63

506.40

11:20:14

1327

509.60

11:23:02

1123

508.60

11:29:20

1271

507.80

11:36:27

1208

507.00

11:44:40

854

506.40

11:53:00

467

506.40

11:53:00

1205

507.60

11:59:40

842

507.00

12:04:36

467

507.00

12:04:36

1240

506.80

12:14:25

534

507.00

12:23:56

1111

506.80

12:29:00

1209

506.80

12:34:42

539

506.60

12:38:40

1129

505.40

12:43:02

1187

505.00

12:48:52

885

505.00

12:59:00

409

505.00

12:59:00

231

504.20

13:06:20

1051

504.20

13:06:20

1346

504.20

13:13:58

793

503.40

13:19:10

124

503.40

13:19:10

289

503.40

13:19:10

677

501.40

13:25:54

538

501.40

13:25:58

1220

502.80

13:30:00

1112

501.00

13:32:54

162

501.00

13:32:54

1351

502.00

13:35:27

1109

503.40

13:40:17

1153

503.80

13:47:02

1313

503.80

13:47:36

1269

502.60

13:52:41

1321

503.20

13:56:43

1289

503.20

14:05:42

206

503.00

14:05:53

1304

502.60

14:08:02

1200

501.40

14:18:00

650

501.40

14:18:00

546

501.40

14:18:00

1108

501.20

14:25:01

1239

500.60

14:26:58

698

500.60

14:29:59

457

500.60

14:29:59

1278

501.40

14:32:12

1180

500.00

14:32:30

1243

500.00

14:35:14

1359

500.00

14:36:58

1176

500.00

14:39:02

1140

499.90

14:42:30

307

500.00

14:44:18

872

500.00

14:44:18

383

499.60

14:45:30

772

499.60

14:45:30

146

499.10

14:47:20

1011

499.10

14:47:20

1350

499.90

14:50:50

1226

499.30

14:52:51

1294

500.00

14:56:57

500

499.30

14:59:03

378

499.30

14:59:03

1267

498.00

15:00:11

11

498.90

15:02:02

368

498.90

15:02:02

302

498.90

15:02:02

429

498.90

15:02:02

1234

498.80

15:06:03

609

499.30

15:07:38

1219

499.90

15:08:19

1095

500.00

15:10:59

1103

501.00

15:13:50

1134

501.80

15:17:55

1346

502.00

15:18:18

1125

501.80

15:21:20

754

502.20

15:23:54

501

502.20

15:23:54

1277

504.40

15:27:33

999

503.60

15:31:02

250

503.60

15:31:02

871

503.40

15:34:21

420

503.40

15:34:21

1335

503.60

15:39:02

1312

503.60

15:41:20

1347

503.40

15:43:55

1192

501.80

15:46:49

1271

501.00

15:47:39

1171

500.80

15:50:45

1425

501.00

15:56:03

1182

500.80

15:58:51

1224

500.00

15:59:37

37

500.80

16:03:24

288

500.80

16:03:24

80

500.80

16:03:25

61

500.80

16:03:25

1270

500.80

16:04:01

1052

500.80

16:06:13

129

500.80

16:06:13

1000

500.20

16:07:47

162

500.20

16:07:47

276

499.10

16:10:51

993

499.10

16:10:52

1305

499.10

16:13:12

8

499.10

16:13:12

1328

498.70

16:15:17

1201

498.90

16:16:50

1179

498.50

16:19:17

557

498.00

16:21:17

763

498.00

16:21:18

1035

498.00

16:22:38


