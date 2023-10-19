Brad Stefanovic, Clinical Operations and Innovation Leader, Joins Pro-ficiency

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Pro-ficiency, a leading provider of simulation-based training solutions in life sciences, has appointed Brad Stefanovic to lead the organization's clinical trial innovation efforts. As a former Clinical Operations leader, Stefanovic brings a unique perspective on challenges facing clinical study operations, including how Pro-ficiency can address those issues. In addition, as a former advocate of Pro-ficiency solutions, he can convey the power of simulation-based training solutions from his real-world experience.



"It's unique to find a team member that has not only talked about the need for change in our profession, but has been active in driving change for years," said Jenna Rouse, Chief Clinical Markets Officer. "His deep understanding of the challenges facing clinical study operations, combined with his passion for innovation, make him the ideal person to lead our efforts in helping clients to proactively manage risk and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their clinical trials."

Brad Stefanovic brings over 17 years of experience in the clinical research industry to Pro-ficiency. He has held senior leadership positions at several leading pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs), where he has overseen all aspects of clinical trial design, execution, and management. Stefanovic is also a recognized expert in the use of simulation and modeling to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trials.

"We are delighted to welcome Brad to the Pro-ficiency team," said Michael Raymer, CEO of Pro-ficiency. "Brad's deep expertise spanning from clinical research through commercialization make him the ideal person to lead our efforts in bringing simulation-based training solutions to clients. We are confident that Brad will play a key role in driving client quality through his ability to bridge the gap between theory and practice."

Stefanovic holds a PhD in Physiology from the University of the Sunshine Coast in Australia and was Alumni of the year in 2022.

