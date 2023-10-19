SWETI Marketing Reaches Diamond Tier as a Hubspot Solutions Partner

BENTONVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / In an exciting and remarkable development, SWETI Marketing has ascended to the prestigious diamond tier of HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program. HubSpot, a frontrunner in the realm of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms designed to empower scaling companies, collaborates closely with expert partners to supercharge their growth through cutting-edge inbound software, services, and unwavering support.

This elevated status is a testament to SWETI Marketing's unwavering dedication to redefining marketing strategies for the health club industry, introducing cutting-edge, high-value sales and marketing techniques that breathe new life into the customer journey. "More than ever, health clubs require a well-structured sales approach that seamlessly dovetails into a robust member experience. Our team of CRM virtuosos can transform this vision into reality for gym brands of all sizes irrespective of their club management technology," beamed CEO Dan Maxwell.

Over the past year, SWETI Marketing has witnessed meteoric growth by embracing innovative inbound strategies, capturing the imagination of major health club brands through the art of attraction, engagement, and delight. This Diamond Tier accolade unequivocally underscores SWETI's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional marketing services and groundbreaking solutions. Some of the notable milestones and achievements that have set SWETI Marketing apart include:

Currently ranked in the top 10 on the 2023 Performance Standings Leaderboard for HubSpot's Partner of the Year Impact Award for North America

Leading HubSpot's 2023 Rookie of the Year Performance Standing Leaderboard for North American solutions partners

A staggering 180 HubSpot Certifications spread across a dedicated team of 26 skilled professionals.



"SWETI Marketing has skillfully harnessed the immense potential of HubSpot to revolutionize the health club industry," said Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program, HubSpot. "Congratulations to the entire SWETI team for attaining the coveted diamond tier. I look forward to what the SWETI team will accomplish in the rest of 2023 and beyond."

About SWETI Marketing:

SWETI Marketing was founded to "inspire people to fitness." In the last decade, SWETI has developed a process for delivering highly effective and affordable marketing solutions for hundreds of health club brands. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, SWETI delivers fitness industry-specific services, such as advertising, social media marketing, SEM, SEO, CRM management, custom chatbots, and analytics support. As developers, SWETI also creates gym-specific e-commerce software, websites, group fitness calendars, occupancy meters, SMS solutions, partner API integration tools, and innovative kiosk experiences.

