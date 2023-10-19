Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.10.2023 | 20:02
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJE Texas Management Group: Texas-Based Real Estate Investment Group Acquires Two Large Multifamily Assets in San Marcos, Texas

DJE Texas Management Group has closed on the purchase of The Avalon and The Verandah Apartments and will deploy $3.6M+ in value-add renovations to improve the lives of residents and the community.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / DJE Texas Management Group (DJE), a vertically integrated real estate investment and management company based in San Antonio, Texas, has announced the acquisition of The Avalon and The Verandah Apartments, two contiguous multifamily properties totaling 292 units in San Marcos, Texas.

The 1856 Apartments

The 1856 Apartments
We closed on the Avalon and The Verandah Apartments in San Marcos, and will be rebranding as The 1856 Apartments

DJE's in-house property management team will manage the assets and execute a value-add business plan that includes property renovations, operational improvements and rebranding the properties as "The 1856 Apartments," as a nod to an important year in the formation of Texas State University.

The organization has invested in over 5,200 apartment units since 2012, and adding the two properties marks the firm's 19th and 20th multifamily acquisitions (respectively). The acquisition represents a significant milestone for DJE as it continues to strengthen its presence in new real estate investment markets in Central Texas.

Devin Elder, Founder and CEO of DJE Texas Management Group, is excited about this project as he works diligently with his onsite team as the project gets underway.

Elder states, "We are thrilled to expand our footprint into the thriving San Marcos real estate market by adding these two properties to our portfolio. These acquisitions represent a strategic move for our firm, allowing us to reinvigorate the assets and offer exceptional living experiences to residents while continuing to offer attractive investment opportunities to our partners."

For interviews and additional information, please contact DJE Texas Management Group at (210) 510-1275 or admin@djetexas.com.

About Devin Elder and DJE Texas Management Group

Devin Elder is the Founder & CEO of DJE Texas Management Group, a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm based in San Antonio, Texas. Since 2012, the firm has completed hundreds of successful investment projects, including many full-cycle multifamily investments, and Devin has been a Principal in over 5,200 doors of multifamily. Devin is also a Helicopter Pilot, a Podcast host, and the owner of a Real Estate consulting firm, a brokerage, and the DJE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit supporting disadvantaged children in Texas and the Philippines.

Contact Information

DJE Texas Management Group
admin@djetexas.com
(210) 510-1275

SOURCE: DJE Texas Management Group

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794704/texas-based-real-estate-investment-group-acquires-two-large-multifamily-assets-in-san-marcos-texas

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.