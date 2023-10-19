Anzeige
WKN: A2PFRC | ISIN: US2605571031
DOW INC
Tradegate
19.10.23
20:50 Uhr
46,820 Euro
-0,710
-1,49 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
19.10.2023 | 20:50
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dow Inc.: Engaging Dow Employees for Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / DOW /
Originally published in Dow's 2022 Progress Report

Whether through the dedication of time, talent or expertise, volunteering promotes a positive employee experience, further supports Dow's global citizenship priorities and investments, and ultimately advances our ambition. Our global volunteer and ERG time-off policy grants 12 hours per year to participate in volunteer and ERG programs during normal working hours. In 2022, 52% of employees reported volunteering.

ADDRESSING GLOBAL CHALLENGES THROUGH EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT

Through purpose-driven employee engagement programs, Team Dow continues to give their time and talents to address societal challenges and contribute to our communities.

Our PullingOurWeight program continues to be a catalyst for engaging Team Dow to take action against waste in the environment. Through the program, 280,000 pounds of waste was removed from the environment in 2022 with the help of 9,000 volunteers, including Dow employees, family, friends and external stakeholders.

In the United States and Canada, our colleagues rallied together for United Way in uniquely designed campaigns to engage employees, embrace partnerships and address systemic issues in our communities. In total, employees across 24 site campaigns pledged $3.29 million to United Way, benefiting 585 organizations.

FIRST-EVER DOW SERVE-A-THON

In May 2022, Dow employees came together to celebrate Dow's 125th anniversary with the company's first-ever global volunteer serve-a-thon. In total, more than 3,500 Team Dow volunteers committed nearly 9,000 hours to support community partners across more than 150 projects in 24 countries worldwide to address community needs.

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DOW
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DOW

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794806/engaging-dow-employees-for-impact

