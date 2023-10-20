Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - Timeless Capital Corp. (TSXV: TLC.P) ("Timeless" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company as defined under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4"), wishes to report that the previously announced amalgamation agreement (the "Agreement") between the Corporation and Renaissance Bioscience Corp. ("Renaissance"), dated April 5, 2023, has been terminated by mutual agreement between Timeless and Renaissance. Renaissance and Timeless made extensive efforts to complete the proposed transaction, however market conditions are such that the proposed transaction could not be completed within a timeframe that met expectations. Pursuant to the Agreement, Timeless provided $211,000 to Renaissance to pay for certain costs and expenses associated with the proposed transaction (the "Payment"). The Payment was refundable to Timeless under certain circumstances. Renaissance and Timeless have mutually extinguished their obligations relating to the Payment in exchange for payment of $35,000 in cash by Renaissance to Timeless.

Timeless continues to evaluate other opportunities and candidates for the completion of a Qualifying Transaction as described by Policy 2.4.

