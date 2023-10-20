

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of Thomas & Friends Wooden toy trains over a choking risk.



About 21,000 Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint have been recalled.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another can detach or become loose, posing choking and magnet ingestion hazards.



The recall involves Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint. The push along wooden trains are designed to look like the characters from Thomas & Friends called the Troublesome Trucks. The Troublesome Truck & Crates is a black and gray train car with cargo of brown crates. The Troublesome Truck & Paint is a gray and black train car with cargo of gray paint cans and a yellow paint splatter on the side.



The company has received one report of the plastic connector becoming loose and detaching from the product. No injuries have been reported.



The products were sold online at Amazon.com and other websites and at Barnes & Noble and specialty stores nationwide from February 2022 through August 2023 for about $17.



