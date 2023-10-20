

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 3.0 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and down from 3.2 percent in August.



On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.3 percent - again matching forecasts and accelerating from 0.2 percent in the previous month.



Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, rose 2.8 percent on year - exceeding expectations for 2.7 percent and slowing from 3.1 percent a month earlier.



Core CPI rose 0.2 percent on month, easing from 0.3 percent in August.



