

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss specialty chemical firm Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) reported that its profit after taxes for the nine months of the fiscal year 2023 declined 16.9% to 736.5 million Swiss francs from 885.9 million francs last year.



Sales were 8.45 billion francs, an increase of 5.6% from the previous year. Sales growth were 12.4% in local currencies. A key growth driver was the newly acquired MBCC, which was consolidated as per the start of May.



For fiscal 2023, Sika still expects sales in local currencies to rise by over 15%, including the MBCC acquisition effects. The company confirmed an expected over-proportional rise in EBIT, excluding the MBCC acquisition. Operating free cash flow should reach over 10% of net sales for the year.



