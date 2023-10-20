Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0H0Y6 | ISIN: IT0003073266 | Ticker-Symbol: P1I
Tradegate
19.10.23
21:42 Uhr
2,790 Euro
+0,002
+0,07 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
PIAGGIO & C SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIAGGIO & C SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7722,85019.10.
2,7682,80819.10.
PR Newswire
20.10.2023 | 06:18
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Foton International: FOTON MOTOR GROUP AND THE PIAGGIO GROUP EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO ELECTRIC LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

BEIJING and PONTEDERA, Italy, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Piaggio & C. S.p.A. (PIA.MI), Michele Colaninno and the Vice President of Foton Motor Group, Ma Rentao, signed a contract in Beijing for the joint development of a new range of electrically powered Porter vehicles.

FOTON and PIAGGIO signed a contract of electric LCV Development for European Market

The signing ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Piaggio Group Board of Directors, Matteo Colaninno, who met Chang Rui, Chairman of Foton Motor Group, in Beijing.

This will extend the Piaggio range of commercial vehicles with two new four-wheel electric variants, designed to meet the specific needs of intra-city mobility, with a combination of compact dimensions and a payload capacity of at least one tonne, particularly high for this class of vehicle.

The new range of electric Porter models will be manufactured in Italy, in the Piaggio Group's Pontedera factory. Marketing will begin by the end of 2024 in the main European countries through a network of dealers who specialise in sale and support services for commercial vehicles, for maximum customer satisfaction.

The new electric Porter vehicles will feature innovative cybersecurity solutions and active and passive vehicle safety systems, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The new content will also be made available on the Porter combustion models.

The agreements consolidate the positive partnership set up by the two Groups, which led to the introduction in 2021 of the first city truck, the new Porter NP6, a bi-fuel model offering compact dimensions and outstanding capacity, which has been warmly received on the European market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2252721/FOTON_and_PIAGGIO_signed_contract_for_electric_LCV_in_Europe.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foton-motor-group-and-the-piaggio-group-extend-their-partnership-to-electric-light-commercial-vehicles-301962851.html

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.