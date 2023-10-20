

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter total revenue declined 1.6 percent to 6.29 billion euros from last year's 6.39 billion euros. Revenues, however, grew 5.2 percent on a constant currency basis.



In the quarter, the wholesale segment, i.e., Professional Solutions, recorded revenue of 2.98 billion euros, down 1.7 percent on a reported basis, but up 5.7 percent in constant currency rates.



The retail segment, Direct to Consumer, registered revenue of 3.32 billion euros, down 1.5 percent on a reported basis, but up 4.7 percent in constant currency rates.



Among regions, North America's revenues fell 5.6 percent from last year to 2.84 billion euros, while EMEA revenue grew 2.4 percent, and Latin America revenues increased 4.1 percent. Asia-Pacific revenues were nearly flat.



Further, the company confirmed its target of mid-single-digit annual revenue growth from 2022 to 2026 at constant exchange rates, based on 2021 pro forma revenue.



The company also expects to achieve an adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue in the range of 19-20 percent by the end of that period.



