Ganjar-Mahfud presidential campaign team: Thousands Cheer Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD as They Register for Indonesia Election

The Pair Called for Indonesia to Lead the World in Building a Green Economy

JAKARTA, INDONESIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Tens of thousands of Indonesians turned up to support the ruling party's presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo and his Vice President running mate Mahfud MD as they registered their candidacy at Indonesia's election commission on Thursday.

Ganjar and Mahfud

Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD at Indonesia's Election Commission on Thursday

Ganjar Pranowo, a former Central Java governor, is a leading contender in the presidential election to be held next February.

Indonesian senior minister Mahfud MD was named a day earlier as his running mate.

"Mr. Ganjar is a popular and brave leader. He dares to correct wrongdoings, dares to accept criticism, and dares to fight for political values that he believes in," said Mahfud.

The pair registered their candidacy on the first day of registration for presidential and vice-presidential candidates, with thousands of supporters cheering them on.

During his decade as governor, Ganjar mandated free basic education, building of public infrastructure, increasing anti-poverty programs and empowering farmers. His second term ended last month.

"We are confident that with this shared spirit, we will soon achieve a much better future and life for the entire Indonesian nation," Ganjar said.

He called for Indonesia to lead the world in building a green economy.

"Our world is facing a climate crisis that threatens the lives of all of us. We must utilize all of Indonesia's natural potential for the good of all citizens and also ensure that nature remains sustainable," declared Ganjar.

"Technology is the main requirement that we must have to be able to realize our future dreams through the development of a Green and Blue Economy," he added.

His Vice President pick Mahfud is a seasoned politician, Islamic scholar and former judge. He is currently the country's Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs.

Mahfud's nomination was announced on Wednesday by former president Megawati Soekarnoputri, chairwoman of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Referring to Mahfud, she said, "He is an honest and brave person who always fights for the rights of the people."

"The pairing of Mr. Ganjar and Mr. Mahfud will enrich this country's democracy," Megawati added.

Contact Information

Kris Nathan

kris.nathan8@gmail.com

+44 7423305286

SOURCE: Ganjar-Mahfud Presidential Campaign

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794863/thousands-cheer-ganjar-pranowo-and-mahfud-md-as-they-register-for-indonesia-election