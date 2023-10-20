Alaya.bio, an in vivo gene delivery biotech company, announces today the acquisition of all assets previously owned by Ixaka France, a preclinical-stage immunotherapy biotech company specializing in in vivo CAR T-cell therapy. Alaya.bio intends to leverage its combined assets to significantly simplify the way CAR-T cell therapies are being developed, manufactured and administered.

This acquisition accelerates Alaya.bio's programs significantly, providing data showing preclinical proof of concept of the anti-tumoral efficacy of in vivo engineered CAR T cells in immunocompetent mouse models. It includes a broad and robust patent portfolio, preclinical data, and exclusive licenses for polymeric nanoparticle technology. In addition, Alaya.bio obtained a fully equipped laboratory space, and state-of-the-art viral vector bioproduction facilities, optimally positioning Alaya.bio for collaborations and accelerated development of its in vivo gene delivery platform. For the past nine months, Alaya.bio was a resident of the recently opened Biolabs Paris, which served as a launching pad of the project.

"Alaya.bio will combine its own research to date with the solid proof of concept generated at Ixaka, which has demonstrated the platform's ability to efficiently transduce T-cells in vivo," said Cécile Bauche, Founder and CSO at Alaya.bio, "These in vivo transduced T-cells express the CAR and exhibit anti-tumoral efficacy in immunocompetent mouse models while getting rid of costly and lengthy external manufacturing."

Johannes Fruehauf, General Partner at Mission Bio Capital and board member at Alaya.bio, stated, "With this acquisition, Alaya.bio gains access to key in vitro and in vivo preclinical data, technologies, and related intellectual property, consisting of 12 patent families, positioning Alaya.bio as a leader in the in vivo reprogramming and cell therapy space. This strategic acquisition marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Alaya.bio as a pioneer and leader in the field of in vivo gene delivery and CAR-T cell immunotherapy."

"The acquisition of key assets from Ixaka significantly bolsters Alaya.bio's strategy, platform, and pipeline to create an organization with the potential to address key challenges in the development and commercialization of autologous cell therapies," said Renaud Vaillant, Founder and CEO at Alaya.bio. "This deal comes at an important time in our growth as we discuss the further differentiated Alaya.bio opportunity with potential investors and partners."

About Alaya.bio

Alaya.bio is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to advancing in vivo gene delivery platform, particularly in the field of CAR T cell immunotherapy. The proprietary technology relies on a targeting polymeric nanoparticle comprised of a lentiviral vector coated by a biodegradable polymer allowing the targeting and transduction of T-cells. The platform technology is designed to enhance the transduction efficiency of quiescent cells, including T cells, NK cells, and stem cells. It can be used either ex vivo (as part of rapid manufacturing processes) or in vivo (in situ transduction within the patient after systemic administration).

