Solvay S.A.: Solvay announces exercise of issuer call option on the €300 million Perp-NC5.25 hybrid bonds issued by Solvay SA

Solvay announces exercise of issuer call option on the €300 million Perp-NC5.25 hybrid bonds issued by Solvay SA







Brussels, October 20, 2023, 8.00am CEST - Solvay SA).

Today's announcement forms part of Solvay's liability management process in preparation of Solvay's planned separation into two independent, investment-grade rated listed companies, Specialty Holdco Belgium (expected to be renamed "Syensqo") and EssentialCo (which will keep the Solvay name), that is intended to take place by means of a partial demerger of Solvay under Belgian law in December 2023.











Important legal information

The contemplated separation of Solvay is subject to general market conditions and customary closing conditions, including final approval by the Board of Directors of Solvay, consent of certain financing providers and shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting, and is expected to be completed in December 2023. There can be no assurance, however, regarding the ultimate timing of the separation or that the separation will actually be completed. The Company will keep the market informed if and when appropriate.

The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

