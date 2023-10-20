Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
20.10.23
08:02 Uhr
1,106 Euro
-0,014
-1,25 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1001,12812:44
Dow Jones News
20.10.2023 | 08:31
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
20 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 19 October 2023 it purchased a total of 272,903 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     72,903 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.144     GBP0.992 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.122     GBP0.978 
                                    GBP0.988002 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.132657

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 661,554,585 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1173       1.136         XDUB      08:09:50      00067421867TRLO0 
2208       1.136         XDUB      08:16:54      00067422400TRLO0 
3666       1.134         XDUB      08:16:55      00067422402TRLO0 
2000       1.134         XDUB      08:16:55      00067422401TRLO0 
4772       1.124         XDUB      08:52:59      00067424147TRLO0 
606       1.128         XDUB      09:24:02      00067424972TRLO0 
5587       1.134         XDUB      10:55:53      00067427953TRLO0 
317       1.142         XDUB      12:03:31      00067430653TRLO0 
10        1.142         XDUB      12:03:31      00067430654TRLO0 
3500       1.144         XDUB      12:03:31      00067430655TRLO0 
1657       1.144         XDUB      12:03:31      00067430656TRLO0 
5000       1.144         XDUB      12:04:11      00067430706TRLO0 
994       1.144         XDUB      12:04:11      00067430707TRLO0 
5000       1.144         XDUB      12:04:11      00067430708TRLO0 
669       1.144         XDUB      12:04:11      00067430709TRLO0 
1859       1.142         XDUB      12:25:11      00067431273TRLO0 
158       1.142         XDUB      12:25:11      00067431272TRLO0 
3698       1.142         XDUB      12:25:11      00067431271TRLO0 
2486       1.140         XDUB      12:27:32      00067431345TRLO0 
2000       1.142         XDUB      12:27:32      00067431347TRLO0 
4861       1.142         XDUB      12:27:32      00067431346TRLO0 
384       1.140         XDUB      12:27:32      00067431350TRLO0 
16        1.140         XDUB      12:27:32      00067431349TRLO0 
515       1.140         XDUB      12:27:32      00067431348TRLO0 
175       1.140         XDUB      12:27:32      00067431354TRLO0 
1200       1.140         XDUB      12:32:04      00067431546TRLO0 
5864       1.140         XDUB      12:32:04      00067431545TRLO0 
389       1.140         XDUB      12:32:04      00067431544TRLO0 
2712       1.138         XDUB      13:18:40      00067432852TRLO0 
868       1.138         XDUB      13:18:40      00067432851TRLO0 
1711       1.136         XDUB      13:21:50      00067433025TRLO0 
5629       1.138         XDUB      13:21:50      00067433026TRLO0 
909       1.136         XDUB      13:36:25      00067433458TRLO0 
2674       1.136         XDUB      13:40:01      00067433608TRLO0 
5436       1.136         XDUB      13:40:01      00067433607TRLO0 
565       1.136         XDUB      13:40:11      00067433614TRLO0 
3625       1.136         XDUB      13:40:11      00067433613TRLO0 
2283       1.136         XDUB      13:41:06      00067433636TRLO0 
274       1.136         XDUB      13:41:06      00067433635TRLO0 
2745       1.136         XDUB      14:07:16      00067434454TRLO0 
2502       1.136         XDUB      14:09:12      00067434492TRLO0 
3320       1.136         XDUB      14:09:12      00067434493TRLO0 
3320       1.136         XDUB      14:09:12      00067434494TRLO0 
3320       1.136         XDUB      14:09:12      00067434495TRLO0 
1455       1.134         XDUB      14:10:00      00067434538TRLO0 
495       1.134         XDUB      14:10:00      00067434539TRLO0 
2846       1.134         XDUB      14:14:17      00067434786TRLO0 
245       1.134         XDUB      14:14:50      00067434793TRLO0 
229       1.134         XDUB      14:15:25      00067434809TRLO0 
5698       1.134         XDUB      14:26:36      00067435175TRLO0 
126       1.134         XDUB      14:26:36      00067435174TRLO0 
6704       1.132         XDUB      14:26:36      00067435176TRLO0 
2738       1.134         XDUB      14:42:01      00067436036TRLO0 
3114       1.134         XDUB      14:42:01      00067436035TRLO0 
5989       1.134         XDUB      14:42:01      00067436034TRLO0 
3320       1.134         XDUB      14:45:51      00067436242TRLO0 
3320       1.134         XDUB      14:45:51      00067436243TRLO0 
711       1.130         XDUB      14:55:31      00067436880TRLO0 
4861       1.130         XDUB      14:55:31      00067436879TRLO0 
5057       1.124         XDUB      15:14:52      00067437849TRLO0 
1401       1.122         XDUB      15:21:59      00067438335TRLO0 
1324       1.122         XDUB      15:24:01      00067438402TRLO0 
6        1.122         XDUB      15:34:17      00067438825TRLO0 
420       1.122         XDUB      15:34:17      00067438824TRLO0 
37        1.122         XDUB      15:34:17      00067438823TRLO0 
173       1.122         XDUB      15:34:17      00067438822TRLO0 
1214       1.122         XDUB      15:34:17      00067438821TRLO0 
2877       1.122         XDUB      15:34:17      00067438820TRLO0 
1982       1.122         XDUB      15:35:29      00067438887TRLO0 
218       1.122         XDUB      15:36:31      00067438932TRLO0 
868       1.122         XDUB      15:36:31      00067438931TRLO0 
4577       1.122         XDUB      15:44:57      00067439271TRLO0 
8        1.122         XDUB      15:44:57      00067439273TRLO0 
269       1.122         XDUB      15:44:57      00067439272TRLO0 
5525       1.122         XDUB      15:54:00      00067439771TRLO0 
1096       1.122         XDUB      15:54:00      00067439770TRLO0 
1302       1.122         XDUB      15:54:00      00067439769TRLO0 
304       1.122         XDUB      15:54:00      00067439768TRLO0 
3227       1.122         XDUB      15:54:00      00067439767TRLO0 
4861       1.122         XDUB      15:54:00      00067439772TRLO0 
4861       1.122         XDUB      15:57:23      00067439917TRLO0 
83        1.122         XDUB      16:09:17      00067440559TRLO0 
2120       1.124         XDUB      16:13:41      00067440772TRLO0 
6216       1.124         XDUB      16:13:41      00067440771TRLO0 
3390       1.124         XDUB      16:13:41      00067440770TRLO0 
150       1.124         XDUB      16:13:41      00067440769TRLO0 
1926       1.124         XDUB      16:15:41      00067440911TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
759       98.30         XLON      08:43:32      00067423855TRLO0 
1256       98.30         XLON      08:43:32      00067423856TRLO0 
3030       98.30         XLON      08:43:32      00067423857TRLO0 
1        97.80         XLON      08:53:02      00067424149TRLO0 
4344       97.80         XLON      08:53:02      00067424150TRLO0 
2482       97.90         XLON      08:53:02      00067424151TRLO0 
2100       98.70         XLON      10:58:31      00067428006TRLO0 
2135       98.70         XLON      10:58:31      00067428007TRLO0 
730       98.70         XLON      10:58:31      00067428008TRLO0 
81        99.20         XLON      12:27:32      00067431342TRLO0 
93        99.20         XLON      12:27:32      00067431343TRLO0 
4607       99.20         XLON      12:27:32      00067431344TRLO0 
310       99.20         XLON      12:27:32      00067431351TRLO0 
612       99.20         XLON      12:27:32      00067431352TRLO0 
10        99.20         XLON      12:27:32      00067431353TRLO0 
3056       99.20         XLON      12:27:32      00067431355TRLO0 
1244       99.20         XLON      12:32:07      00067431548TRLO0 
1056       99.20         XLON      12:32:07      00067431549TRLO0 
2716       99.20         XLON      12:32:07      00067431550TRLO0 
721       99.20         XLON      12:32:07      00067431551TRLO0 
3916       99.20         XLON      12:33:40      00067431606TRLO0 
728       99.20         XLON      12:33:40      00067431607TRLO0 
117       99.20         XLON      13:18:40      00067432849TRLO0 
4979       99.20         XLON      13:18:40      00067432850TRLO0 
10        98.90         XLON      13:40:02      00067433609TRLO0 
155       98.90         XLON      13:40:02      00067433610TRLO0 
7        98.90         XLON      13:40:02      00067433611TRLO0 
1577       98.90         XLON      13:40:02      00067433612TRLO0 
2982       98.90         XLON      13:41:06      00067433634TRLO0 
151       98.90         XLON      14:09:07      00067434488TRLO0 
1530       98.90         XLON      14:09:10      00067434490TRLO0 
84        98.90         XLON      14:09:11      00067434491TRLO0 
2786       98.90         XLON      14:09:16      00067434496TRLO0 
7214       98.90         XLON      14:09:16      00067434497TRLO0 
3320       98.80         XLON      14:17:26      00067434867TRLO0 
5364       98.60         XLON      14:26:36      00067435173TRLO0 
3320       98.70         XLON      14:45:52      00067436244TRLO0 
3320       98.70         XLON      14:45:52      00067436245TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  279319 
EQS News ID:  1753279 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1753279&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

