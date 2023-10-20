DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 20-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 19 October 2023 it purchased a total of 272,903 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 72,903 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.144 GBP0.992 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.122 GBP0.978 GBP0.988002 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.132657

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 661,554,585 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1173 1.136 XDUB 08:09:50 00067421867TRLO0 2208 1.136 XDUB 08:16:54 00067422400TRLO0 3666 1.134 XDUB 08:16:55 00067422402TRLO0 2000 1.134 XDUB 08:16:55 00067422401TRLO0 4772 1.124 XDUB 08:52:59 00067424147TRLO0 606 1.128 XDUB 09:24:02 00067424972TRLO0 5587 1.134 XDUB 10:55:53 00067427953TRLO0 317 1.142 XDUB 12:03:31 00067430653TRLO0 10 1.142 XDUB 12:03:31 00067430654TRLO0 3500 1.144 XDUB 12:03:31 00067430655TRLO0 1657 1.144 XDUB 12:03:31 00067430656TRLO0 5000 1.144 XDUB 12:04:11 00067430706TRLO0 994 1.144 XDUB 12:04:11 00067430707TRLO0 5000 1.144 XDUB 12:04:11 00067430708TRLO0 669 1.144 XDUB 12:04:11 00067430709TRLO0 1859 1.142 XDUB 12:25:11 00067431273TRLO0 158 1.142 XDUB 12:25:11 00067431272TRLO0 3698 1.142 XDUB 12:25:11 00067431271TRLO0 2486 1.140 XDUB 12:27:32 00067431345TRLO0 2000 1.142 XDUB 12:27:32 00067431347TRLO0 4861 1.142 XDUB 12:27:32 00067431346TRLO0 384 1.140 XDUB 12:27:32 00067431350TRLO0 16 1.140 XDUB 12:27:32 00067431349TRLO0 515 1.140 XDUB 12:27:32 00067431348TRLO0 175 1.140 XDUB 12:27:32 00067431354TRLO0 1200 1.140 XDUB 12:32:04 00067431546TRLO0 5864 1.140 XDUB 12:32:04 00067431545TRLO0 389 1.140 XDUB 12:32:04 00067431544TRLO0 2712 1.138 XDUB 13:18:40 00067432852TRLO0 868 1.138 XDUB 13:18:40 00067432851TRLO0 1711 1.136 XDUB 13:21:50 00067433025TRLO0 5629 1.138 XDUB 13:21:50 00067433026TRLO0 909 1.136 XDUB 13:36:25 00067433458TRLO0 2674 1.136 XDUB 13:40:01 00067433608TRLO0 5436 1.136 XDUB 13:40:01 00067433607TRLO0 565 1.136 XDUB 13:40:11 00067433614TRLO0 3625 1.136 XDUB 13:40:11 00067433613TRLO0 2283 1.136 XDUB 13:41:06 00067433636TRLO0 274 1.136 XDUB 13:41:06 00067433635TRLO0 2745 1.136 XDUB 14:07:16 00067434454TRLO0 2502 1.136 XDUB 14:09:12 00067434492TRLO0 3320 1.136 XDUB 14:09:12 00067434493TRLO0 3320 1.136 XDUB 14:09:12 00067434494TRLO0 3320 1.136 XDUB 14:09:12 00067434495TRLO0 1455 1.134 XDUB 14:10:00 00067434538TRLO0 495 1.134 XDUB 14:10:00 00067434539TRLO0 2846 1.134 XDUB 14:14:17 00067434786TRLO0 245 1.134 XDUB 14:14:50 00067434793TRLO0 229 1.134 XDUB 14:15:25 00067434809TRLO0 5698 1.134 XDUB 14:26:36 00067435175TRLO0 126 1.134 XDUB 14:26:36 00067435174TRLO0 6704 1.132 XDUB 14:26:36 00067435176TRLO0 2738 1.134 XDUB 14:42:01 00067436036TRLO0 3114 1.134 XDUB 14:42:01 00067436035TRLO0 5989 1.134 XDUB 14:42:01 00067436034TRLO0 3320 1.134 XDUB 14:45:51 00067436242TRLO0 3320 1.134 XDUB 14:45:51 00067436243TRLO0 711 1.130 XDUB 14:55:31 00067436880TRLO0 4861 1.130 XDUB 14:55:31 00067436879TRLO0 5057 1.124 XDUB 15:14:52 00067437849TRLO0 1401 1.122 XDUB 15:21:59 00067438335TRLO0 1324 1.122 XDUB 15:24:01 00067438402TRLO0 6 1.122 XDUB 15:34:17 00067438825TRLO0 420 1.122 XDUB 15:34:17 00067438824TRLO0 37 1.122 XDUB 15:34:17 00067438823TRLO0 173 1.122 XDUB 15:34:17 00067438822TRLO0 1214 1.122 XDUB 15:34:17 00067438821TRLO0 2877 1.122 XDUB 15:34:17 00067438820TRLO0 1982 1.122 XDUB 15:35:29 00067438887TRLO0 218 1.122 XDUB 15:36:31 00067438932TRLO0 868 1.122 XDUB 15:36:31 00067438931TRLO0 4577 1.122 XDUB 15:44:57 00067439271TRLO0 8 1.122 XDUB 15:44:57 00067439273TRLO0 269 1.122 XDUB 15:44:57 00067439272TRLO0 5525 1.122 XDUB 15:54:00 00067439771TRLO0 1096 1.122 XDUB 15:54:00 00067439770TRLO0 1302 1.122 XDUB 15:54:00 00067439769TRLO0 304 1.122 XDUB 15:54:00 00067439768TRLO0 3227 1.122 XDUB 15:54:00 00067439767TRLO0 4861 1.122 XDUB 15:54:00 00067439772TRLO0 4861 1.122 XDUB 15:57:23 00067439917TRLO0 83 1.122 XDUB 16:09:17 00067440559TRLO0 2120 1.124 XDUB 16:13:41 00067440772TRLO0 6216 1.124 XDUB 16:13:41 00067440771TRLO0 3390 1.124 XDUB 16:13:41 00067440770TRLO0 150 1.124 XDUB 16:13:41 00067440769TRLO0 1926 1.124 XDUB 16:15:41 00067440911TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 759 98.30 XLON 08:43:32 00067423855TRLO0 1256 98.30 XLON 08:43:32 00067423856TRLO0 3030 98.30 XLON 08:43:32 00067423857TRLO0 1 97.80 XLON 08:53:02 00067424149TRLO0 4344 97.80 XLON 08:53:02 00067424150TRLO0 2482 97.90 XLON 08:53:02 00067424151TRLO0 2100 98.70 XLON 10:58:31 00067428006TRLO0 2135 98.70 XLON 10:58:31 00067428007TRLO0 730 98.70 XLON 10:58:31 00067428008TRLO0 81 99.20 XLON 12:27:32 00067431342TRLO0 93 99.20 XLON 12:27:32 00067431343TRLO0 4607 99.20 XLON 12:27:32 00067431344TRLO0 310 99.20 XLON 12:27:32 00067431351TRLO0 612 99.20 XLON 12:27:32 00067431352TRLO0 10 99.20 XLON 12:27:32 00067431353TRLO0 3056 99.20 XLON 12:27:32 00067431355TRLO0 1244 99.20 XLON 12:32:07 00067431548TRLO0 1056 99.20 XLON 12:32:07 00067431549TRLO0 2716 99.20 XLON 12:32:07 00067431550TRLO0 721 99.20 XLON 12:32:07 00067431551TRLO0 3916 99.20 XLON 12:33:40 00067431606TRLO0 728 99.20 XLON 12:33:40 00067431607TRLO0 117 99.20 XLON 13:18:40 00067432849TRLO0 4979 99.20 XLON 13:18:40 00067432850TRLO0 10 98.90 XLON 13:40:02 00067433609TRLO0 155 98.90 XLON 13:40:02 00067433610TRLO0 7 98.90 XLON 13:40:02 00067433611TRLO0 1577 98.90 XLON 13:40:02 00067433612TRLO0 2982 98.90 XLON 13:41:06 00067433634TRLO0 151 98.90 XLON 14:09:07 00067434488TRLO0 1530 98.90 XLON 14:09:10 00067434490TRLO0 84 98.90 XLON 14:09:11 00067434491TRLO0 2786 98.90 XLON 14:09:16 00067434496TRLO0 7214 98.90 XLON 14:09:16 00067434497TRLO0 3320 98.80 XLON 14:17:26 00067434867TRLO0 5364 98.60 XLON 14:26:36 00067435173TRLO0 3320 98.70 XLON 14:45:52 00067436244TRLO0 3320 98.70 XLON 14:45:52 00067436245TRLO0

