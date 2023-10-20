

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels Group Plc (IHG.L), a British hospitality company, on Friday posted a rise in Revenue per available room or RevPAR, for the third-quarter of 2023 on the back of a strong demand.



For the third-quarter, the company recorded RevPAR growth of 10.5 percent from last year quarter, with Americas 4.1 percent, EMEAA 15.9 percent, and Greater China 43.2 percent.



Average daily rate or ADR increased by 4.1 percent with occupancy of 4.1 pts from previous year.



The Group has opened nearly eight thousand rooms across 50 hotels in the quarter, and added 17 thousand rooms to its pipeline across 123 properties.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'We expect to close-out 2023 with very strong financial performance. Looking further ahead, whilst there are macro-economic uncertainties and some short-term financing challenges holding back new hotel development.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken