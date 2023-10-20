Momcozy Stands Up for European Mums with its "Remove Breastfeeding Barriers, Give Mums Real Support" Campaign

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2023, companion to over 3 million mothers globally, is expanding its maternity services to Europe. Building on North American success, the brand's European campaign "Remove Breastfeeding Barriers, Give Mums Real Support" signals support for new and expectant mothers.







A Momcozy survey reveals low awareness of wearable breast pumps in areas like Germany and France. Of the 80% using breast pumps, under 20% expressed familiarity with wearable options-the implication being that many mothers feel confined by traditional breastfeeding methods, losing significant personal time and freedom.

Informed by these findings, Momcozy's campaign aims to be a support beacon for European mums, dismantling barriers through innovative products and supportive actions, and empowering mothers to reclaim autonomy during their breastfeeding journey.

Among its products, Momcozy brings its award-winning wearable breast pumps to Europe, offering a variety of options for the diverse needs of modern mums.

Momcozy's flagship M5 epitomizes versatility, discretion, and portability, catering to modern mothers' dynamic needs. Weighing just 230g (8.1 oz.), this compact unit simplifies pumping, enabling mothers to pump effortlessly anywhere, anytime. Its ergonomic design and quiet motor (under 50 dB), ensure a discreet, confident pumping experience.

Besides products, Momcozy is amplifying its campaign with tangible community support. In November, it will host "Stand Up for Mums," a comedy event to vocalize the daily challenges faced by breastfeeding mothers.

Beyond this, Momcozy is committed to ongoing community support through future collaborations and initiatives, with details forthcoming.

"No matter where in the world, most new and expectant mothers face an uphill battle fulfilling their breastfeeding goals," stated a Momcozy representative. "With our wearable breast pumps and community initiatives, we want European moms to know their voices are heard, and they have our unwavering support." She added, "We're excited for what comes next!"

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products.

Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood.

With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms'lives easier around the world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f16d8c1-b926-4795-bb58-9c1e8c824f48