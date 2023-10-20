Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

Growth in core loans and deposits; pricing competition continues

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has reported net income of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $14.4 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023. Earnings per common share were $0.59 for the third quarter of 2023 and $1.91 for the first nine months of the year.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Core loan portfolio grew $14.6 million as borrowing demand remained steady.





Deposits grew $54.5 million, or 3.2%, despite strong pricing competition in the market.





Wealth management fees increased 26.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022.





Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 5.32%, as of September 30, 2023 .

"Our financial results for the third quarter are strong despite the continued pressure of rising interest rates and economic uncertainty," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Competition for deposits continued during the third quarter, leading to increased deposit rates and pressure on our net interest margin. We've benefited from core and non-core loan growth which has mitigated some of this pressure.

"We remain focused on the long-term success of the bank with strategic decisions and initiatives designed to enhance shareholder value and the customer experience," Evans added. "We are pleased to have recently opened a new loan and wealth office in downtown Bay City, expanding our physical presence to Bay County. In addition, a new full-service branch in Saginaw opened earlier this year. The continued, steady growth of our footprint demonstrates our commitment to customers and communities as a leading, independent community bank."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $4.4 million, compared to $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the first nine months of the year was $14.4 million, compared to $15.9 million for the same period in 2022. Interest income continued to improve in the third quarter, but fell short of the growth in interest expense due to rising rates on deposits and increased borrowings.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $1.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of the year, net interest income increased by $123,000 compared to the same period in 2022. Rising interest rates and loan growth led to an increase in gross interest income of $3.5 million and $10.7 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022. Conversely, rising interest rates on deposits and an increase in borrowings led to a $5.0 million and $10.6 million increase in interest expense for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income was $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 versus $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, noninterest income decreased $83,000 compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a $574,000 reduction in mortgage servicing rights income and a $336,000 decline in the gain on the sale of mortgage loans, offset largely by a $408,000, or 18.4%, increase in wealth management fees. Noninterest expenses increased $741,000 during the third quarter of 2023 and $2.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 in comparison to the same periods in 2022. The increase was the result of increased compensation, equipment expense, FDIC insurance premiums, and other losses.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.02% and 3.12% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 3.28% and 3.10% for the same periods in 2022. While the third quarter of 2023 fell in comparison to the same period in 2022, net yield for the first nine months of 2023 improved through strategic initiatives - such as the reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits - that were implemented in prior periods in anticipation of rising interest rates. To maintain a competitive edge in a rising interest rate environment, the Bank increased most of its deposit rates beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022 and in recent periods, increased the level of borrowings to fund loan growth. As a result, this has negatively impacted the net yield on interest earning assets and further increases could slow the rate of improvement in the net yield on interest earning assets.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.1 billion and assets under management were $3 billion as of September 30, 2023. Managed assets include loans sold and serviced of $252 million as well as $591 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth. Investment and trust assets increased $77 million, or 14.9%, since December 31, 2022.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of September 30, 2023 totaled $1.3 billion . Core loans increased $14.6 million during the third quarter and rose $45.7 million compared to December 31, 2022. This reflects growth in the commercial and consumer portfolios. In addition, the Bank resumed its engagement in a mortgage participation program in the second quarter, with loans outstanding of $24.8 million as of September 30, 2023. Adherence to strong underwriting standards are reflected in the continued low levels of total past due and nonaccrual loans, which were $1.2 million, or 0.09% of total loans, at the end of the period.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $25.2 million, or 1.4%, since December 31, 2022. Strong pricing competition within the industry continues.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of September 30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.97%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.75%, and Total Capital Ratio was 13.67%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0%, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the third quarter of 2023, the Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.05 as of September 29, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.32%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan . Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has 31 locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw .

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firms include Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com) and Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. (www.stonegateinc.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



September 30 2023

December 31 2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 48,862

$ 27,420 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 67,017

11,504 Total cash and cash equivalents 115,879

38,924 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 516,897

580,481 Mortgage loans available-for-sale 105

379 Loans 1,334,674

1,264,173 Less allowance for credit losses 12,767

9,850 Net loans 1,321,907

1,254,323 Premises and equipment 26,960

25,553 Corporate owned life insurance policies 33,654

32,988 Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 15,848

15,746 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,285

48,287 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 38,955

33,586 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,118,490

$ 2,030,267 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Noninterest bearing $ 445,043

$ 494,346 Interest bearing demand deposits 363,558

372,155 Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 853,991

810,642 Certificates of deposit over $250 106,882

67,132 Total deposits 1,769,474

1,744,275 Borrowed funds





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 52,330

57,771 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 65,000

- Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,312

29,245 Total borrowed funds 146,642

87,016 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,251

12,766 Total liabilities 1,933,367

1,844,057 Shareholders' equity





Common stock - no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding

7,490,557 shares (including 136,694 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and

7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 127,680

128,651 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 3,641

5,005 Retained earnings 95,533

89,748 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (41,731)

(37,194) Total shareholders' equity 185,123

186,210 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,118,490

$ 2,030,267

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest income













Loans, including fees $ 17,270

$ 13,563

$ 48,090

$ 39,120 Available-for-sale securities













Taxable 2,327

2,209

7,211

5,851 Nontaxable 636

726

2,019

2,090 Federal funds sold and other 252

521

1,255

822 Total interest income 20,485

17,019

58,575

47,883 Interest expense













Deposits 5,015

908

11,953

2,698 Borrowings













Federal funds purchased and repurchase

agreements 284

9

604

26 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 617

33

887

152 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance

costs 267

266

799

798 Total interest expense 6,183

1,216

14,243

3,674 Net interest income 14,302

15,803

44,332

44,209 Provision for credit losses (292)

18

(55)

540 Net interest income after provision for

credit losses 14,594

15,785

44,387

43,669 Noninterest income













Service charges and fees 2,060

2,122

6,085

6,615 Wealth management fees 858

679

2,625

2,217 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 229

223

681

655 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 109

174

232

568 Other 158

54

688

339 Total noninterest income 3,414

3,252

10,311

10,394 Noninterest expenses













Compensation and benefits 6,639

6,369

19,789

18,480 Furniture and equipment 1,612

1,490

4,822

4,382 Occupancy 923

918

2,921

2,813 Other 3,484

3,140

9,863

9,223 Total noninterest expenses 12,658

11,917

37,395

34,898 Income before federal income tax

expense 5,350

7,120

17,303

19,165 Federal income tax expense 937

1,233

2,939

3,249 NET INCOME $ 4,413

$ 5,887

$ 14,364

$ 15,916 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.59

$ 0.78

$ 1.91

$ 2.11 Diluted $ 0.58

$ 0.77

$ 1.89

$ 2.08 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.28

$ 0.27

$ 0.84

$ 0.81

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-

earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of

interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent

( FTE ) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations,

are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank ( FRB ) and Federal Home Loan Bank ( FHLB ) restricted equity

holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans (1) $ 1,325,455

$ 17,270

5.21 %

$ 1,256,723

$ 13,563

4.32 % Taxable investment securities 478,846

2,298

1.92 %

490,751

2,190

1.79 % Nontaxable investment securities 93,192

915

3.93 %

110,058

1,002

3.64 % Fed funds sold 13

-

5.51 %

16

-

1.98 % Other 30,400

252

3.32 %

101,687

521

2.05 % Total earning assets 1,927,906

20,735

4.30 %

1,959,235

17,276

3.53 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for credit losses (12,937)









(9,691)







Cash and demand deposits due from

banks 25,287









24,875







Premises and equipment 26,629









24,475







Accrued income and other assets 74,244









78,151







Total assets $ 2,041,129









$ 2,077,045































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 342,175

242

0.28 %

$ 381,282

64

0.07 % Savings deposits 595,372

2,156

1.45 %

642,916

270

0.17 % Time deposits 324,399

2,617

3.23 %

262,628

574

0.87 % Federal funds purchased and

repurchase agreements 46,574

284

2.44 %

49,267

9

0.07 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 44,429

617

5.55 %

6,739

33

1.96 % Subordinated debt, net of

unamortized issuance costs 29,298

267

3.65 %

29,211

266

3.64 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,382,247

6,183

1.79 %

1,372,043

1,216

0.35 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 451,123









497,215







Other 16,802









13,627







Shareholders' equity 190,957









194,160







Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 2,041,129









$ 2,077,045







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 14,552









$ 16,060



Net yield on interest earning

assets (FTE)







3.02 %









3.28 % (1) Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale









Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans (1) $ 1,298,316

$ 48,090

4.94 %

$ 1,251,206

$ 39,120

4.17 % Taxable investment securities 489,782

7,125

1.94 %

462,675

5,795

1.67 % Nontaxable investment securities 99,014

2,882

3.88 %

107,041

2,934

3.65 % Fed funds sold 11

-

5.06 %

8

-

1.69 % Other 42,767

1,255

3.91 %

113,847

822

0.96 % Total earning assets 1,929,890

59,352

4.10 %

1,934,777

48,671

3.35 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for credit losses (12,786)









(9,372)







Cash and demand deposits due from

banks 25,043









24,843







Premises and equipment 26,300









24,401







Accrued income and other assets 75,239









87,989







Total assets $ 2,043,686









$ 2,062,638































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 356,608

582

0.22 %

$ 379,952

170

0.06 % Savings deposits 623,157

5,471

1.17 %

628,823

600

0.13 % Time deposits 298,535

5,900

2.64 %

275,586

1,928

0.93 % Federal funds purchased and

repurchase agreements 40,707

604

1.98 %

48,119

26

0.07 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 21,685

887

5.45 %

10,513

152

1.93 % Subordinated debt, net of

unamortized issuance costs 29,275

799

3.64 %

29,189

798

3.65 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,369,967

14,243

1.39 %

1,372,182

3,674

0.36 % NONINTEREST BEARING

LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 466,725









475,373







Other 15,619









15,242







Shareholders' equity 191,375









199,841







Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 2,043,686









$ 2,062,638







Net interest income (FTE)



$ 45,109









$ 44,997



Net yield on interest earning

assets (FTE)







3.12 %









3.10 % (1) Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30 2023

June 30 2023

March 31 2023

December 31 2022

September 30 2022 PER SHARE

















Basic earnings $ 0.59

$ 0.62

$ 0.70

$ 0.84

$ 0.78 Diluted earnings $ 0.58

$ 0.61

$ 0.70

$ 0.83

$ 0.77 Dividends $ 0.28

$ 0.28

$ 0.28

$ 0.28

$ 0.27 Tangible book value $ 18.27

$ 18.69

$ 19.24

$ 18.25

$ 16.96 Quoted market value

















High $ 23.00

$ 26.00

$ 25.10

$ 24.02

$ 24.95 Low $ 19.61

$ 19.13

$ 22.08

$ 21.00

$ 21.39 Close (1) $ 21.05

$ 20.50

$ 24.80

$ 23.50

$ 21.40 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,490,557

7,496,826

7,540,015

7,559,421

7,564,348 Average number of common shares

outstanding 7,495,168

7,498,584

7,556,585

7,564,405

7,555,333 Average number of diluted common

shares outstanding 7,570,374

7,567,527

7,634,417

7,648,152

7,650,950 PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average total assets 0.86 %

0.91 %

1.04 %

1.24 %

1.13 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.24 %

9.47 %

11.35 %

14.01 %

12.13 % Return on average tangible

shareholders' equity 12.37 %

12.58 %

15.28 %

19.14 %

16.15 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.02 %

3.11 %

3.22 %

3.43 %

3.28 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)

















Loans sold with servicing retained $ 252,176

$ 254,934

$ 259,512

$ 264,206

$ 268,879 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 590,666

$ 593,530

$ 571,453

$ 513,918

$ 464,136 Total assets under management $ 2,961,332

$ 2,890,912

$ 2,915,589

$ 2,808,391

$ 2,796,992 ASSET QUALITY (1)

















Nonaccrual loans $ 520

$ 414

$ 488

$ 457

$ 580 Foreclosed assets $ 509

$ 405

$ 414

$ 439

$ 240 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (254)

$ (3)

$ (9)

$ (230)

$ 41 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.04 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.96 %

0.96 %

0.99 %

0.78 %

0.78 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)

















Shareholders' equity to assets 8.74 %

9.23 %

9.27 %

9.17 %

8.56 % Tier 1 leverage 8.77 %

8.70 %

8.58 %

8.61 %

8.44 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.43 %

12.39 %

12.71 %

12.91 %

12.92 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.43 %

12.39 %

12.71 %

12.91 %

12.92 % Total risk-based capital 15.39 %

15.37 %

15.77 %

15.79 %

15.85 % (1) At end of period



SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Nine Months Ended

September 30 2023

September 30 2022

September 30 2021 PER SHARE









Basic earnings $ 1.91

$ 2.11

$ 1.85 Diluted earnings $ 1.89

$ 2.08

$ 1.82 Dividends $ 0.84

$ 0.81

$ 0.81 Tangible book value $ 18.27

$ 16.96

$ 21.87 Quoted market value









High $ 26.00

$ 26.25

$ 26.74 Low $ 19.13

$ 21.39

$ 19.45 Close (1) $ 21.05

$ 21.40

$ 26.03 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,490,557

7,564,348

7,926,610 Average number of common shares

outstanding 7,517,680

7,544,909

7,948,578 Average number of diluted common

shares outstanding 7,591,664

7,647,117

8,065,252 PERFORMANCE RATIOS









Return on average total assets 0.94 %

1.03 %

0.97 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.01 %

10.62 %

8.82 % Return on average tangible

shareholders' equity 13.39 %

14.01 %

11.28 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 3.12 %

3.10 %

2.87 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)









Loans sold with servicing retained $ 252,176

$ 268,879

$ 285,392 Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 590,666

$ 464,136

$ 491,784 Total assets under management $ 2,961,332

$ 2,796,992

$ 2,859,877 ASSET QUALITY (1)









Nonaccrual loans $ 520

$ 580

$ 3,077 Foreclosed assets $ 509

$ 240

$ 348 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (266)

$ (34)

$ 52 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.04 %

0.05 %

0.25 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 %

0.04 %

0.18 % Allowance for credit losses to gross

loans 0.96 %

0.78 %

0.73 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)









Shareholders' equity to assets 8.74 %

8.56 %

10.64 % Tier 1 leverage 8.77 %

8.44 %

8.37 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.43 %

12.92 %

13.07 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.43 %

12.92 %

13.07 % Total risk-based capital 15.39 %

15.85 %

16.03 % (1) At end of period



SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



September 30 2023

June 30 2023

March 31 2023

December 31 2022

September 30 2022 Commercial and industrial $ 195,814

$ 194,914

$ 189,185

$ 178,428

$ 180,124 Commercial real estate 566,639

564,254

566,410

566,012

552,399 Advances to mortgage brokers 24,807

39,099

-

-

1,484 Agricultural 99,233

96,689

94,760

104,985

97,527 Residential real estate 348,196

343,474

336,186

336,694

330,232 Consumer 99,985

95,972

84,110

78,054

74,385 Gross loans $ 1,334,674

$ 1,334,402

$ 1,270,651

$ 1,264,173

$ 1,236,151









































September 30 2023

June 30 2023

March 31 2023

December 31 2022

September 30 2022 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 445,043

$ 458,845

$ 478,829

$ 494,346

$ 510,127 Interest bearing demand deposits 363,558

335,922

383,602

372,155

368,537 Savings deposits 628,795

606,644

662,495

625,734

651,129 Certificates of deposit 331,829

313,288

288,103

251,541

260,741 Internet certificates of deposit 249

249

499

499

499 Total deposits $ 1,769,474

$ 1,714,948

$ 1,813,528

$ 1,744,275

$ 1,791,033









































September 30 2023

June 30 2023

March 31 2023

December 31 2022

September 30 2022 U.S. Treasury $ 209,182

$ 209,353

$ 212,086

$ 208,701

$ 206,791 States and political subdivisions 89,773

95,242

108,719

117,512

114,000 Auction rate money market preferred 2,570

2,637

2,716

2,342

2,479 Mortgage-backed securities 32,923

35,532

37,797

39,070

41,042 Collateralized mortgage obligations 175,630

180,996

200,252

205,728

209,720 Corporate 6,819

6,737

7,080

7,128

7,201 Available-for-sale securities, at

fair value $ 516,897

$ 530,497

$ 568,650

$ 580,481

$ 581,233









































September 30 2023

June 30 2023

March 31 2023

December 31 2022

September 30 2022 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase without stated maturity dates $ 52,330

$ 37,102

$ 31,995

$ 57,771

$ 52,479 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 65,000

55,000

-

-

- Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs 29,312

29,290

29,267

29,245

29,225 Total borrowed funds $ 146,642

$ 121,392

$ 61,262

$ 87,016

$ 81,704

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022 Service charges and fees













ATM and debit card fees $ 1,250

$ 1,212

$ 3,654

$ 3,507 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 598

673

1,797

1,913 Freddie Mac servicing fee 154

168

475

506 Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss) (20)

-

(97)

477 Other fees for customer services 78

69

256

212 Total service charges and fees 2,060

2,122

6,085

6,615 Wealth management fees 858

679

2,625

2,217 Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 229

223

681

655 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 109

174

232

568 Other 158

54

688

339 Total noninterest income $ 3,414

$ 3,252

$ 10,311

$ 10,394

















Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022 Compensation and benefits $ 6,639

$ 6,369

$ 19,789

$ 18,480 Furniture and equipment 1,612

1,490

4,822

4,382 Occupancy 923

918

2,921

2,813 Other













Audit, consulting, and legal fees 672

595

1,764

1,749 ATM and debit card fees 471

543

1,280

1,485 Marketing costs 398

209

883

812 Other losses 198

93

770

409 Memberships and subscriptions 259

230

729

654 Donations and community relations 252

239

692

665 FDIC insurance premiums 228

138

689

394 Loan underwriting fees 206

243

637

640 Director fees 179

210

581

598 All other 621

640

1,838

1,817 Total other noninterest expenses 3,484

3,140

9,863

9,223 Total noninterest expenses $ 12,658

$ 11,917

$ 37,395

$ 34,898

