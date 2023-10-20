Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

Growth in core loans and deposits; pricing competition continues
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has reported net income of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $14.4 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023. Earnings per common share were $0.59 for the third quarter of 2023 and $1.91 for the first nine months of the year.
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Core loan portfolio grew $14.6 million as borrowing demand remained steady.
- Deposits grew $54.5 million, or 3.2%, despite strong pricing competition in the market.
- Wealth management fees increased 26.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
- Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 5.32%, as of September 30, 2023 .
"Our financial results for the third quarter are strong despite the continued pressure of rising interest rates and economic uncertainty," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Competition for deposits continued during the third quarter, leading to increased deposit rates and pressure on our net interest margin. We've benefited from core and non-core loan growth which has mitigated some of this pressure.
"We remain focused on the long-term success of the bank with strategic decisions and initiatives designed to enhance shareholder value and the customer experience," Evans added. "We are pleased to have recently opened a new loan and wealth office in downtown Bay City, expanding our physical presence to Bay County. In addition, a new full-service branch in Saginaw opened earlier this year. The continued, steady growth of our footprint demonstrates our commitment to customers and communities as a leading, independent community bank."
Operating Results
Net income: Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $4.4 million, compared to $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the first nine months of the year was $14.4 million, compared to $15.9 million for the same period in 2022. Interest income continued to improve in the third quarter, but fell short of the growth in interest expense due to rising rates on deposits and increased borrowings.
Net interest income: Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $1.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of the year, net interest income increased by $123,000 compared to the same period in 2022. Rising interest rates and loan growth led to an increase in gross interest income of $3.5 million and $10.7 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022. Conversely, rising interest rates on deposits and an increase in borrowings led to a $5.0 million and $10.6 million increase in interest expense for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, compared to the same periods in 2022.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income was $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 versus $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, noninterest income decreased $83,000 compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a $574,000 reduction in mortgage servicing rights income and a $336,000 decline in the gain on the sale of mortgage loans, offset largely by a $408,000, or 18.4%, increase in wealth management fees. Noninterest expenses increased $741,000 during the third quarter of 2023 and $2.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 in comparison to the same periods in 2022. The increase was the result of increased compensation, equipment expense, FDIC insurance premiums, and other losses.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.02% and 3.12% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 3.28% and 3.10% for the same periods in 2022. While the third quarter of 2023 fell in comparison to the same period in 2022, net yield for the first nine months of 2023 improved through strategic initiatives - such as the reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits - that were implemented in prior periods in anticipation of rising interest rates. To maintain a competitive edge in a rising interest rate environment, the Bank increased most of its deposit rates beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022 and in recent periods, increased the level of borrowings to fund loan growth. As a result, this has negatively impacted the net yield on interest earning assets and further increases could slow the rate of improvement in the net yield on interest earning assets.
Balance Sheet
Assets: Total assets were $2.1 billion and assets under management were $3 billion as of September 30, 2023. Managed assets include loans sold and serviced of $252 million as well as $591 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth. Investment and trust assets increased $77 million, or 14.9%, since December 31, 2022.
Loans: Loans outstanding as of September 30, 2023 totaled $1.3 billion . Core loans increased $14.6 million during the third quarter and rose $45.7 million compared to December 31, 2022. This reflects growth in the commercial and consumer portfolios. In addition, the Bank resumed its engagement in a mortgage participation program in the second quarter, with loans outstanding of $24.8 million as of September 30, 2023. Adherence to strong underwriting standards are reflected in the continued low levels of total past due and nonaccrual loans, which were $1.2 million, or 0.09% of total loans, at the end of the period.
Deposits: Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $25.2 million, or 1.4%, since December 31, 2022. Strong pricing competition within the industry continues.
Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of September 30, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.97%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.75%, and Total Capital Ratio was 13.67%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0%, and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: During the third quarter of 2023, the Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.05 as of September 29, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.32%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan . Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has 31 locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw .
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firms include Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com) and Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. (www.stonegateinc.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
September 30
2023
December 31
2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$ 48,862
$ 27,420
Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks
67,017
11,504
Total cash and cash equivalents
115,879
38,924
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
516,897
580,481
Mortgage loans available-for-sale
105
379
Loans
1,334,674
1,264,173
Less allowance for credit losses
12,767
9,850
Net loans
1,321,907
1,254,323
Premises and equipment
26,960
25,553
Corporate owned life insurance policies
33,654
32,988
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values
15,848
15,746
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,285
48,287
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
38,955
33,586
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,118,490
$ 2,030,267
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$ 445,043
$ 494,346
Interest bearing demand deposits
363,558
372,155
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings
853,991
810,642
Certificates of deposit over $250
106,882
67,132
Total deposits
1,769,474
1,744,275
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
52,330
57,771
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
65,000
-
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,312
29,245
Total borrowed funds
146,642
87,016
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
17,251
12,766
Total liabilities
1,933,367
1,844,057
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
127,680
128,651
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
3,641
5,005
Retained earnings
95,533
89,748
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(41,731)
(37,194)
Total shareholders' equity
185,123
186,210
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,118,490
$ 2,030,267
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
September 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$ 17,270
$ 13,563
$ 48,090
$ 39,120
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable
2,327
2,209
7,211
5,851
Nontaxable
636
726
2,019
2,090
Federal funds sold and other
252
521
1,255
822
Total interest income
20,485
17,019
58,575
47,883
Interest expense
Deposits
5,015
908
11,953
2,698
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase
284
9
604
26
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
617
33
887
152
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
267
266
799
798
Total interest expense
6,183
1,216
14,243
3,674
Net interest income
14,302
15,803
44,332
44,209
Provision for credit losses
(292)
18
(55)
540
Net interest income after provision for
14,594
15,785
44,387
43,669
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
2,060
2,122
6,085
6,615
Wealth management fees
858
679
2,625
2,217
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
229
223
681
655
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
109
174
232
568
Other
158
54
688
339
Total noninterest income
3,414
3,252
10,311
10,394
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
6,639
6,369
19,789
18,480
Furniture and equipment
1,612
1,490
4,822
4,382
Occupancy
923
918
2,921
2,813
Other
3,484
3,140
9,863
9,223
Total noninterest expenses
12,658
11,917
37,395
34,898
Income before federal income tax
5,350
7,120
17,303
19,165
Federal income tax expense
937
1,233
2,939
3,249
NET INCOME
$ 4,413
$ 5,887
$ 14,364
$ 15,916
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.59
$ 0.78
$ 1.91
$ 2.11
Diluted
$ 0.58
$ 0.77
$ 1.89
$ 2.08
Cash dividends per common share
$ 0.28
$ 0.27
$ 0.84
$ 0.81
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans (1)
$ 1,325,455
$ 17,270
5.21 %
$ 1,256,723
$ 13,563
4.32 %
Taxable investment securities
478,846
2,298
1.92 %
490,751
2,190
1.79 %
Nontaxable investment securities
93,192
915
3.93 %
110,058
1,002
3.64 %
Fed funds sold
13
-
5.51 %
16
-
1.98 %
Other
30,400
252
3.32 %
101,687
521
2.05 %
Total earning assets
1,927,906
20,735
4.30 %
1,959,235
17,276
3.53 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for credit losses
(12,937)
(9,691)
Cash and demand deposits due from
25,287
24,875
Premises and equipment
26,629
24,475
Accrued income and other assets
74,244
78,151
Total assets
$ 2,041,129
$ 2,077,045
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 342,175
242
0.28 %
$ 381,282
64
0.07 %
Savings deposits
595,372
2,156
1.45 %
642,916
270
0.17 %
Time deposits
324,399
2,617
3.23 %
262,628
574
0.87 %
Federal funds purchased and
46,574
284
2.44 %
49,267
9
0.07 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
44,429
617
5.55 %
6,739
33
1.96 %
Subordinated debt, net of
29,298
267
3.65 %
29,211
266
3.64 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,382,247
6,183
1.79 %
1,372,043
1,216
0.35 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
451,123
497,215
Other
16,802
13,627
Shareholders' equity
190,957
194,160
Total liabilities and shareholders'
$ 2,041,129
$ 2,077,045
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 14,552
$ 16,060
Net yield on interest earning
3.02 %
3.28 %
(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans (1)
$ 1,298,316
$ 48,090
4.94 %
$ 1,251,206
$ 39,120
4.17 %
Taxable investment securities
489,782
7,125
1.94 %
462,675
5,795
1.67 %
Nontaxable investment securities
99,014
2,882
3.88 %
107,041
2,934
3.65 %
Fed funds sold
11
-
5.06 %
8
-
1.69 %
Other
42,767
1,255
3.91 %
113,847
822
0.96 %
Total earning assets
1,929,890
59,352
4.10 %
1,934,777
48,671
3.35 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for credit losses
(12,786)
(9,372)
Cash and demand deposits due from
25,043
24,843
Premises and equipment
26,300
24,401
Accrued income and other assets
75,239
87,989
Total assets
$ 2,043,686
$ 2,062,638
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 356,608
582
0.22 %
$ 379,952
170
0.06 %
Savings deposits
623,157
5,471
1.17 %
628,823
600
0.13 %
Time deposits
298,535
5,900
2.64 %
275,586
1,928
0.93 %
Federal funds purchased and
40,707
604
1.98 %
48,119
26
0.07 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
21,685
887
5.45 %
10,513
152
1.93 %
Subordinated debt, net of
29,275
799
3.64 %
29,189
798
3.65 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,369,967
14,243
1.39 %
1,372,182
3,674
0.36 %
NONINTEREST BEARING
Demand deposits
466,725
475,373
Other
15,619
15,242
Shareholders' equity
191,375
199,841
Total liabilities and shareholders'
$ 2,043,686
$ 2,062,638
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 45,109
$ 44,997
Net yield on interest earning
3.12 %
3.10 %
(1) Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
September 30
2023
June 30
2023
March 31
2023
December 31
2022
September 30
2022
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$ 0.59
$ 0.62
$ 0.70
$ 0.84
$ 0.78
Diluted earnings
$ 0.58
$ 0.61
$ 0.70
$ 0.83
$ 0.77
Dividends
$ 0.28
$ 0.28
$ 0.28
$ 0.28
$ 0.27
Tangible book value
$ 18.27
$ 18.69
$ 19.24
$ 18.25
$ 16.96
Quoted market value
High
$ 23.00
$ 26.00
$ 25.10
$ 24.02
$ 24.95
Low
$ 19.61
$ 19.13
$ 22.08
$ 21.00
$ 21.39
Close (1)
$ 21.05
$ 20.50
$ 24.80
$ 23.50
$ 21.40
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,490,557
7,496,826
7,540,015
7,559,421
7,564,348
Average number of common shares
7,495,168
7,498,584
7,556,585
7,564,405
7,555,333
Average number of diluted common
7,570,374
7,567,527
7,634,417
7,648,152
7,650,950
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.86 %
0.91 %
1.04 %
1.24 %
1.13 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.24 %
9.47 %
11.35 %
14.01 %
12.13 %
Return on average tangible
12.37 %
12.58 %
15.28 %
19.14 %
16.15 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
3.02 %
3.11 %
3.22 %
3.43 %
3.28 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$ 252,176
$ 254,934
$ 259,512
$ 264,206
$ 268,879
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$ 590,666
$ 593,530
$ 571,453
$ 513,918
$ 464,136
Total assets under management
$ 2,961,332
$ 2,890,912
$ 2,915,589
$ 2,808,391
$ 2,796,992
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 520
$ 414
$ 488
$ 457
$ 580
Foreclosed assets
$ 509
$ 405
$ 414
$ 439
$ 240
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ (254)
$ (3)
$ (9)
$ (230)
$ 41
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.04 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.96 %
0.96 %
0.99 %
0.78 %
0.78 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
8.74 %
9.23 %
9.27 %
9.17 %
8.56 %
Tier 1 leverage
8.77 %
8.70 %
8.58 %
8.61 %
8.44 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.43 %
12.39 %
12.71 %
12.91 %
12.92 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.43 %
12.39 %
12.71 %
12.91 %
12.92 %
Total risk-based capital
15.39 %
15.37 %
15.77 %
15.79 %
15.85 %
(1) At end of period
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2023
September 30
2022
September 30
2021
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$ 1.91
$ 2.11
$ 1.85
Diluted earnings
$ 1.89
$ 2.08
$ 1.82
Dividends
$ 0.84
$ 0.81
$ 0.81
Tangible book value
$ 18.27
$ 16.96
$ 21.87
Quoted market value
High
$ 26.00
$ 26.25
$ 26.74
Low
$ 19.13
$ 21.39
$ 19.45
Close (1)
$ 21.05
$ 21.40
$ 26.03
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,490,557
7,564,348
7,926,610
Average number of common shares
7,517,680
7,544,909
7,948,578
Average number of diluted common
7,591,664
7,647,117
8,065,252
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.94 %
1.03 %
0.97 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.01 %
10.62 %
8.82 %
Return on average tangible
13.39 %
14.01 %
11.28 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
3.12 %
3.10 %
2.87 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$ 252,176
$ 268,879
$ 285,392
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$ 590,666
$ 464,136
$ 491,784
Total assets under management
$ 2,961,332
$ 2,796,992
$ 2,859,877
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 520
$ 580
$ 3,077
Foreclosed assets
$ 509
$ 240
$ 348
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ (266)
$ (34)
$ 52
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.25 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05 %
0.04 %
0.18 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross
0.96 %
0.78 %
0.73 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
8.74 %
8.56 %
10.64 %
Tier 1 leverage
8.77 %
8.44 %
8.37 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.43 %
12.92 %
13.07 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.43 %
12.92 %
13.07 %
Total risk-based capital
15.39 %
15.85 %
16.03 %
(1) At end of period
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
September 30
2023
June 30
2023
March 31
2023
December 31
2022
September 30
2022
Commercial and industrial
$ 195,814
$ 194,914
$ 189,185
$ 178,428
$ 180,124
Commercial real estate
566,639
564,254
566,410
566,012
552,399
Advances to mortgage brokers
24,807
39,099
-
-
1,484
Agricultural
99,233
96,689
94,760
104,985
97,527
Residential real estate
348,196
343,474
336,186
336,694
330,232
Consumer
99,985
95,972
84,110
78,054
74,385
Gross loans
$ 1,334,674
$ 1,334,402
$ 1,270,651
$ 1,264,173
$ 1,236,151
September 30
2023
June 30
2023
March 31
2023
December 31
2022
September 30
2022
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 445,043
$ 458,845
$ 478,829
$ 494,346
$ 510,127
Interest bearing demand deposits
363,558
335,922
383,602
372,155
368,537
Savings deposits
628,795
606,644
662,495
625,734
651,129
Certificates of deposit
331,829
313,288
288,103
251,541
260,741
Internet certificates of deposit
249
249
499
499
499
Total deposits
$ 1,769,474
$ 1,714,948
$ 1,813,528
$ 1,744,275
$ 1,791,033
September 30
2023
June 30
2023
March 31
2023
December 31
2022
September 30
2022
U.S. Treasury
$ 209,182
$ 209,353
$ 212,086
$ 208,701
$ 206,791
States and political subdivisions
89,773
95,242
108,719
117,512
114,000
Auction rate money market preferred
2,570
2,637
2,716
2,342
2,479
Mortgage-backed securities
32,923
35,532
37,797
39,070
41,042
Collateralized mortgage obligations
175,630
180,996
200,252
205,728
209,720
Corporate
6,819
6,737
7,080
7,128
7,201
Available-for-sale securities, at
$ 516,897
$ 530,497
$ 568,650
$ 580,481
$ 581,233
September 30
2023
June 30
2023
March 31
2023
December 31
2022
September 30
2022
Securities sold under agreements to
$ 52,330
$ 37,102
$ 31,995
$ 57,771
$ 52,479
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
65,000
55,000
-
-
-
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
29,312
29,290
29,267
29,245
29,225
Total borrowed funds
$ 146,642
$ 121,392
$ 61,262
$ 87,016
$ 81,704
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30
Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees
$ 1,250
$ 1,212
$ 3,654
$ 3,507
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
598
673
1,797
1,913
Freddie Mac servicing fee
154
168
475
506
Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)
(20)
-
(97)
477
Other fees for customer services
78
69
256
212
Total service charges and fees
2,060
2,122
6,085
6,615
Wealth management fees
858
679
2,625
2,217
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
229
223
681
655
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
109
174
232
568
Other
158
54
688
339
Total noninterest income
$ 3,414
$ 3,252
$ 10,311
$ 10,394
Three Months Ended September 30
Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Compensation and benefits
$ 6,639
$ 6,369
$ 19,789
$ 18,480
Furniture and equipment
1,612
1,490
4,822
4,382
Occupancy
923
918
2,921
2,813
Other
Audit, consulting, and legal fees
672
595
1,764
1,749
ATM and debit card fees
471
543
1,280
1,485
Marketing costs
398
209
883
812
Other losses
198
93
770
409
Memberships and subscriptions
259
230
729
654
Donations and community relations
252
239
692
665
FDIC insurance premiums
228
138
689
394
Loan underwriting fees
206
243
637
640
Director fees
179
210
581
598
All other
621
640
1,838
1,817
Total other noninterest expenses
3,484
3,140
9,863
9,223
Total noninterest expenses
$ 12,658
$ 11,917
$ 37,395
$ 34,898
