Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D69V | ISIN: SE0020050417 | Ticker-Symbol: BWJ
Tradegate
19.10.23
17:49 Uhr
25,150 Euro
+0,320
+1,29 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,47023,56011:32
23,47023,55011:32
PR Newswire
20.10.2023 | 08:02
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boliden: Q3 Interim Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Q3 2023

  • Revenues totaled SEK 19,396 m (19,480)
  • The operating profit totaled SEK 1,912 m (3,550)
  • The operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 1,940 m (3,484)
  • Free cash flow totaled SEK -1,200 m (97)
  • Earnings per share totaled SEK 4.96 (9.90)

Key investment projects on track

  • Decreasing metal prices
  • Tara mine in care and maintenance
  • Stable milled volumes except in Aitik
  • Low grades
  • Production at Rönnskär ramped up and operating according to modified business model

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Friday, October 20 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information:

Mikael Staffas, President & CEO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations Tel: +46 70 291 57 80

Email: [email protected]

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on October 20, 2023 .

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3857468/2372826.pdf

Report

SOURCE Boliden

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.