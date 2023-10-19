SalMar ASA: SalMar - Approval of merger plan for intra-group merger

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 18 September 2023 regarding the planned intra-group merger between SalMar ASA ("SalMar") and its wholly owned subsidiary NTS AS with the former as the acquiring company.

The board of directors of SalMar has today decided to approve the merger plan. The decision to approve the merger will be filed with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and is expected to be completed after expiry of the six weeks' creditor notice period.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.