Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
20.10.23
11:26 Uhr
44,500 Euro
-0,640
-1,42 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
SALMAR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALMAR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,33044,40011:32
44,36044,40011:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2023 | 18:18
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SalMar ASA: SalMar - Approval of merger plan for intra-group merger

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 18 September 2023 regarding the planned intra-group merger between SalMar ASA ("SalMar") and its wholly owned subsidiary NTS AS with the former as the acquiring company.

The board of directors of SalMar has today decided to approve the merger plan. The decision to approve the merger will be filed with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and is expected to be completed after expiry of the six weeks' creditor notice period.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.