Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 12.8%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 13.1% and 11.6%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 15.5%.
For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 21.5%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were 21.6% and 20.6%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 22.3%.
The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 25, 2023.
ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2023)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
|21.5
|%
|10.6
|%
|10.6
|%
|12.6
|%
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
|22.3
|%
|10.5
|%
|10.5
|%
|12.5
|%
|Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
|20.6
|%
|9.5
|%
|9.0
|%
|10.7
|%
|S&P 500
|21.6
|%
|10.2
|%
|9.9
|%
|11.9
|%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at September 30, 2023, compared with the year earlier, was:
|9/30/2023
|9/30/2022
|Net assets
|$
|2,347,175,163
|$
|2,018,853,995
|Shares outstanding
|120,809,873
|117,873,650
|Net asset value per share
|$
|19.43
|$
|17.13
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2023)
|% of Net Assets
|Microsoft Corporation
|7.4%
|Apple Inc.
|6.6%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|4.1%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|3.1%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|3.0%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
|2.2%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|2.0%
|Visa Inc. Class A
|2.0%
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|1.9%
|Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A
|1.8%
|Total
|34.1%
|*Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund
SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2023)
|% of Net Assets
|Information Technology
|27.6%
|Health Care
|13.1%
|Consumer Discretionary
|11.0%
|Financials
|12.6%
|Communication Services
|8.8%
|Industrials
|8.2%
|Consumer Staples
|6.5%
|Energy
|5.0%
|Materials
|2.5%
|Real Estate
|2.3%
|Utilities
|2.1%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact ¦800.638.2479