

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices declined at a record pace for the second straight month in September, mainly due to the base effect caused by the very high price level of the previous year, preliminary data from Destatis showed on Friday.



The producer price index, or PPI, fell 14.7 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 12.6 percent decline in the prior month.



Further, the latest rate of fall was the biggest since data collection began in 1949.



The sharp downward trend in September was attributable to a base effect caused by the very high price level of the previous year, the agency said.



Energy prices slumped 35.3 percent over the year because lower electricity prices had the biggest influence on the rate of change for energy.



Excluding energy, producer prices rose 0.8 percent yearly in September, while they dropped by 0.1 percent on a monthly basis.



Prices for intermediate goods were 4.2 percent lower compared to last year, mainly due to cheaper prices of metals and basic chemicals.



Meanwhile, prices of non-durable consumer goods rose by 5.3 percent. Price increases for durable consumer goods and capital goods was 4.7 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively in September.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent in September, while prices were expected to increase by 0.4 percent.



