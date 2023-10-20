BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

Director Declaration

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Davina Curling, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of abrdn Asia Focus plc with effect from 1 March 2024.

20 October 2023

