Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
20.10.2023
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Director Declaration

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Davina Curling, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of abrdn Asia Focus plc with effect from 1 March 2024.

All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427

20 October 2023


