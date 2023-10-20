

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to nearly a 6-month low of 0.8740 against the euro and more than a 1-year low of 1.0782 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8705 and 1.0836, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged down to 1.2093 and 181.27 from early highs of 1.2146 and 181.96, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.06 against the franc, 1.18 against the greenback and 177.00 against the yen.



