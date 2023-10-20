DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WGES LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Oct-2023 / 11:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.9838 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 113669 CODE: WGES LN ISIN: LU1799934499 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1799934499 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WGES LN Sequence No.: 279536 EQS News ID: 1753859 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1753859&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2023 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)