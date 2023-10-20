The funding will accelerate the development of copresence's groundbreaking digital avatar creation platform, enhancing digital communication across gaming, XR experiences and video conferencing.

COPRESENCE AG ("copresence"), a pioneer in digital avatar generation software, has today announced it has successfully secured more than USD $6 million in seed funding. This investment will fast-track the company's ambitious growth plans and further the development of its innovative technology that facilitates the creation of photorealistic 3D avatars using just a smartphone.

The seed funding will be channeled towards expanding the copresence team, enhancing the platform's capabilities, and strengthening business engagements across the globe. The focus will be to refine the copresence platform and app to ensure seamless avatar creation and integration across various digital platforms, fulfilling the growing demand for personalized digital interactions.

"This latest funding is a testament to the potential of the copresence platform and underscores the innovative capabilities of our technology," said Radek Mackowiak, CEO of Copresence. "With the backing of our incredible investors, we're poised to expand our talented team and refine our leading 3D avatar creation platform. This investment will significantly accelerate our roadmap, further fueling our mission to bridge the physical and digital worlds through photorealistic avatars."

With full compatibility across leading 3D engines such as Unity and Unreal Engine, the copresence platform empowers users and developers to effortlessly produce high-quality, 3D avatars in minutes. These avatars can then be utilized across gaming, virtual, augmented, and mixed reality (VR/AR/MR collectively XR), and video conferencing to provide more authentic character representations and personalized experiences.

Copresence recently announced the open beta launch of its self-titled app on the Apple App Store, empowering iOS users to easily create their own photorealistic digital avatars in a matter of minutes. To experience the app on iPhone, click here.

Copresence is dedicated to continually advancing its technology and will showcase its state-of-the-art digital avatar creation platform at the upcoming Augmented World Expo (AWE) in Vienna, Austria from October 24-25. Attendees will have an opportunity to experience first-hand the transformative potential of copresence's digital avatar creation platform.

About copresence:

Copresence offers a digital avatar solution for the connected world. The Swiss-tech company's powerful AI and software platform lets users generate a 3D version of themselves using just a smartphone, for use virtually everywhere. The company's industry-leading technology offers the gaming, VR/AR and video conferencing industries the perfect solution for photorealistic 3D avatar creation. Learn more at copresence.tech.

