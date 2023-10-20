EQS-News: Bybit
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 20 October 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is excited to announce the launch of Pop Social on its Web3 IDO platform. Bybit users can now participate in the token sale of Pop Social (PPT), the ultimate Web3 AI social media platform, and be part of the groundbreaking community.
Pop Social aims to revolutionize the social media landscape by fostering an engaging, social experience driven by user-generated content. By democratizing content ownership and empowering the AI creator economy, Pop Social bridges the gap between conventional social media platforms and the Web3 shared social experience. Bybit is proud to support this innovative project and welcome the next billion users into the world of Web3.
About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.
