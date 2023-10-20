

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income available to common shareholders grew 15 percent to $465 million or $0.49 per share from last year's $429 million or $0.43 per share.



On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue was $1.857 billion, down 0.5 percent from $1.867 billion last year. Adjusted total revenue was $1.858 billion, compared to $1.868 billion a year ago.



The Street was looking for revenues of $1.89 billion for the quarter.



Net interest income increased 2.3 percent to $1.29 billion from last year's $1.26 billion.



