Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
20.10.2023 | 12:43
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXU LN) 
Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
20-Oct-2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) 
DEALING DATE: 19-Oct-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 167.2591 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1186322 
CODE: ANXU LN 
ISIN: LU1681038326 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681038326 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ANXU LN 
Sequence No.:  279608 
EQS News ID:  1754059 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1754059&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2023 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.