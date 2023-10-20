NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

The Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP")

PDMR/Executive Director No. of Shares received Total no. of Shares sold K Murphy 37,900 18,619 I Graham 1,360 557 S Long 1,370 621

Following the vesting on October 16, 2023 of conditional share awards under the LTIP, Mr Murphy, Mr Graham and Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy only the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on exercise. The price for the sale of the Shares was $164.5383 per Share.

The LTIP was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual and as a result of the vesting, Mr Murphy received a dividend equivalent accrual of 3,238 shares. Mr Graham and Ms Long will receive a cash payment of the accrued dividend equivalents relating to the awards.

In accordance with the Company's 2019 Remuneration Policy, Mr Murphy will hold the remaining 22,519 Shares for a period of not less than two years.

Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP")

PDMR/Executive Director No. of Shares received Total no. of Shares sold I Graham 8,763 8,763 M Jacobs 4,313 4,313 S Long 8,825 3,995 J Schlicher 6,926 6,926 W Thees 7,966 4,222 J Williams 3,076 2,076

Following the vesting of conditional share awards under the POSP on October 16, 2023, Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Thees and Mr Williams sold a further number of Shares. Mr Graham, Mr Jacobs and Mr Schlicher elected to sell all Shares.

The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was $164.5383 per Share.

Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP")

PDMR/Executive Director No. of Shares received Total no. of Shares sold I Graham 1,877 1,877 M Jacobs 924 924 S Long 1,891 812 J Schlicher 1,484 1,484 W Thees 1,707 1,707 J Williams 659 659

Following the vesting of conditional share awards under the OSP on October 16, 2023, Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Graham, Mr Jacobs, Mr Schlicher, Mr Thees and Mr Williams elected to sell all Shares.

The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was $164.5383 per Share.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The acquisition of shares as a result of dividend equivalents arising from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 3,238 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-16; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from (a) the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 and (b) the acquisition of shares as a result of dividend equivalents arising from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 37,900 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 18,619 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $3,063,538.61 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,360 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 557 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $91,647.83 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,877 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 1,877 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $308,838.39 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 8,763 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 8,763 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $1,441,849.12 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Michael Jacobs 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 924 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 924 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $152,033.39 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Michael Jacobs 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 4,313 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 4,313 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $709,653.69 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Samantha Long 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,370 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 621 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $102,178.28 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Samantha Long 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,891 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 812 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $133,605.10 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Samantha Long 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 8,825 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 3,995 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $657,330.51 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,484 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 1,484 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $244,174.84 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 6,926 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 6,926 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $1,139,592.27 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 1,707 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 1,707 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $280,866.88 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 7,966 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 4,222 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $694,680.70 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name John Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 659 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 659 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $108,430.74 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name John Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 3,076 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) $164.5383 2,076 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $341,581.51 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-16; UTC time 2. 2023-10-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange

