

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $251 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $2.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $251 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.84 vs. $2.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.69



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken